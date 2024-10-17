Governor Cooper Announces 22 Grants to Rural Communities to Attract 144 New Jobs and over $83 Million of Investment

Raleigh, N.C.

The Rural Infrastructure Authority (RIA) has approved 22 grant requests to local governments totaling $8,401,717, Governor Roy Cooper announced today. The requests include commitments to create a total of 557 jobs, 413 of which were previously announced. The public investment in these projects will attract more than $83.7 million in public and private investment.

“Investing in our rural communities through the North Carolina Rural Infrastructure Authority's grants is not just about improving infrastructure; it's about empowering our residents, creating jobs, and fostering sustainable economic growth,” Governor Cooper said. “Together, we can build a brighter future for all North Carolinians, including those recovering from the damage of Hurricane Helene.”

The RIA is supported by the rural economic development team at the North Carolina Department of Commerce. RIA members review and approve funding requests from local communities. Funding comes from a variety of specialized grant and loan programs offered and managed by N.C. Commerce’s Rural Economic Development Division, led by Assistant Secretary for Rural Development Kenny Flowers. Grants support a variety of activities, including infrastructure development, building renovation, expansion and demolition, and site improvements.

“These grants are more than just vital tools for our rural communities,” said N.C. Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders. “They enable us to enhance essential services, attract new businesses, and create jobs, ensuring that every corner of our state has the opportunity to thrive and succeed.”

The RIA approved 10 grant requests under the state’s Building Reuse Program in two categories:

Vacant Building Category

Beaufort County: A $25,000 grant will support the reuse of a 4,344-square-foot building in Washington where Hometown Hall, a new full commercial kitchen offering a wide variety of catering options, plans to locate. The project is expected to create five jobs, with a private investment of $38,729 tied to this grant.

Davidson County: A $140,000 grant will support the reuse of a 62,042-square-foot building in Lexington. This building will be occupied by Strobel's Supply Inc., an industrial supply distribution and liquid paint application company. The project is set to create 18 jobs, with a private investment of $325,500 tied to this grant.

Graham County: A $25,000 grant will support the renovation of a 7,000-square-foot building in Robbinsville. This building is currently owned by Wrenchbox Inc., an investment property management corporation that specializes in transformational renovation of distressed properties. With this project, the company plans to transform the facility into a boutique motel, while creating an expected five jobs and investing $451,250.

Pitt County: A $500,000 grant will support the renovation of a 521,468-square-foot building in Greenville. At this facility, Boviet USA Property, LLC, a global solar technology company that specializes in the production of solar PV modules and solar project development, plans to locate its first North American solar panel manufacturing facility. The company expects to create 908 jobs and invest more than $294 million in the overall project, while 362 jobs and an investment of $34,004,000 are tied to this grant.

Richmond County: A $400,000 grant will support the reuse of a 105,000-square-foot building in Marston, where GP Portable Buildings LLC plans to locate a manufacturing facility. The company, also known as Graceland Properties, LLC, manufactures, sells, installs and finances portable buildings and sheds. The overall project is expected to create 51 jobs and attract a private investment of $7.4 million, with an investment of $7,157,480 tied to this grant.

Sampson County: A $180,000 grant will support the reuse of a 28,393-square-foot building. Phinite Inc., an ag robotics company that has developed a low-cost, low-energy drying system that enables the mining and manufacturing of fertilizer from manure, will create an additional commercial scale fertilizer manufacturing plant here. The project is expected to create 23 jobs, with an accompanying private investment of $1,325,680.

Swain County: A $50,000 grant will support the reuse of a 14,746-square-foot building in Bryson City, where Native American Brewing Company plans to locate its second full-service restaurant. The project is expected to create 10 jobs, with a private investment of $855,700 tied to this grant.

Existing Business Building Category

Cleveland County: A $100,000 grant will support the renovation of a 1,073,500-square-foot building in Shelby. Clearwater Paper Inc., a private label manufacturer for tissue products, will renovate the existing space to add an additional converting line for facial tissue. This project is expected to create 13 jobs and attract a private investment of $22,707,392.

Forsyth County: A $350,000 grant will support the renovation of a 162,000-square-foot building in Winston-Salem. This building is currently occupied by Foster-Caviness Company Inc., a wholesale produce distribution company that works with retailers, schools, chain restaurants, and prisons in the mid-Atlantic region. This project will allow the company to add a "ripening" room to their facility, creating an expected 58 jobs, with an accompanying private investment of $3.4 million.

Town of Wilkesboro (Wilkes County): An $85,000 grant will support the renovation of a 49,000-square-foot building in Wilkesboro, where Herbal Ingenuity, a botanical sourcing, international brokerage, and botanical ingredient manufacturer, will add an additional 10,000 square feet to their facility. The project is expected to create 10 jobs, with a private investment of $924,107 tied to this grant.

