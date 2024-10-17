Submit Release
News Search

There were 869 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,591 in the last 365 days.

Middlefield Banc Corp. Reports 2024 Nine-Month Financial Results

MIDDLEFIELD, Ohio, Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ: MBCN) today reported financial results for the nine months ended September 30, 2024.

2024 Nine-Month Financial Highlights (on a year-over-year basis):

  • Net income was $10.7 million, compared to $13.8 million
  • Pre-tax, pre-provision net income(1) was $14.7 million, compared to $19.0 million
  • Earnings were $1.32 per diluted share, compared to $1.70 per diluted share
  • Net interest income after the provision for credit losses was $42.9 million, compared to $47.4 million
  • Noninterest income increased 4.1% to $5.3 million, compared to $5.1 million
  • Total loans increased 3.9% to a record  $1.50 billion, compared to $1.45 billion
  • Total deposits increased 3.8% to a record $1.51 billion, compared to $1.46 billion
  • Return on average assets annualized was 0.77%, compared to 1.06%
  • Return on average equity annualized was 6.90%, compared to 9.43%
  • Return on average tangible common equity(1) was 8.68%, compared to 11.92%
  • Nonperforming assets to total assets increased to 1.62% from 0.75%
  • Allowance for credit losses was 1.50% of total loans, compared to 1.45%
  • Equity to assets strengthened to 11.34%, compared to 10.80%
  • Book value increased 9.1% to $26.11 from $23.94 per share
  • Tangible book value(1) increased 12.1% to $20.87 from $18.62 per share

(1) See non-GAAP reconciliation under the section “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations”

Ronald L. Zimmerly, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We ended the third quarter of 2024 with record total assets and deposits, as well as a record book value per share. These results reflect our team’s dedication and commitment to serve customers throughout our Central, Western and Northeast Ohio markets. We ended the quarter with higher charge-offs and non-performing loans, associated with one customer. As a result, the provision for credit losses increased during the third quarter and reduced after tax earnings by $0.12 per diluted share. Despite these one-time impacts, we produced strong levels of core profitability, including the highest level of pre-tax pre-provision income in the past four quarters.”

“I am pleased with the progress we are making maintaining appropriate funding costs and controlling noninterest expense, as our quarterly cost of funds declined sequentially for the first time in ten quarters, and noninterest expense was at the lowest level in six quarters. We expect the economic environment will remain fluid over the near-term, and as we look to 2025, we will continue to focus on supporting our communities, strategically allocating capital, maintaining disciplined underwriting standards, and prudently managing expenses,” concluded Mr. Zimmerly.

Income Statement
Net interest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, decreased $4.7 million to $45.1 million, compared to $49.8 million for the same period last year. The net interest margin for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, was 3.50%, compared to 4.09% last year. Net interest income for the 2024 third quarter decreased $894,000 to $15.1 million, compared to $16.0 million for the 2023 third quarter. The net interest margin for the 2024 third quarter was 3.46%, compared to 3.82% for the same period of 2023.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, noninterest income increased $211,000 to $5.3 million, compared to $5.1 million for the same period in 2023. Noninterest income for the 2024 third quarter was $1.7 million, compared to $1.8 million for the same period the previous year.

Noninterest expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, was $35.7 million, compared to $36.0 million for the same period in 2023. For the 2024 third quarter, noninterest expense was $11.9 million, compared to $12.1 million for the 2023 third quarter.

Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, was $10.7 million, or $1.32 per diluted share, compared to $13.8 million, or $1.70 per diluted share, for the same period last year. Net income for the 2024 third quarter was $2.3 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, compared to $3.8 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, for the same period last year.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, pre-tax, pre-provision net income was $14.7 million, compared to $19.0 million last year. For the 2024 third quarter, pre-tax, pre-provision net income was $4.9 million, compared to $5.7 million for the same period of 2023. (See non-GAAP reconciliation under the section “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations”.)

Balance Sheet
Total assets at September 30, 2024, increased 3.6% to $1.86 billion, compared to $1.79 billion at September 30, 2023. Total loans at September 30, 2024, were $1.50 billion, compared to $1.45 billion at September 30, 2023. The 3.9% year-over-year increase in total loans was primarily due to higher non-owner occupied and residential real estate loans.

