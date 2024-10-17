Integrated Power Services (IPS) Acquires MDL Énergie

IPS Expands Depth in Canadian Market with Low-, Medium-, and High-voltage Electrical Equipment and Services

Greenville, SC, Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integrated Power Services (IPS), a world-class provider of electrical, mechanical, and power management systems, has acquired MDL Énergie, effective October 16, 2024. A Canadian company, which specializes in low-, medium-, and high-voltage electrical products and services, MDL Énergie, brings additional depth and expertise to the IPS power management portfolio and strengthens the company’s regional presence in Canada.

“We are excited to partner with MDL Énergie,” said Shannon Moses, Executive Vice President of the IPS Power Management Division. “By working together, we can bring our combined customers improved solutions to meet their most critical power management, electromechanical and rotating equipment challenges.”

Founded in 2005, MDL Énergie provides an extensive range of services, including inspection, maintenance, commissioning, repair, and modernization of power, control, and protection solutions, along with technical expertise and engineering services, throughout Canada. MDL Énergie, has its headquarters in Terrebonne, Québec, just outside of Montreal. Two additional locations are in Québec, Québec, and Sherbrooke, Québec.

“This is a great opportunity for MDL Énergie, offering tremendous growth opportunities and a promising future for our employees,” said Alexandre Dauphinais, MDL Énergie Area General Manager. “We will be able to enhance our business, by bringing IPS solutions to the Canadian market, while at the same time IPS can provide their customers with MDL Énergie services. We look forward to building a bright future together.”

“This strategic move gives us more depth in engineering, remanufacturing, and field services as well as a stronger presence in Canada,” added Moses. “MDL Énergie, together with our recent acquisition of both DUAL-Électrotech, a leader in customizing and optimizing products and services in electrical distribution, and Surplec, a Canadian company with power management and transformer remanufacturing capabilities, will allow us to deliver the most comprehensive solutions throughout Canada.”



With the acquisition of MDL Énergie, IPS now manages a network of 91 locations, including 56 full-service electromechanical remanufacturing centers and 16 power management remanufacturing locations, serving the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Caribbean. “IPS is committed to revolutionizing reliability and advancing our vision,” said Moses. “We strive to be the trusted advisor our customers rely on, serving as a single-source supplier to address their most complex problems in power management, electromechanical systems, and rotating equipment. Our strength lies in our ability to respond swiftly, rethink strategies, and resolve issues effectively.”

