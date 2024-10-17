SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Holzer & Holzer, LLC Reminds Investors of the October 21, 2024 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits Filed on Behalf of DexCom, Inc. (DXCM), Orthofix Medical Inc. (OFIX), and Spire Global, Inc. (SPIR) Shareholders

ATLANTA, Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC reminds investors of the October 21, 2024 Lead Plaintiff deadline in the following class action lawsuits.

DexCom, Inc.

A shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against DexCom, Inc. (“DexCom” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: DXCM). The lawsuit alleges that Defendants created the false impression that they possessed reliable information pertaining to the Company’s projected revenue outlook and anticipated growth while also minimizing risk from seasonality and macroeconomic fluctuations. Such statements are alleged to have caused Plaintiff and other shareholders to purchase DexCom’s securities at artificially inflated prices.

If you bought shares of DexCom between January 8, 2024 and July 25, 2024, and you suffered a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm’s website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/dexcom/ to learn more.

Orthofix Medical Inc.

A shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against Orthofix Medical Inc. (“Orthofix” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: OFIX). The lawsuit alleges that Orthofix’s management team was engaged in “repeated inappropriate and offensive conduct that violated multiple code of conduct requirements,” which was “inconsistent with the Company’s values and culture.” When the truth about the Company’s management team was revealed, the price of Orthofix common stock suffered sharp declines.

If you bought shares of Orthofix between October 11, 2022 and September 12, 2023, and you suffered a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm’s website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/orthofix-medical/ to learn more.

Spire Global, Inc.

A shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against Spire Global, Inc. (“Spire Global” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SPIR). The lawsuit alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts regarding the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, including allegations that: (1) there were embedded leases of identifiable assets and pre-space mission activities for certain Space Services contracts; (2) Spire Global lacked effective internal controls regarding revenue recognition for these contracts; and (3) as a result, Spire Global overstated revenue for certain Space Services contracts.

If you bought shares of Spire Global between May 11, 2022 and August 27, 2024, and you suffered a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm’s website at http://holzerlaw.com/case/spire-global/ to learn more.