Total liabilities at September 30, 2024, increased 3.0% to $1.65 billion, compared to $1.60 billion at September 30, 2023. Total deposits at September 30, 2024, were $1.51 billion, compared to $1.46 billion at September 30, 2023. The 3.8% year-over-year increase in deposits was primarily due to growth in money market and time deposits, partially offset by declines in noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand and savings accounts. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits were 25.8% of total deposits at September 30, 2024, compared to 29.1% at September 30, 2023. At September 30, 2024, the Company had brokered deposits of $86.5 million, compared to $53.5 million at September 30, 2023.

The investment securities available-for-sale portfolio was $169.9 million at September 30, 2024, compared with $159.4 million at September 30, 2023.

Mr. Ranttila, Chief Financial Officer, stated, “We continue to look at opportunities to proactively strengthen our balance sheet and improve our cost of funds. In addition, since December 31, 2023, deposits have increased 6.0%, while our Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) advances have decreased by 35.0%. This is the lowest level of FHLB advances in over a year. In addition, during the quarter, we received approval to use the Federal Reserve Board’s discount window, adding a new and efficient liquidity provider. The combination of high levels of potentially liquid assets, cash flows from operations, and additional borrowing capacity continues to provide us with excellent liquidity levels to support our long-term growth strategies and our legacy of returning excess capital to shareholders.”

Middlefield's CRE portfolio included the following categories at September 30, 2024:

    Balance     Percent of     Percent of  
CRE Category   (in thousands)     CRE Portfolio     Loan Portfolio  
Multi-Family   $ 94,798       13.8 %     6.3 %
Office Space     75,149       10.9 %     5.0 %
Shopping Plazas     69,762       10.1 %     4.6 %
Self-Storage     56,041       8.1 %     3.7 %
Hospitality     39,840       5.8 %     2.6 %
Senior Living     23,069       3.3 %     1.5 %
Other     330,611       48.0 %     22.0 %
Total CRE   $ 689,270       100.0 %     45.7 %
                         

Stockholders' Equity and Dividends
At September 30, 2024, stockholders' equity was $210.7 million, compared to $193.7 million at September 30, 2023. The 8.8% year-over-year increase in stockholders' equity was primarily from higher retained earnings and an improvement in the unrealized losses on the available-for-sale investment portfolio, partially offset by stock acquired under the Company's stock repurchase program. On a per-share basis, shareholders' equity at September 30, 2024, was $26.11, compared to $23.94 at September 30, 2023.

At September 30, 2024, tangible stockholders' equity(1) was $168.5 million, compared to $150.6 million at September 30, 2023. On a per-share basis, tangible stockholders' equity(1) was $20.87 at September 30, 2024, compared to $18.62 at September 30, 2023. (1)See non-GAAP reconciliation under the section “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations”.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, the Company declared cash dividends of $0.60 per share, totaling $4.8 million. 

For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, the Company repurchased 43,858 shares of its common stock, at an average price of $24.00 per share. There were no repurchases during the third quarter of 2024.

At September 30, 2024, the Company's equity-to-assets ratio was 11.34%, compared to 10.80% at September 30, 2023.

Asset Quality

For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $2.2 million, versus a provision for credit losses of $2.4 million for the same period last year. For the 2024 third quarter, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $2.2 million, compared to a provision for credit losses of $1.1 million for the same period of 2023.

Net charge-offs were $1.3 million, or 0.11% of average loans, annualized, for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to net charge-offs of $87,000, or 0.01% of average loans, annualized, for the same period last year. Net charge-offs were $1.4 million, or 0.36% of average loans, annualized, for the 2024 third quarter, compared to net recoveries of $16,000, or 0.00% of average loans, annualized, for the same period of 2023.  The higher net charge-offs were due to the partial charge-off of one loan during the 2024 third quarter.    

Nonperforming loans at September 30, 2024, were $30.1 million, compared to $7.7 million at September 30, 2023. Nonperforming assets at September 30, 2024, were $30.1 million, compared to $13.5 million at September 30, 2023. The increase in nonperforming assets is primarily the result of a $13.5 million loan moved to nonaccrual in the 2024 third quarter, subsequent to the partial charge-off noted in the previous paragraph. The allowance for credit losses at September 30, 2024, stood at $22.5 million, or 1.50% of total loans, compared to $21.0 million, or 1.45% of total loans at September 30, 2023. The increase in the allowance for credit losses was mainly from changes in projected loss drivers, prepayment assumptions, curtailment expectations over the reasonable and supportable forecast period, and geographic footprint of unemployment data, as well as an overall increase in total loans.

