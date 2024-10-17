Over 10 million Covid and flu jabs delivered as NHS ramps up protection ahead of winter

NHS staff have delivered more than 10 million Covid and flu vaccinations (10,709,958) as the NHS ramps up its efforts to avoid a tripledemic this winter.



The first seasonal vaccination data out today shows more than 5.7 million Covid or flu vaccines have been given in the last week alone (2,181,198 COVID-19 and 3,556,236 flu vaccinations administered week ending 13 October) as those eligible come forward to get their protection.

Covid jabs were rolled out to those eligible on 3 October, and in just 10 days since then, NHS staff have delivered almost 4 million vaccines (3,794,214 from 3 to 13 October).

Flu jabs have been available for pregnant women and children since 1 September to help stop the virus spreading as schools returned and are now fully rolled out across the country to all remaining eligible groups.

The flu vaccine is the best defence for those most at risk as the weather gets colder and more people gather indoors, with the total number of these jabs given this autumn now at almost 7 million (6,915,744 since 1 September).

Across the country, NHS staff have worked hard to devise innovative ways of delivering vaccinations to make it as easy as possible for people to receive their jabs – like setting up a mobile unit in a supermarket car park in the Midlands, training care home staff to deliver jabs to residents in their own space across the North West, or hosting a pop-up clinic in a local rugby club in North East and Yorkshire.

The NHS has invited over 11 million people in England to come forward, but those that are eligible do not have to wait to receive an invitation to be able to book.

Anyone eligible can book a Covid-19 or flu vaccine appointment via the NHS website, NHS App, or by calling 119 for free. The flu vaccine can also be booked by searching online for a local pharmacy and there are walk in sites available to get the Covid-19 vaccine.

Latest data shows an encouraging number of adults over 65 are already coming forward to get protected, with over 2.8 million Covid-19 jabs delivered this month so far, on top of almost 4 million flu jabs since the start of the rollout.

In the first 10 days of the rollout, around 600,000 Covid vaccines were also delivered to those in clinical risk groups.

NHS teams have also worked with schools and educational centres across the country to deliver flu vaccinations to toddlers and school aged children outside of their GP practices – with more than 1 million vaccines delivered this autumn (1,260,296 vaccines).

UK Health Security Agency’s (UKHSA’s) latest surveillance data shows an increase of Covid-19 and influenza hospitalisations as well as a rise in Covid-19 acute respiratory incidents (week 40).

Steve Russell, NHS National Director for Vaccinations and Screening said: “Today’s figures are a testament to the hard work of NHS staff in successfully rolling out winter vaccinations across the country in a bid to protect those who are most vulnerable as we move towards the colder months.

“We are seeing a rise of flu and Covid cases and hospitalisations, on top of a seasonal rise in respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), which are adding to the growing risk of a tripledemic this winter as pressures on NHS services are increased.

“The threat of these viruses is real – and the best defence against these dangerous illnesses is vaccination – so it is crucial that anyone eligible comes forward for their vaccine appointment when they can to protect themselves and those around them – it could keep you out of hospital this winter”.

Julie Yates, UKHSA’s Deputy Director of Immunisation Programmes said: “It’s been a good start to this year’s winter vaccination programmes, which means many millions are already protected. But every year many of those at greater risk of getting seriously ill from winter viruses do not get their vaccines, with many thousands ending up in hospital and far too many tragically dying.

“Some of these ‘missing million’ may not realise they are more vulnerable, but if you are invited for a flu, Covid-19 or RSV jab then it is because you are at greater risk.

“Those with certain long term health conditions, pregnant women, young infants and older people will be among those eligible for some or all of these lifesaving vaccines.

“So if invited don’t delay – get the vaccines. And if you’re unsure if you’re eligible or have any concerns please do speak with your GP surgery or local pharmacist”.

You are eligible for a Covid-19 and flu vaccination if you:

are aged 65 or over

are pregnant

are aged 6 months to 64 years in clinical risk groups (as defined by the Green Book)

live in a care home for older adults

are a frontline health and social care worker, including those working in care homes for older adults

In addition to the above, those also eligible for a flu vaccine include:

carers in receipt of carer’s allowance or are the main carer of an elderly or disabled person

close contacts of immunocompromised individuals

all children aged 2 or 3 years on 31 August 2024

primary school aged children (from Reception to Year 6) and secondary school aged children (from Year 7 to Year 11)

all children in clinical risk groups aged from 6 months to less than 18 years

frontline workers in a social care setting without an employer led occupational health scheme, including those working for a registered residential care or nursing home, registered domiciliary care providers, voluntary managed hospice providers and those that are employed by those who receive direct payments (personal budgets) or personal health budgets, such as personal assistants

For the first time in NHS history, vaccinations against RSV were also kicked off on 1 September for pregnant women and older adults. Since the rollout, there have been 714,699 RSV vaccinations administered to date.

To receive the RSV vaccine, pregnant women that are at least 28 weeks pregnant should speak to their maternity service or GP practice and those aged 75 to 79 should wait to be invited for their vaccine by their GP practice.

Data on the NHS Autumn Vaccination campaign will be published weekly moving forward and can be found on the NHS England website.