Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,123 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,595 in the last 365 days.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. Announces Third Quarter Financial Results

RED BANK, N.J., Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) (the “Company”), the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. (the “Bank”), announced net income available to common stockholders of $24.1 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2024, an increase from $19.7 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, for the corresponding prior year period, and $23.4 million, or $0.40 per diluted share, for the prior linked quarter. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, the Company reported net income available to common stockholders of $75.1 million, or $1.29 per diluted share, an increase from $73.3 million, or $1.24 per diluted share, for the corresponding prior year period. Selected performance metrics are as follows (refer to “Selected Quarterly Financial Data” for additional information):

  For the Three Months Ended,   For the Nine Months Ended,
Performance Ratios (Annualized):

 September 30,   June 30,   September 30,   September 30,   September 30,
2024    2024    2023    2024    2023 
Return on average assets 0.71 %   0.70 %   0.57 %   0.74 %   0.73 %
Return on average stockholders’ equity 5.68     5.61     4.75     5.98     6.03  
Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity (a) 8.16     8.10     6.93     8.62     8.85  
Return on average tangible common equity (a) 8.57     8.51     7.29     9.05     9.31  
Efficiency ratio 65.77     62.86     63.37     62.71     62.15  
Net interest margin 2.67     2.71     2.91     2.73     3.09  

(a) Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity and return on average tangible common equity (“ROTCE”) are non-GAAP (“generally accepted accounting principles”) financial measures and exclude the impact of intangible assets and goodwill from both assets and stockholders’ equity. ROTCE also excludes preferred stock from stockholders’ equity. Refer to “Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures,” “Selected Quarterly Financial Data” and “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables for additional information regarding non-GAAP financial measures.

Core earnings1 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 were $23.2 million and $71.5 million, respectively, or $0.39 and $1.22 per diluted share, an increase from $18.6 million or $0.32 per diluted share and a decrease from $78.4 million or $1.33 per diluted share, for the corresponding prior year periods, and an increase from $22.7 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, for the prior linked quarter.

Core earnings PTPP1 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 was $30.9 million and $99.8 million, respectively, or $0.53 and $1.71 per diluted share, as compared to $35.0 million and $118.7 million, or $0.59 and $2.01 per diluted share, for the corresponding prior year periods, and $32.7 million, or $0.56 per diluted share, for the prior linked quarter. Selected performance metrics are as follows:

  For the Three Months Ended,   For the Nine Months Ended,
  September 30,   June 30,   September 30,   September 30,   September 30,
Core Ratios1 (Annualized):  2024     2024     2023     2024     2023 
Return on average assets   0.69 %     0.68 %     0.54 %     0.71 %     0.78 %
Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity   7.85       7.86       6.54       8.20       9.46  
Return on average tangible common equity   8.24       8.26       6.88       8.61       9.96  
Efficiency ratio   66.00       63.47       64.29       63.49       60.79  
Core diluted earnings per share $ 0.39     $ 0.39     $ 0.32     $ 1.22     $ 1.33  
Core PTPP diluted earnings per share   0.53       0.56       0.59       1.71       2.01  

Key developments for the recent quarter are described below:

  • Net Interest Income Stabilization: Net interest income of $82.2 million for the quarter as compared to $82.3 million in the prior linked quarter.
  • Deposits: Total deposits increased by $122.2 million to $10.1 billion from $10.0 billion and the loan-to-deposit ratio was 99% at September 30, 2024.
  • Strategic Investments: The results include $3.3 million of expenses, of which $1.7 million related to merger and acquisition costs, for the talent acquisition of Garden State Home Loans, Inc. and acquisition of Spring Garden Capital Group, LLC.2 These are expected to improve future operating performance by expanding fee revenue and specialty finance offerings.
  • Asset Quality: Asset quality metrics remain strong as non-performing loans and loans 30 to 89 days past due as a percentage of total loans receivable were 0.28% and 0.15%, respectively. Non-performing loans decreased by $5.3 million, to $28.1 million, and the Company recorded net loan recoveries of $88,000 for the quarter.

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Christopher D. Maher, commented on the Company’s results, “We are pleased to present our current quarter results, which builds on the existing strength of our balance sheet, including robust capital and asset quality, coupled with stabilization of net interest income and margin. The quarter includes additional investments in mortgage banking activities, which will expand our digital channels and fee revenue and, in October, we completed an acquisition of a specialty finance company expanding our product offerings.” Mr. Maher added, “Additionally, the Company hosted its third annual CommUNITYFirst Day. Thank you to our incredible employees and community partners for a successful event involving over 700 employees and nearly 3,000 hours across our communities.”