Michael Ranttila stated, “Nonperforming assets during the third quarter were impacted by a $13.5 million loan. Combined with the two previously disclosed relationships that moved to nonaccrual in the second quarter of 2024, these three customers accounted for $20.2 million of nonperforming assets at September 30, 2024. We believe these relationships do not indicate a trend in the markets we serve, our portfolio, or underwriting standards. Despite this increase, we remain well reserved for potential credit losses with an allowance for credit losses to total loans of 1.50% at September 30, 2024, which was up slightly from both the same period a year ago, and the quarter ended June 30, 2024.”

About Middlefield Banc Corp.

Middlefield Banc Corp., headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio, is the Bank holding Company of The Middlefield Banking Company, with total assets of $1.86 billion at September 30, 2024. The Bank operates 21 full-service banking centers and an LPL Financial® brokerage office serving Ada, Beachwood, Bellefontaine, Chardon, Cortland, Dublin, Garrettsville, Kenton, Mantua, Marysville, Middlefield, Newbury, Orwell, Plain City, Powell, Solon, Sunbury, Twinsburg, and Westerville. The Bank also operates a Loan Production Office in Mentor, Ohio.

Additional information is available at www.middlefieldbank.bank

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This press release includes disclosure of Middlefield Banc Corp.'s tangible book value per share, return on average tangible equity, and pre-tax, pre-provision for loan losses income, which are financial measures not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts required to be disclosed by GAAP. Middlefield Banc Corp. believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the underlying operational results and trends and Middlefield Banc Corp.'s marketplace performance. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the numbers prepared in accordance with GAAP. The reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures are included in the following Consolidated Financial Highlights tables below.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release of Middlefield Banc Corp. and the reports Middlefield Banc Corp. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission often contain "forward-looking statements" relating to present or future trends or factors affecting the banking industry and, specifically, the financial operations, markets and products of Middlefield Banc Corp. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. There are several important factors that could cause Middlefield Banc Corp.'s future results to differ materially from historical performance or projected performance. These factors include, but are not limited to: (1) a significant increase in competitive pressures among financial institutions; (2) changes in the interest rate environment that may reduce interest margins; (3) changes in prepayment speeds, charge-offs and loan loss provisions; (4) less favorable than expected general economic conditions; (5) legislative or regulatory changes that may adversely affect businesses in which Middlefield Banc Corp. is engaged; (6) technological issues which may adversely affect Middlefield Banc Corp.'s financial operations or customers; (7) changes in the securities markets; or (8) risk factors mentioned in the reports and registration statements Middlefield Banc Corp. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Middlefield Banc Corp. undertakes no obligation to release revisions to these forward-looking statements or to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

Company Contact: Investor and Media Contact:
Ronald L. Zimmerly, Jr.
President and Chief Executive Officer
Middlefield Banc Corp.
(419) 673-1217
rzimmerly@middlefieldbank.com  		 Andrew M. Berger
Managing Director
SM Berger & Company, Inc.
(216) 464-6400
andrew@smberger.com  
   

MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)

    September 30,     June 30,     March 31,     December 31,     September 30,  
Balance Sheets (period end)   2024     2024     2024     2023     2023  
ASSETS                                        
Cash and due from banks   $ 61,851     $ 50,496     $ 44,816     $ 56,397     $ 56,228  
Federal funds sold     12,022       1,762       1,438       4,439       9,274  
Cash and cash equivalents     73,873       52,258       46,254       60,836       65,502  
Investment securities available for sale, at fair value     169,895       166,424       167,890       170,779       159,414  
Other investments     895       881       907       955       958  
Loans held for sale     249       -       -       -       632  
Loans:                                        
Commercial real estate:                                        
Owner occupied     187,313       182,809       178,543       183,545       185,593  
Non-owner occupied     407,159       385,648       398,845       401,580       382,676  
Multifamily     94,798       86,951       81,691       82,506       82,578  
Residential real estate     345,748       337,121       331,480       328,854       321,331  
Commercial and industrial     213,172       234,702       227,433       221,508       214,334  
Home equity lines of credit     137,761       131,047       129,287       127,818       127,494  
Construction and other     111,550       132,530       135,716       125,105       127,106  
Consumer installment     7,030       6,896       7,131       7,214       7,481  
Total loans     1,504,531       1,497,704       1,490,126       1,478,130       1,448,593  
Less allowance for credit losses     22,526       21,795       21,069       21,693       20,986  
Net loans     1,482,005       1,475,909       1,469,057       1,456,437       1,427,607  
Premises and equipment, net     20,528       20,744       21,035       21,339       21,708  
Goodwill     36,356       36,356       36,356       36,356       36,197  
Core deposit intangibles     5,869       6,126       6,384       6,642       6,906  
Bank-owned life insurance     35,049       34,802       34,575       34,349       34,153  
Other real estate owned     -       -       -       -       5,792  
Accrued interest receivable and other assets     32,916       34,686       34,210       35,190       34,551  
TOTAL ASSETS   $ 1,857,635     $ 1,828,186     $ 1,816,668     $ 1,822,883     $ 1,793,420  


