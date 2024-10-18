America’s Got Talent Semi-Finalists Double Dragons to Perform at Movida

The high-energy Peruvian duo is set to perform on October 26 at the trendy fusion restaurant

Their style brings a mix of cultural influences and modern music, making this event an exciting opportunity for our audience.” — Shima Marhama

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Movida is pleased to announce it will feature a performance by America’s Got Talent Season 15 semi-finalists, the Double Dragon Twins, on Saturday, October 26, 2024, at 8:00 p.m. The Peruvian-born duo, known for their vocal performances and blend of traditional and modern influences, will perform for guests at Movida in South Beach | East Cut at 555 2nd St. in San Francisco.The Double Dragons gained recognition after their appearance on America’s Got Talent, where their vocal range and stage presence helped them advance to the semi-finals. They have been performing since childhood, making their television debut at the age of eight. Their style incorporates elements of Latin music and contemporary hits, offering a diverse performance experience."We're pleased to host the Double Dragons and bring their talents to Movida," said Shima Marhamat, Movida General Manager. "Their style brings a mix of cultural influences and modern music, making this event an exciting opportunity for our audience."The performance is expected to incorporate elements of both the twins’ Peruvian heritage and popular contemporary music, offering a range of songs and styles.Tickets for the event are available for purchase on the Resy website . Attendees are encouraged to purchase tickets early, as seating is limited.For additional information or to buy tickets, visit Resy or call (415) 212-6672.About MovidaMovida is a unique concept and cuisine--a Persian and Mexican Fusion restaurant in the heart of SoMa, just blocks away from Oracle Park--that creates a fun, trendy environment for individuals to enjoy fusion bites and craft cocktails.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.