The Company’s Board of Directors declared its 111th consecutive quarterly cash dividend on common stock. The quarterly cash dividend on common stock of $0.20 per share will be paid on November 15, 2024 to common stockholders of record on November 4, 2024. The Company’s Board of Directors also declared a quarterly cash dividend on preferred stock of $0.4375 per depositary share, representing 1/40th interest in the Series A Preferred Stock. This dividend will be paid on November 15, 2024 to preferred stockholders of record on October 31, 2024.

1 Core earnings and core earnings before income taxes and provision for credit losses (“PTPP” or “Pre-Tax-Pre-Provision”), and ratios derived therefrom, are non-GAAP financial measures. For the periods presented, core earnings exclude merger related expenses, net branch consolidation expense, net (gain) loss on equity investments, net loss on sale of investments, net gain on sale of trust business, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (“FDIC”) special assessment, and the income tax effect of these items, (collectively referred to as “non-core” operations). PTPP excludes the aforementioned pre-tax “non-core” items along with income tax expense (benefit) and provision for credit losses. Refer to “Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures,” “Selected Quarterly Financial Data” and the “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables for additional information regarding non-GAAP financial measures.

2 The talent acquisition of Garden State Home Loans, Inc. was effective August 3, 2024. Additionally, the acquisition of Spring Garden Capital Group, LLC was effective October 1, 2024.

 

Results of Operations
The current quarter was impacted by a continued mix-shift and repricing of funding costs. Further, the results were impacted by the following non-recurring events: $1.7 million of merger related expenses, a $1.4 million gain on sale of a portion of the Company’s trust business, a $855,000 gain on sale of assets held for sale, and the resolution, via sale of collateral, of a single commercial real estate relationship of $7.2 million that was moved to non-accrual and partially charged-off in prior periods.

Net Interest Income and Margin

Three months ended September 30, 2024 vs. September 30, 2023

Net interest income decreased to $82.2 million, from $91.0 million, primarily reflecting the net impact of the higher interest rate environment.

Net interest margin decreased to 2.67%, from 2.91%, which included the impact of purchase accounting accretion of 0.02% and 0.06%, respectively. Net interest margin decreased primarily due to the increase in cost of funds outpacing the increase in yield on average interest-earning assets.

Average interest-earning assets decreased by $152.1 million due to balance sheet contraction while the average yield for interest-earning assets increased to 5.26%, from 5.08%.

The cost of average interest-bearing liabilities increased to 3.20%, from 2.71%, primarily due to higher cost of deposits. The total cost of deposits (including non-interest bearing deposits) increased to 2.44%, from 1.99%. Average interest-bearing liabilities decreased by $5.8 million, primarily due to a decrease in total deposits, largely offset by an increase in total borrowings.

Nine months ended September 30, 2024 vs. September 30, 2023

Net interest income decreased to $250.7 million, from $281.9 million, reflecting the net impact of the higher interest rate environment. Net interest margin decreased to 2.73%, from 3.09%, which included the impact of purchase accounting accretion and prepayment fees of 0.04% and 0.05% for the respective periods.

Average interest-earning assets increased by $45.8 million, primarily driven by an increase in securities growth of $153.9 million, which was funded through the decrease of $135.4 million of interest-earning deposits and short-term investments. The average yield increased to 5.25%, from 4.90%.

The total cost of average interest-bearing liabilities increased to 3.12%, from 2.29%. The total cost of deposits (including non-interest bearing deposits) increased to 2.37%, from 1.48%. Average interest-bearing liabilities increased by $258.0 million, primarily due to an increase in total deposits, partly offset by a decrease in total borrowings.

Three months ended September 30, 2024 vs. June 30, 2024

Net interest income decreased by $44,000, as the increase in cost of deposits slightly outpaced the decrease in Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) advance costs and the yield of average interest earning assets. Net interest margin decreased to 2.67%, from 2.71%, which included the impact of purchase accounting accretion of 0.02% and 0.04% for the respective periods.

Average interest-earning assets increased by $28.9 million, primarily due to an increase in interest-earning deposits and short-term investments, partly offset by a decrease in loans. The yield on average interest-earning assets increased to 5.26%, from 5.25%.