    September 30,     June 30,     March 31,     December 31,     September 30,  
    2024     2024     2024     2023     2023  
LIABILITIES                                        
Deposits:                                        
Noninterest-bearing demand   $ 390,933     $ 387,024     $ 390,185     $ 401,384     $ 424,055  
Interest-bearing demand     218,002       206,542       209,015       205,582       243,973  
Money market     376,619       355,630       318,823       274,682       275,766  
Savings     199,984       192,472       196,721       210,639       216,453  
Time     327,231       327,876       332,165       334,315       296,732  
Total deposits     1,512,769       1,469,544       1,446,909       1,426,602       1,456,979  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances     106,000       125,000       137,000       163,000       118,000  
Other borrowings     11,711       11,762       11,812       11,862       11,912  
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities     16,450       15,092       15,372       15,738       12,780  
TOTAL LIABILITIES     1,646,930       1,621,398       1,611,093       1,617,202       1,599,671  
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY                                        
Common stock, no par value; 25,000,000 shares authorized, 9,950,342                                        
shares issued, 8,071,032 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2024     161,916       161,823       161,823       161,388       161,312  
Additional paid-in capital     108       -       -       -       -  
Retained earnings     106,067       105,342       102,791       100,237       98,717  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (16,477 )     (19,468 )     (18,130 )     (16,090 )     (26,426 )
Treasury stock, at cost; 1,879,310 shares as of September 30, 2024     (40,909 )     (40,909 )     (40,909 )     (39,854 )     (39,854 )
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY     210,705       206,788       205,575       205,681       193,749  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY   $ 1,857,635     $ 1,828,186     $ 1,816,668     $ 1,822,883     $ 1,793,420  
                                         

MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)

    For the Three Months Ended     For the Nine Months Ended  
    September 30,     June 30,     March 31,     December 31,     September 30,     September 30,     September 30,  
Statements of Income   2024     2024     2024     2023     2023     2024     2023  
INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME                                                        
Interest and fees on loans   $ 23,441     $ 23,422     $ 22,395     $ 22,027     $ 20,899     $ 69,258     $ 59,935  
Interest-earning deposits in other institutions     348       386       437       370       300       1,171       920  
Federal funds sold     143       122       152       94       266       417       678  
Investment securities:                                                        
Taxable interest     528       505       467       479       477       1,500       1,415  
Tax-exempt interest     962       966       972       976       980       2,900       2,938  
Dividends on stock     191       198       189       144       148       578       326  
Total interest and dividend income     25,613       25,599       24,612       24,090       23,070       75,824       66,212  
INTEREST EXPENSE                                                        
Deposits     8,792       8,423       7,466       6,522       5,632       24,681       12,472  
Short-term borrowings     1,575       1,920       1,993       2,013       1,258       5,488       3,373  
Other borrowings     173       173       184       179       213       530       539  
Total interest expense     10,540       10,516       9,643       8,714       7,103       30,699       16,384  
NET INTEREST INCOME     15,073       15,083       14,969       15,376       15,967       45,125       49,828  
Provision (Recovery of) for credit losses     2,234       87       (136 )     554       1,127       2,185       2,449  
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION                                                        
(RECOVERY OF) FOR CREDIT LOSSES     12,839       14,996       15,105       14,822       14,840       42,940       47,379  
NONINTEREST INCOME                                                        
Service charges on deposit accounts     959       971       909       997       954       2,839       2,880  
Gain (loss) on equity securities     14       (27 )     (52 )     (4 )     48       (65 )     (157 )
(Loss) gain on other real estate owned     -       -       -       (172 )     -       -       2  
Earnings on bank-owned life insurance     246       227       227       196       207       700       627  
Gain on sale of loans     56       69       10       23       45       135       74  
Revenue from investment services     206       269       204       193       190       679       550  
Gross rental income     3       -       67       132       110       70       290  
Other income     259       251       431       237       263       941       822  
Total noninterest income     1,743       1,760       1,796       1,602       1,817       5,299       5,088  
NONINTEREST EXPENSE                                                        
Salaries and employee benefits     6,201       6,111       6,333       6,646       5,994       18,645       17,865  
Occupancy expense     627       601       552       512       699       1,780       2,054  
Equipment expense     203       261       240       273       297       704       969  
Data processing costs     1,248       1,168       1,249       1,348       1,209       3,665       3,415  
Ohio state franchise tax     399       397       397       397       398       1,193       1,180  
Federal deposit insurance expense     255       256       251       285       207       762       576  
Professional fees     539       557       558       660       545       1,654       1,633  
Advertising expense     283       508       419       162       414       1,210       1,315  
Software amortization expense     74       21       22       22       24       117       73  
Core deposit intangible amortization     257       258       258       264       265       773       794  
Gross other real estate owned expenses     -       -       99       120       195       99       390  
Merger-related costs     -       -       -       -       22       -       472  
Other expense     1,785       1,764       1,587       1,483       1,849       5,136       5,228  
Total noninterest expense     11,871       11,902       11,965       12,172       12,118       35,738       35,964  
Income before income taxes     2,711       4,854       4,936       4,252       4,539       12,501       16,503  
Income taxes     371       690       769       709       703       1,830       2,678  
NET INCOME   $ 2,340     $ 4,164     $ 4,167     $ 3,543     $ 3,836     $ 10,671     $ 13,825  
PTPP (1)   $ 4,945     $ 4,941     $ 4,800     $ 4,806     $ 5,666     $ 14,686     $ 18,952  
                                                         

MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share and share amounts, unaudited)

    For the Three Months Ended     For the Nine Months Ended  
    September 30,     June 30,     March 31,     December 31,     September 30,     September 30,     September 30,  
    2024     2024     2024     2023     2023     2024     2023  
Per common share data                                                        
Net income per common share - basic   $ 0.29     $ 0.52     $ 0.52     $ 0.44     $ 0.47     $ 1.32     $ 1.71  
Net income per common share - diluted   $ 0.29     $ 0.52     $ 0.51     $ 0.44     $ 0.47     $ 1.32     $ 1.70  
Dividends declared per share   $ 0.20     $ 0.20     $ 0.20     $ 0.25     $ 0.20     $ 0.60     $ 0.60  
Book value per share (period end)   $ 26.11     $ 25.63     $ 25.48     $ 25.41     $ 23.94     $ 26.11     $ 23.94  
Tangible book value per share (period end) (1) (2)   $ 20.87     $ 20.37     $ 20.18     $ 20.10     $ 18.62     $ 20.87     $ 18.62  
Dividends declared   $ 1,615     $ 1,613     $ 1,613     $ 2,023     $ 1,619     $ 4,841     $ 4,841  
Dividend yield     2.76 %     3.34 %     3.37 %     3.06 %     3.12 %     2.78 %     3.16 %
Dividend payout ratio     69.02 %     38.74 %     38.71 %     57.10 %     42.21 %     45.37 %     35.02 %
Average shares outstanding - basic     8,071,032       8,067,144       8,091,203       8,093,478       8,092,494       8,076,440       8,106,517  
Average shares outstanding - diluted     8,105,131       8,072,499       8,096,317       8,116,261       8,101,306       8,110,539       8,115,329  
Period ending shares outstanding     8,071,032       8,067,144       8,067,144       8,095,252       8,092,576       8,071,032       8,092,576  
Selected ratios                                                        
Return on average assets (Annualized)     0.50 %     0.91 %     0.92 %     0.78 %     0.86 %     0.77 %     1.06 %
Return on average equity (Annualized)     4.45 %     8.15 %     8.16 %     7.13 %     7.73 %     6.90 %     9.43 %
Return on average tangible common equity (1) (3)     5.58 %     10.29 %     10.30 %     9.11 %     9.91 %     8.68 %     11.92 %
Efficiency (4)     67.93 %     67.97 %     68.68 %     68.99 %     65.65 %     68.19 %     63.10 %
Equity to assets at period end     11.34 %     11.31 %     11.32 %     11.28 %     10.80 %     11.34 %     10.80 %
Noninterest expense to average assets     0.66 %     0.64 %     0.66 %     0.68 %     0.68 %     1.94 %     2.06 %


(1)  See section “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations” for the reconciliation of GAAP performance measures to non-GAAP measures.
(2)  Calculated by dividing tangible common equity by shares outstanding.
(3)  Calculated by dividing annualized net income for each period by average tangible common equity.
(4)  The efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing noninterest expense less amortization of intangibles by the sum of net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis plus noninterest income.
 


