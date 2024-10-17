Wyoming Business Council Launches WYVC Job Board

Cheyenne, Wyo – The Wyoming Business Council (WBC) is excited to offer a new service via Wyoming Venture Capital (WYVC) to provide additional support to our portfolio companies and partners. The WYVC team recently launched a focused Job Board to help address the challenges these entities face in hiring the right talent in Wyoming and to provide job seekers with a resource to better sift through various opportunities available in the state.

The primary goal of the WYVC Job Board is to foster opportunities by linking skilled professionals with specialized roles that demand expertise, such as developers, engineers, and accountants. It consolidates tech-focused startup roles, which could help some people who have left the state pursue employment opportunities and move back to Wyoming or allow recent graduates to stay here. This can accelerate the hiring process and also ensure companies can find the right fit for their specialized roles.

“One of our central WYVC goals is to help companies we invest in invest in Wyoming talent,” explained WBC Equity Portfolio Manager Gordon Finnegan. “This job board is designed to be a comprehensive resource for graduates looking to stay in state and for professionals considering a return; pairing them with opportunities to engage with high-growth startups as they continue to scale.”

The WBC’s mission is to create new opportunities for current and future generations of Wyomingites. The WYVC Job Board contributes to this mission by highlighting new, high-level jobs in sectors that future generations would otherwise leave the state to explore.

In addition to supporting the growth of innovative startups, this initiative also bolsters the local economy. By highlighting exciting opportunities available within tech-enabled companies, it draws attention to the vibrant and dynamic job market that exists right here at home.

“These aren’t just jobs, they are careers that offer growth, complexity, and specific know-how that can help expand the future opportunities that companies can offer,” Finnegan added.

Portfolio companies and partner funds are excited about the opportunity, too.

“At Remo, we’re rigorous about finding the best talent nationwide,” shared Matt LeKrey, Founder and CPO of Remo, one of WYVC’s recent portfolio companies. “We have a particular focus on finding exceptional talent within Wyoming and the launch of this job board will help us quickly connect with recent graduates, bring skilled individuals back to our state, and foster growth and innovation within our local communities.”

Check out the WYVC Jobs Board at wbc.pub/WYVC and reach out to the WYVC team at [email protected] to learn more.