The total cost of average interest-bearing liabilities increased to 3.20%, from 3.14%, primarily due to higher cost of deposits. Total cost of deposits (including non-interest bearing deposits) increased to 2.44%, from 2.37%. Average interest-bearing liabilities increased by $1.8 million, primarily due to an increase in FHLB advances, partly offset by a decrease in deposits and other borrowings.

Provision for Credit Losses
Provision for credit losses for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 was $517,000 and $4.2 million, respectively, as compared to $10.3 million and $14.5 million for the corresponding prior year periods, and $3.1 million in the prior linked quarter. The lower provision for the current quarter was a result of flat loan growth, net loan recoveries, and the net effect of shifts in the Company’s loan portfolio and external macro economic forecasts.

Net loan recoveries were $88,000 and net loan charge-offs were $1.7 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, respectively, as compared to net loan charge-offs of $8.3 million for both the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023. Net loan charge-offs were $1.5 million in the prior linked quarter. The prior year periods and prior linked quarter included partial charge-offs of $8.4 million and $1.6 million, respectively, for the single commercial real estate relationship disclosed previously. Refer to “Results of Operations” section for further discussion.

Non-interest Income

Three months ended September 30, 2024 vs. September 30, 2023 

Other income increased to $14.7 million, as compared to $10.8 million. Other income was favorably impacted by non-core operations related to net gains on equity investments of $1.4 million and $1.5 million, for the respective quarters, and a $1.4 million gain on sale of a portion of the Company’s trust business in the current quarter.

Excluding non-core operations, other income increased by $2.5 million, primarily driven by increases in fees and service charges of $918,000 related to treasury management fees, a non-recurring gain on sale of assets held for sale of $855,000, and net gain on sale of loans of $439,000.

Nine months ended September 30, 2024 vs. September 30, 2023

Other income increased to $38.0 million, as compared to $21.8 million. The current period was favorably impacted by non-core operations related to net gains on equity investments of $4.2 million and a $2.6 million gain on sale of a portion of the Company’s trust business. The prior year was adversely impacted by non-core operations of $6.6 million, primarily related to losses on sale of investments.

Excluding non-core operations, other income increased by $2.8 million, primarily driven by increases in the cash surrender value of bank owned life insurance of $1.5 million, which included one-time death benefits in the current period, net gain on sale of loans of $1.2 million, and gain on sale of assets held for sale of $855,000. This was partially offset by a decrease in trust and asset management revenue of $590,000, related to the sale of a portion of the Company’s trust business.

Three months ended September 30, 2024 vs. June 30, 2024

Other income in the prior linked quarter was $11.0 million and was favorably impacted by non-core operations of $887,000 related to net gains on equity investments. Excluding non-core operations, other income increased by $1.7 million, primarily due increases in fees and service charges of $1.1 million related to treasury management fees, and the gain on sale of assets held for sale of $855,000, as noted above.

Non-interest Expense

Three months ended September 30, 2024 vs. September 30, 2023

Operating expenses decreased to $63.7 million, as compared to $64.5 million. Operating expenses were adversely impacted by non-core operations related to merger related expenses of $1.7 million in the current quarter.

Excluding non-core operations, operating expenses decreased by $2.4 million. The primary driver was a decrease in professional fees of $3.3 million as the Company realized benefits from the performance improvement initiatives and investments made in the prior periods. This was partially offset by an increase in other operating expense of $1.1 million, which was partly due to additional loan servicing expenses.

Nine months ended September 30, 2024 vs. September 30, 2023

Operating expenses decreased to $181.0 million, as compared to $188.7 million. Operating expenses were adversely impacted by $2.1 million in the current year of non-core operations related to merger related expenses and a FDIC special assessment, and by $92,000 in the prior year for merger related and net branch consolidation expenses.

Excluding non-core operations, operating expenses decreased by $9.7 million. The primary drivers were decreases in professional fees of $8.6 million and compensation and employee benefits expenses of $1.9 million, which were due to the same initiatives discussed in the three-month periods above. This was partially offset by an increase in other operating expenses of $1.3 million, which was partly due to additional loan servicing expenses.

Three months ended September 30, 2024 vs. June 30, 2024

Excluding non-core operations, operating expenses increased by $3.4 million. The primary drivers were increases in compensation and benefits of $2.7 million, related to additional personnel in connection with the expansion of fee revenue noted above, and other operating expense of $854,000, which was partly due to additional loan servicing expenses.