    For the Three Months Ended     For the Nine Months Ended  
    September 30,     June 30,     March 31,     December 31,     September 30,     September 30,     September 30,  
Yields   2024     2024     2024     2023     2023     2024     2023  
Interest-earning assets:                                                        
Loans receivable (1)     6.19 %     6.27 %     6.11 %     6.01 %     5.82 %     6.19 %     5.75 %
Investment securities (1) (2)     3.59 %     3.59 %     3.52 %     3.52 %     3.51 %     3.57 %     3.54 %
Interest-earning deposits with other banks     4.27 %     4.59 %     4.88 %     3.71 %     4.13 %     4.58 %     3.85 %
Total interest-earning assets     5.84 %     5.92 %     5.77 %     5.64 %     5.49 %     5.84 %     5.41 %
Deposits:                                                        
Interest-bearing demand deposits     2.16 %     1.93 %     1.86 %     1.67 %     1.51 %     1.99 %     1.20 %
Money market deposits     3.93 %     3.95 %     3.81 %     3.58 %     2.94 %     3.90 %     2.29 %
Savings deposits     0.71 %     0.64 %     0.58 %     0.59 %     0.58 %     0.64 %     0.80 %
Certificates of deposit     4.49 %     4.57 %     4.06 %     3.68 %     3.27 %     4.37 %     2.50 %
Total interest-bearing deposits     3.17 %     3.15 %     2.88 %     2.56 %     2.16 %     3.07 %     1.70 %
Non-Deposit Funding:                                                        
Borrowings     5.54 %     5.60 %     5.61 %     5.57 %     5.66 %     5.58 %     5.30 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities     3.41 %     3.45 %     3.23 %     2.96 %     2.48 %     3.37 %     2.03 %
Cost of deposits     2.33 %     2.30 %     2.08 %     1.81 %     1.53 %     2.24 %     1.16 %
Cost of funds     2.58 %     2.61 %     2.42 %     2.18 %     1.80 %     2.54 %     1.42 %
Net interest margin (3)     3.46 %     3.51 %     3.54 %     3.63 %     3.82 %     3.50 %     4.09 %


(1)  Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were determined using an effective tax rate of 21%.
(2)  Yield is calculated on the basis of amortized cost.
(3)  Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.
 

MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
(unaudited)

    For the Three Months Ended  
    September 30,     June 30,     March 31,     December 31,     September 30,  
Asset quality data   2024     2024     2024     2023     2023  
(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)                                        
Nonperforming loans   $ 30,078     $ 15,961     $ 10,831     $ 10,877     $ 7,717  
Other real estate owned     -       -       -       -       5,792  
Nonperforming assets   $ 30,078     $ 15,961     $ 10,831     $ 10,877     $ 13,509  
Allowance for credit losses   $ 22,526     $ 21,795     $ 21,069     $ 21,693     $ 20,986  
Allowance for credit losses/total loans     1.50 %     1.46 %     1.41 %     1.47 %     1.45 %
Net charge-offs (recoveries):                                        
Quarter-to-date   $ 1,377     $ (29 )   $ (68 )   $ (117 )   $ (16 )
Year-to-date     1,285       (97 )     (68 )     (31 )     87  
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans, annualized:                                        
Quarter-to-date     0.36 %     (0.01 %)     (0.02 %)     (0.03 %)     0.00 %
Year-to-date     0.11 %     (0.01 %)     (0.02 %)     0.00 %     0.01 %
Nonperforming loans/total loans     2.00 %     1.07 %     0.73 %     0.74 %     0.53 %
Allowance for credit losses/nonperforming loans     74.89 %     136.55 %     194.52 %     199.44 %     271.95 %
Nonperforming assets/total assets     1.62 %     0.87 %     0.60 %     0.60 %     0.75 %
                                         

MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations

Reconciliation of Common Stockholders' Equity to Tangible Common Equity   For the Three Months Ended  
(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)   September 30,     June 30,     March 31,     December 31,     September 30,  
    2024     2024     2024     2023     2023  
Stockholders' equity   $ 210,705     $ 206,788     $ 205,575     $ 205,681     $ 193,749  
Less goodwill and other intangibles     42,225       42,482       42,740       42,998       43,103  
Tangible common equity   $ 168,480     $ 164,306     $ 162,835     $ 162,683     $ 150,646  
Shares outstanding     8,071,032       8,067,144       8,067,144       8,095,252       8,092,576  
Tangible book value per share   $ 20.87     $ 20.37     $ 20.18     $ 20.10     $ 18.62  
                                         


Reconciliation of Average Equity to Return on Average Tangible Common Equity   For the Three Months Ended     For the Nine Months Ended  
                                                         
    September 30,     June 30,     March 31,     December 31,     September 30,     September 30,     September 30,  
    2024     2024     2024     2023     2023     2024     2023  
Average stockholders' equity   $ 209,096     $ 205,379     $ 205,342     $ 197,208     $ 196,795     $ 206,691     $ 196,074  
Less average goodwill and other intangibles     42,350       42,607       42,654       42,972       43,232       42,512       41,018  
Average tangible common equity   $ 166,746     $ 162,772     $ 162,688     $ 154,236     $ 153,563     $ 164,179     $ 155,056  
Net income   $ 2,340     $ 4,164     $ 4,167     $ 3,543     $ 3,836     $ 10,671     $ 13,825  
Return on average tangible common equity (annualized)     5.58 %     10.29 %     10.30 %     9.11 %     9.91 %     8.68 %     11.92 %
                                                         


Reconciliation of Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Income (PTPP)   For the Three Months Ended     For the Nine Months Ended  
                                                         
    September 30,     June 30,     March 31,     December 31,     September 30,     September 30,     September 30,  
    2024     2024     2024     2023     2023     2024     2023  
Net income   $ 2,340     $ 4,164     $ 4,167     $ 3,543     $ 3,836     $ 10,671     $ 13,825  
Add income taxes     371       690       769       709       703       1,830       2,678  
Add provision (recovery of) for credit losses     2,234       87       (136 )     554       1,127       2,185       2,449  
PTPP   $ 4,945     $ 4,941     $ 4,800     $ 4,806     $ 5,666     $ 14,686     $ 18,952  
                                                         

MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.
Average Balance Sheets
(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)

    For the Three Months Ended  
    September 30,     September 30,  
    2024     2023  
    Average             Average     Average             Average  
    Balance     Interest     Yield/Cost     Balance     Interest     Yield/Cost  
Interest-earning assets:                                                
Loans receivable ⁽¹⁾   $ 1,507,518     $ 23,441       6.19 %   $ 1,425,375     $ 20,899       5.82 %
Investment securities (1) (2)     193,659       1,490       3.59 %     193,966       1,457       3.51 %
Interest-earning deposits with other banks (3)     63,580       682       4.27 %     68,587       714       4.13 %
Total interest-earning assets     1,764,757       25,613       5.84 %     1,687,928       23,070       5.49 %
Noninterest-earning assets     86,733                       88,058                  
Total assets   $ 1,851,490                     $ 1,775,986                  
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                                
Interest-bearing demand deposits   $ 217,124     $ 1,181       2.16 %   $ 256,153     $ 975       1.51 %
Money market deposits     362,545       3,583       3.93 %     259,802       1,928       2.94 %
Savings deposits     198,775       357       0.71 %     225,216       327       0.58 %
Certificates of deposit     325,240       3,671       4.49 %     291,409       2,402       3.27 %
Short-term borrowings     113,812       1,575       5.51 %     91,201       1,258       5.47 %
Other borrowings     11,739       173       5.86 %     11,940       213       7.08 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities     1,229,235       10,540       3.41 %     1,135,721       7,103       2.48 %
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                                                
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits     396,456                       431,775                  
Other liabilities     16,703                       11,695                  
Stockholders' equity     209,096                       196,795                  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 1,851,490                     $ 1,775,986                  
Net interest income           $ 15,073                     $ 15,967          
Interest rate spread (4)                     2.43 %                     3.01 %
Net interest margin (5)                     3.46 %                     3.82 %
Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities                     143.57 %                     148.62 %


⁽¹⁾ Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were $281 and  $270 for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.
(2) Yield is calculated on the basis of amortized cost.
(3) Includes dividends received on restricted stock.
(4) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on interest-earning assets and the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
(5) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.
 


