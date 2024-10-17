Dorchester Minerals, L.P. Announces Its Third Quarter Distribution

DALLAS, Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) announced today the Partnership’s third quarter 2024 cash distribution. The distribution of $0.995785 per common unit represents activity for the three-month period ended September 30, 2024 and is payable on November 7, 2024 to common unitholders of record as of October 28, 2024.



Cash receipts attributable to the Partnership’s Royalty Properties during the third quarter totaled approximately $40.2 million. Approximately 54% of these receipts reflect oil sales during June 2024 through August 2024 and natural gas sales during May 2024 through July 2024, and approximately 46% from prior sales periods. Cash receipts attributable to the Partnership’s Net Profits Interest during the third quarter totaled approximately $6.0 million. Approximately 70% of these receipts reflect oil sales and natural gas sales during May 2024 through July 2024, and approximately 30% from prior sales periods.

Cash receipts attributable to contributed cash from the two acquisitions closed on September 30, 2024, totaled approximately $6.8 million. This generally reflects receipts from the two months ended August 31, 2024.

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. is a Dallas-based owner of producing and non-producing oil and natural gas mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 28 states. Its common units trade on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol DMLP.

This release serves as qualified notice to nominees as provided for under Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4(b)(4) and (d). Although a portion of Dorchester Minerals, L.P.’s income may not be effectively connected income and may be subject to alternative withholding procedures, brokers and nominees should treat 100% of Dorchester Minerals, L.P.’s distributions to non-U.S. investors as being attributable to income that is effectively connected with a United States trade or business. Accordingly, Dorchester Minerals, L.P.’s distributions to non-U.S. investors are subject to federal income tax withholding at the highest marginal rate for individuals or corporations, as applicable. Nominees, and not Dorchester Minerals, L.P., are treated as withholding agents responsible for withholding on distributions received by them on behalf of non-U.S. investors.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Portions of this document may constitute "forward-looking statements" as defined by federal law. Such statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated, estimated or projected. Examples of such uncertainties and risk factors include, but are not limited to, changes in the price or demand for oil and natural gas, changes in the operations on or development of the Partnership’s properties, changes in economic and industry conditions and changes in regulatory requirements (including changes in environmental requirements) and the Partnership’s financial position, business strategy and other plans and objectives for future operations. These and other factors are set forth in the Partnership's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact: Martye Miller 3838 Oak Lawn Ave., Suite 300 Dallas, Texas 75219-4541 (214) 559-0300

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.