Income Tax Expense
The provision for income taxes was $7.5 million and $25.2 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, respectively, as compared to $6.5 million and $24.1 million for the same prior year periods, and $7.1 million for the prior linked quarter. The effective tax rate was 22.9% and 24.4% for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, respectively, as compared to 23.9% and 24.0% for the same prior year periods, and 22.5% for the prior linked quarter. The Company’s current quarter effective tax rate was positively impacted by geographic mix as compared to the same prior year period and the nine months ended September 30, 2024 was adversely impacted by the non-recurring write-off of a deferred tax asset of $1.2 million net of other state effects. The prior linked quarter’s effective tax rate was positively impacted by the net effect of state law changes.

Financial Condition

September 30, 2024 vs. December 31, 2023

Total assets decreased by $49.8 million to $13.49 billion, from $13.54 billion, primarily due to decreases in loans, partly offset by net increase in total debt securities. Total loans decreased by $172.4 million to $10.02 billion, from $10.19 billion, primarily due to a decrease in the total commercial portfolio of $188.4 million driven by loan payoffs. The loan pipeline increased by $168.6 million to $351.6 million, from $183.0 million. Held-to-maturity debt securities decreased by $84.6 million to $1.08 billion, from $1.16 billion, primarily due to principal repayments. Debt securities available-for-sale increased $157.9 million to $911.8 million, from $753.9 million, primarily due to new purchases. Other assets decreased by $20.3 million to $159.3 million, from $179.7 million, primarily due to a decrease in market values associated with customer interest rate swap programs.

Total liabilities decreased by $82.3 million to $11.79 billion, from $11.88 billion primarily related to lower deposits and a funding mix shift. Deposits decreased by $318.8 million to $10.12 billion, from $10.43 billion, primarily due to decreases in high-yield savings accounts of $326.9 million and time deposits of $224.6 million, offset by increases in money market accounts of $266.8 million. Time deposits decreased to $2.22 billion, from $2.45 billion, representing 22.0% and 23.4% of total deposits, respectively, which was primarily related to planned runoff of brokered time deposits, which decreased by $430.4 million, offset by increases in retail time deposits of $221.4 million. The loan-to-deposit ratio was 99.1%, as compared to 97.7%. FHLB advances increased by $43.2 million to $891.9 million, from $848.6 million and other borrowings increased by $223.5 million to $419.9 million, from $196.5 million, as a result of lower cost funding availability.   

Other liabilities decreased by $43.1 million to $257.6 million, from $300.7 million, primarily due to a decrease in the market values of derivatives associated with customer interest rate swaps and related collateral received from counterparties.

Capital levels remain strong and in excess of “well-capitalized” regulatory levels at September 30, 2024, including the Company’s estimated common equity tier one capital ratio which increased to 11.3%, up approximately 40 basis points from December 31, 2023.

Total stockholders’ equity increased to $1.69 billion, as compared to $1.66 billion, primarily reflecting net income, partially offset by capital returns comprising of dividends and share repurchases. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, the Company repurchased 1,383,238 shares totaling $21.5 million representing a weighted average cost of $15.38. The Company had 1,551,200 shares available for repurchase under the authorized repurchase program. Additionally, accumulated other comprehensive loss decreased by $8.7 million primarily due to increases in fair market value of available-for-sale debt securities, net of tax.

The Company completed its annual goodwill impairment test as of August 31, 2024. Based on a quantitative assessment, the Company concluded that goodwill was not impaired. However, the Company continues to monitor its goodwill as further and continued negative industry and economic trends and decline in the Company’s stock price may result in a re-evaluation before the next required annual test.

The Company’s tangible common equity3 increased by $35.0 million to $1.13 billion. The Company’s stockholders’ equity to assets ratio was 12.56% at September 30, 2024, and tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio increased by 30 basis points during the quarter to 8.68%, primarily due to the drivers described above.

Book value per common share increased to $29.02, as compared to $27.96. Tangible book value per common share3 increased to $19.28, as compared to $18.35.

3 Tangible book value per common share and tangible common equity to tangible assets are non-GAAP financial measures and exclude the impact of intangible assets, goodwill, and preferred equity from both stockholders’ equity and total assets. Refer to “Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables for additional information regarding non-GAAP financial measures.