    For the Three Months Ended  
    September 30,     June 30,  
    2024     2024  
    Average             Average     Average             Average  
    Balance     Interest     Yield/Cost     Balance     Interest     Yield/Cost  
Interest-earning assets:                                                
Loans receivable ⁽¹⁾   $ 1,507,518     $ 23,441       6.19 %   $ 1,503,440     $ 23,422       6.27 %
Investment securities (1) (2)     193,659       1,490       3.59 %     193,688       1,471       3.59 %
Interest-earning deposits with other banks (3)     63,580       682       4.27 %     61,891       706       4.59 %
Total interest-earning assets     1,764,757       25,613       5.84 %     1,759,019       25,599       5.92 %
Noninterest-earning assets     86,733                       84,495                  
Total assets   $ 1,851,490                     $ 1,843,514                  
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                                
Interest-bearing demand deposits   $ 217,124     $ 1,181       2.16 %   $ 209,965     $ 1,009       1.93 %
Money market deposits     362,545       3,583       3.93 %     337,937       3,320       3.95 %
Savings deposits     198,775       357       0.71 %     192,577       305       0.64 %
Certificates of deposit     325,240       3,671       4.49 %     333,542       3,789       4.57 %
Short-term borrowings     113,812       1,575       5.51 %     138,656       1,920       5.57 %
Other borrowings     11,739       173       5.86 %     11,791       173       5.90 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities     1,229,235       10,540       3.41 %     1,224,468       10,516       3.45 %
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                                                
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits     396,456                       396,626                  
Other liabilities     16,703                       17,041                  
Stockholders' equity     209,096                       205,379                  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 1,851,490                     $ 1,843,514                  
Net interest income           $ 15,073                     $ 15,083          
Interest rate spread (4)                     2.43 %                     2.47 %
Net interest margin (5)                     3.46 %                     3.51 %
Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities                     143.57 %                     143.66 %


(1)  Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were $281 and $289 for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and June 30, 2024, respectively.
(2) Yield is calculated on the basis of amortized cost.
(3) Includes dividends received on restricted stock.
(4) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on interest-earning assets and the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
(5) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.
 


    For the Nine Months Ended  
    September 30,     September 30,  
    2024     2023  
    Average             Average     Average             Average  
    Balance     Interest     Yield/Cost     Balance     Interest     Yield/Cost  
Interest-earning assets:                                                
Loans receivable ⁽¹⁾   $ 1,495,834     $ 69,258       6.19 %   $ 1,395,438     $ 59,935       5.75 %
Investment securities (1) (2)     193,719       4,400       3.57 %     194,109       4,353       3.54 %
Interest-earning deposits with other banks (3)     63,203       2,166       4.58 %     66,730       1,924       3.85 %
Total interest-earning assets     1,752,756       75,824       5.84 %     1,656,277       66,212       5.41 %
Noninterest-earning assets     86,473                       89,567                  
Total assets   $ 1,839,229                     $ 1,745,844                  
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                                
Interest-bearing demand deposits   $ 212,699     $ 3,167       1.99 %   $ 216,044     $ 1,934       1.20 %
Money market deposits     332,987       9,730       3.90 %     234,236       4,005       2.29 %
Savings deposits     197,477       951       0.64 %     267,951       1,608       0.80 %
Certificates of deposit     330,884       10,833       4.37 %     263,448       4,925       2.50 %
Short-term borrowings     132,275       5,488       5.54 %     86,670       3,373       5.20 %
Other borrowings     11,790       530       6.00 %     11,990       539       6.01 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities     1,218,112       30,699       3.37 %     1,080,339       16,384       2.03 %
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                                                
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits     397,764                       458,086                  
Other liabilities     16,662                       11,345                  
Stockholders' equity     206,691                       196,074                  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 1,839,229                     $ 1,745,844                  
Net interest income           $ 45,125                     $ 49,828          
Interest rate spread (4)                     2.47 %                     3.38 %
Net interest margin (5)                     3.50 %                     4.09 %
Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities                     143.89 %                     153.31 %


(1)  Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were $851 and $824 for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023, respectively.
(2) Yield is calculated on the basis of amortized cost.
(3) Includes dividends received on restricted stock.
(4) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on interest-earning assets and the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
(5) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.

Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Middlefield Banc Corp. Reports 2024 Nine-Month Financial Results

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more