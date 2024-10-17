An Upcoming Children's Book, The Island of Yaki Yim Bamboo, Reveals Magical Adventure & Life Lessons

Book The Island of Yaki Yim Bamboo Author Fred Rohan Vargas Author Millicent F Arrindell

Millicent F. Arrindell and Fred Rohan-Vargas' upcoming children's book, The Island of Yaki Yim Bamboo, will attract young readers and families.

YAKI YIM BAMBOO IS AN ISLAND FOR CHILDREN.” — Millicent F. Arrindell and Fred Rohan-Vargas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Millicent F. Arrindell and Fred Rohan-Vargas ' upcoming children's book The Island of Yaki Yim Bamboo , will attract young readers and families. This captivating story of adventure, life lessons, and Caribbean culture takes readers to a magical place. This story is about fantasy, and the heartbreaking realities of growing up are generating interest as the publication date approaches.Noah and Ida, two siblings, spend a changing summer on “The Island of Yaki Yim Bamboo,” a Caribbean paradise. A story from Aunt Za takes them to the mythical Island. In this place, the siblings can hover on clouds, ride dolphins, and become animals. In a show of resistance, Bobotwee, a mysterious preteen monarch, has banned children from approaching this enchanted island.The imaginative and heartfelt story explores bravery, change, and growing up. Noah, Ida, and their pals learn courage and accept life's changes as they face Bobotwee and its hazards. The siblings' journeys are brought to life by 24 exquisite drawings that enhance the rich and engaging tale.The book, written by first-time writer Millicent F. Arrindell and renowned illustrator Fred Rohan-Vargas, is a creative collaboration. Inspired by Fred Rohan-Vargas's play of the same name, Millicent wanted to share this enchanting story with children and their families. They turned the play into a children's picture book, combining fantasy and cultural tales.Fred Rohan-Vargas, a multidisciplinary artist and storyteller, offers extensive experience in the project. The book's dynamic narrative combines enchantment with reality, reflecting his background in theatre, music, and teaching. He views “The Island of Yaki Yim Bamboo” as a continuation of his artistic journey across national and international stages and the vibrant music industry.“The Island of Yaki Yim Bamboo” is more than an adventure set in Caribbean culture. It enriches children and adults by revealing Caribbean landscapes, cultures, and values. As Noah and Ida travel the island, young readers discover the bright colors, distinctive rituals, and timeless wisdom of Caribbean life.As the book's release approaches, Millicent F. Arrindell and Fred Rohan-Vargas are excited to share their passion. Starting with her Caribbean background, first-time novelist Arrindell draws from her rich life experiences and enthusiasm for cultural storytelling. After a successful career in healthcare and retail, she is now writing to educate and inspire a new generation of readers.However, Fred Rohan-Vargas has contributed decades of creative experience to the project. He is clearly dedicated to the arts, writing plays, short tales, poems, and music. His profession as a public school teacher in New York City has also inspired him to write stories for kids and adults. His dedication to interesting and intelligent storytelling is evident in his book, “The Island of Yaki Yim Bamboo.”This book aims to inspire young readers to use their imaginations, experience different cultures, and acquire life lessons in a fun and engaging way. The book allows youngsters to see themselves in Noah and Ida and adults to consider the universal issues of growing up and changing.“The Island of Yaki Yim Bamboo” is anticipated as its release approaches. With its fascinating blend of fantasy, culture, and life lessons, it will stand out on any children's bookshelves.For more information about “The Island of Yaki Yim Bamboo's” upcoming release and to schedule interviews with the authors, please email rohanvargas@gmail.com.For More InformationMillicent F. Arrindell and Fred Rohan-VargasEmail: rohanvargas@gmail.comPhone: 1-917-648-3817

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.