Asset Quality

September 30, 2024 vs. December 31, 2023

Overall asset quality metrics remained stable. The Company’s non-performing loans decreased to $28.1 million from $29.5 million and represented 0.28% and 0.29% of total loans, respectively. The allowance for loan credit losses as a percentage of total non-performing loans was 245.45%, as compared to 227.21%. The level of 30 to 89 days delinquent loans decreased to $15.5 million, from $19.2 million. Criticized and classified assets increased to $189.1 million, from $146.9 million. The Company’s allowance for loan credit losses was 0.69% of total loans, as compared to 0.66%. Refer to “Provision for Credit Losses” section for further discussion.

The Company’s asset quality, excluding purchased with credit deterioration (“PCD”) loans, was as follows. Non-performing loans decreased to $25.3 million, from $26.4 million. The allowance for loan credit losses as a percentage of total non-performing loans was 273.51%, as compared to 254.64%. The level of 30 to 89 days delinquent loans, excluding non-performing loans, decreased to $14.2 million, from $17.7 million. The allowance for loan credit losses plus the unamortized credit and PCD marks amounted to $74.8 million, or 0.75% of total loans, as compared to $74.7 million, or 0.73% of total loans.

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Reported amounts are presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company’s management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information, which consists of reported net income excluding non-core operations and in some instances excluding income taxes and provision for credit losses, and reporting equity and asset amounts excluding intangible assets, goodwill or preferred stock, all of which can vary from period to period, provides a better comparison of period-to-period operating performance. Additionally, the Company believes this information is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company’s financial condition and, therefore, such information is useful to investors. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures, which may be presented by other companies. Refer to the Non-GAAP Reconciliation table at the end of this document for details on the earnings impact of these items.

Conference Call
As previously announced, the Company will host an earnings conference call on Friday, October 18, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The direct dial number for the call is (833) 470-1428, using the access code 257920. For those unable to participate in the conference call, a replay will be available. To access the replay, dial (866) 813-9403, access code 120573, from one hour after the end of the call until November 15, 2024. The conference call, as well as the replay, are also available (listen-only) by internet webcast at www.oceanfirst.com in the Investor Relations section.

OceanFirst Financial Corp.’s subsidiary, OceanFirst Bank N.A., founded in 1902, is a $13.5 billion regional bank providing financial services throughout New Jersey and in the major metropolitan areas between Massachusetts and Virginia. OceanFirst Bank delivers commercial and residential financing, treasury management, trust and asset management, and deposit services and is one of the largest and oldest community-based financial institutions headquartered in New Jersey. To learn more about OceanFirst, go to www.oceanfirst.com.  

Forward-Looking Statements
        
In addition to historical information, this news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies and expectations of the Company. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by use of the words “believe”, “expect”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “project”, “will”, “should”, “may”, “view”, “opportunity”, “potential”, or similar expressions or expressions of confidence. The Company’s ability to predict results or the actual effect of future plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. Factors which could have a material adverse effect on the operations of the Company and its subsidiaries include, but are not limited to: changes in interest rates, inflation, general economic conditions, potential recessionary conditions, levels of unemployment in the Company’s lending area, real estate market values in the Company’s lending area, potential goodwill impairment, natural disasters, potential increases to flood insurance premiums, the current or anticipated impact of military conflict, terrorism or other geopolitical events, the level of prepayments on loans and mortgage-backed securities, legislative/regulatory changes, monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, the quality or composition of the loan or investment portfolios, demand for loan products, deposit flows, the availability of low-cost funding, changes in liquidity, including the size and composition of the Company’s deposit portfolio, and the percentage of uninsured deposits in the portfolio, changes in capital management and balance sheet strategies and the ability to successfully implement such strategies, competition, demand for financial services in the Company’s market area, changes in consumer spending, borrowing and saving habits, changes in accounting principles, a failure in or breach of the Company’s operational or security systems or infrastructure, including cyberattacks, the failure to maintain current technologies, failure to retain or attract employees, the effect of the Company’s rating under the Community Reinvestment Act, the impact of pandemics on our operations and financial results and those of our customers and the Bank’s ability to successfully integrate acquired operations. These risks and uncertainties are further discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, under Item 1A - Risk Factors and elsewhere, and subsequent securities filings and should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the result of any revisions which may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

OceanFirst Financial Corp.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(dollars in thousands)