The Building Reuse Program provides grants to local governments to renovate vacant buildings, renovate and/or expand buildings occupied by existing North Carolina companies, and renovate, expand or construct health care facilities that will lead to the creation of new jobs in Tier 1 and Tier 2 counties, as well as rural census tracts of Tier 3 counties.

The RIA approved two requests under the state’s Industrial Development Fund - Utility Account program:

Town of Edenton (Chowan County): A $762,105 grant will enable the city to provide a redundant water supply to Peanut Drive Industrial Park, where a host of businesses are located. This project will increase water reliability, provide fire protection, and enable businesses to expand.

City of Mount Airy (Surry County): A $1,102,500 grant will help the City of Mount Airy provide infrastructure to Westwood Industrial Park. With businesses planning to build in the park, the City hopes the infrastructure improvements will attract even more employers to the area.

The Industrial Development Fund – Utility Account provides grants to local governments located in the 80 most economically distressed counties of the state, which are classified as either Tier 1 or Tier 2. Funds may be used for publicly owned infrastructure projects that are reasonably expected to result in new job creation. The IDF – Utility Account is funded through a process tied to the state’s signature Job Development Investment Grant (JDIG) program. When JDIG-awarded companies choose to locate or expand in a Tier 2 or Tier 3 county, a portion of that JDIG award is channeled into the Utility Account.

The RIA approved 10 grant requests under the state’s new Rural Downtown Economic Development program:

Town of Elon (Alamance County): A $250,000 grant will aid the Town of Elon in improving the streetscape and flow of both pedestrian and vehicular traffic on N. Williamson Avenue and W. Lebanon Avenue. Streetscape improvements will include increasing the width of the sidewalks, improving ADA accessibility, and upgrading street lighting. The project is expected to leverage an investment of $1,750,000.

City of Conover (Catawba County): A $254,997 grant will help the City of Conover expand pedestrian access downtown. Streetscape improvements will include sidewalk creation, walkway improvements, and the addition of several ADA ramps. The project is expected to leverage an investment of $12,750.

Town of Pittsboro (Chatham County): An $850,000 grant will help the Pittsboro Downtown Streetscape Revitalization Project reconstruct brick sidewalks and make them ADA-compliant, while adding accessible ramps at all intersections. The project is expected to leverage an investment of $2,660,238.

Town of Boiling Springs (Cleveland County): An $850,000 grant will help the Town of Boiling Springs with intersection and courtyard improvements. The project will include the installation of new mast arm light poles, widening sidewalks, moving power poles and burying power lines. The project is expected to leverage an investment of $1,385,000.

Nash County: A $475,000 grant will aid Nash County's Senior Center with renovations, including the expansion of a billiards area, computer learning lab area, multipurpose space and fitness area. The project is expected to leverage an investment of $3,161,250.

Town of Hertford (Perquimans County): An $850,000 grant will help the Town of Hertford rehabilitate the Hertford State Theater by restoring the exterior façade, rebuilding the entry with a recessed entrance and ticket booth, and creating a new marquee and replaced masonry parapet. The project is expected to leverage an investment of $1,042,500.

Town of Liberty (Randolph County): A $154,551 grant will aid the Town of Liberty in its Downtown Streetscape Revitalization Project. The project will replace sidewalks, curbs and gutters, as well as improve drainage and landscaped areas. This project is expected to leverage an investment of $8,200.

City of Clinton (Sampson County): A $237,500 grant will help the City of Clinton transform an underutilized parking lot into a public event space. The project will include the installation of a covered stage with electrical pedestals and buried utilities, lighting and enhanced green space. This project is expected to leverage an investment of $1,732,704.

Washington County: A $468,209 grant will help Washington County's Courthouse provide infrastructure improvements to its elevators. The upgrades will ensure the courthouse can continue to serve its vital role and improve ADA accessibility. This project is expected to leverage an investment $23,410.

Town of Plymouth (Washington County): A $291,855 grant will aid the Town of Plymouth's streetscape project, including the addition of new street lights, brick sidewalks, tree pits, accessibility, and utility upgrades for streetscape power access. This project is expected to leverage an investment of $754,445.

The Rural Downtown Economic Development Grants program provides grants to local governments to support downtown revitalization and economic development initiatives that are intended to help local governments grow and leverage downtown districts as assets for economic growth, economic development, and prosperity by providing public improvements to help retain businesses and leverage main street assets for community-wide use.

In addition to reviewing and approving funding requests, the N.C. Rural Infrastructure Authority formulates policies and priorities for grant and loan programs administered by N.C. Commerce’s Rural Economic Development team. Its 17 voting members are appointed by the Governor, Speaker of the House, and Senate President Pro Tem. The North Carolina Secretary of Commerce serves as a member of the authority, ex officio.

Visit the Rural Economic Development Division webpage for more information.