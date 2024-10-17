Attorney General Bonta Announces Criminal Charges Against Southern California Dentist for Medi-Cal Fraud

Husam Aldairi, along with five other individuals, were charged for defrauding the state’s healthcare program of nearly $900k

SAN DIEGO – California Attorney General Rob Bonta today announced the filing of criminal charges against Southern California dentist, Husam Aldairi, along with five employees of his dental practice, for their allegedly fraudulent billing scheme that allegedly defrauded the state Medi-Cal program of nearly $900,000.

Husam Aldairi, Rawaa Attar, Lilyan Krikorian, Inci Narin, Laith Alani, and Fadi Shammas, have been charged with conspiracy to commit a crime and Medi-Cal fraud, both felonies.

“When providers defraud Medi-Cal, it not only undermines the integrity of the program, but it also poses a significant threat to the patients who rely on its critical services for their health and well-being,” said Attorney General Bonta. “At the California Department of Justice, we will continue to hold accountable those who perpetuate Medi-Cal fraud. We must ensure that the program remains reliable and accessible in providing quality healthcare to those who need it most.”

Aldairi’s clinics contracted with Borrego Community Health Foundation, a Federally Qualified Health Center that serves Medi-Cal patients, to provide dental services to underserved populations and communities. Aldairi was entitled to reimbursement for each patient visit, rather than the specific services performed. However, Aldairi allegedly fraudulently billed for services that were either not rendered, or not rendered over multiple days, as was claimed to maximize profit from Medi-Cal reimbursements. Aldairi and his employees allegedly fraudulently billed more than $847,000 between 2016 and 2020.

It is important to note that criminal charges must be proven in a court of law. Every defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The Division of Medi-Cal Fraud and Elder Abuse receives 75 percent of its funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under a grant award totaling $69,244,976 for Federal fiscal year (FY) 2025. The remaining 25 percent is funded by the State of California. FY 2025 is from October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025.

A copy of the criminal complaint is available here.