    September 30,   June 30,   December 31,   September 30,
     2024    2024    2023    2023
    (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)       (Unaudited)
Assets                
Cash and due from banks   $ 214,171   $ 181,198   $ 153,718   $ 408,882
Debt securities available-for-sale, at estimated fair value     911,753     721,484     753,892     453,208
Debt securities held-to-maturity, net of allowance for securities credit losses of $902 at September 30, 2024, $958 at June 30, 2024, $1,133 at December 31, 2023 and $932 at September 30, 2023 (estimated fair value of $1,007,781 at September 30, 2024, $1,003,850 at June 30, 2024, $1,068,438 at December 31, 2023 and $1,047,342 at September 30, 2023)     1,075,131     1,105,843     1,159,735     1,189,339
Equity investments     95,688     104,132     100,163     97,908
Restricted equity investments, at cost     98,545     92,679     93,766     82,484
Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan credit losses of $69,066 at September 30, 2024, $68,839 at June 30, 2024, $67,137 at December 31, 2023 and $63,877 at September 30, 2023     9,963,598     9,961,117     10,136,721     10,068,156
Loans held-for-sale     23,036     2,062     5,166    
Interest and dividends receivable     48,821     50,976     51,874     50,030
Premises and equipment, net     116,087     117,392     121,372     122,646
Bank owned life insurance     269,138     267,867     266,498     265,071
Assets held for sale         28     28     3,004
Goodwill     506,146     506,146     506,146     506,146
Core deposit intangible     7,056     7,859     9,513     10,489
Other assets     159,313     202,972     179,661     240,820
Total assets   $ 13,488,483   $ 13,321,755   $ 13,538,253   $ 13,498,183
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity                
Deposits   $ 10,116,167   $ 9,994,017   $ 10,434,949   $ 10,533,929
Federal Home Loan Bank advances     891,860     789,337     848,636     606,056
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase with customers     81,163     80,000     73,148     82,981
Other borrowings     419,927     424,490     196,456     196,183
Advances by borrowers for taxes and insurance     27,282     25,168     22,407     29,696
Other liabilities     257,576     332,074     300,712     411,734
Total liabilities     11,793,975     11,645,086     11,876,308     11,860,579
Stockholders’ equity:                
OceanFirst Financial Corp. stockholders’ equity     1,693,654     1,675,885     1,661,163     1,636,891
Non-controlling interest     854     784     782     713
Total stockholders’ equity     1,694,508     1,676,669     1,661,945     1,637,604
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 13,488,483   $ 13,321,755   $ 13,538,253   $ 13,498,183
 

OceanFirst Financial Corp.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(in thousands, except per share amounts)

    For the Three Months Ended,   For the Nine Months Ended,
    September 30,   June 30,   September 30,   September 30,   September 30,
     2024    2024    2023     2024    2023 
    |---------------------- (Unaudited) ----------------------|   |---------- (Unaudited) -----------|
Interest income:                    
Loans   $ 136,635   $ 136,049   $ 133,931     $ 409,805   $ 384,755  
Debt securities     19,449     19,039     15,223       58,349     43,829  
Equity investments and other     5,441     4,338     9,256       14,399     18,956  
Total interest income     161,525     159,426     158,410       482,553     447,540  
Interest expense:                    
Deposits     62,318     60,071     53,287       182,244     112,551  
Borrowed funds     16,988     17,092     14,127       49,603     53,082  
Total interest expense     79,306     77,163     67,414       231,847     165,633  
Net interest income     82,219     82,263     90,996       250,706     281,907  
Provision for credit losses     517     3,114     10,283       4,222     14,525  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses     81,702     79,149     80,713       246,484     267,382  
Other income:                    
Bankcard services revenue     1,615     1,571     1,507       4,602     4,381  
Trust and asset management revenue     384     419     662       1,329     1,919  
Fees and service charges     6,096     5,015     5,178       15,584     15,939  
Net gain on sales of loans     505     420     66       1,282     119  
Net gain (loss) on equity investments     1,420     887     1,452       4,230     (5,908 )
Income from bank owned life insurance     1,779     1,726     1,390       5,367     3,853  
Commercial loan swap income     414     241     11       793     712  
Other     2,471     706     496       4,768     748  
Total other income     14,684     10,985     10,762       37,955     21,763  
Operating expenses:                    
Compensation and employee benefits     35,844     33,136     35,534       101,739     103,676  
Occupancy     5,157     5,175     5,466       15,531     15,970  
Equipment     1,026     1,068     1,172       3,224     3,478  
Marketing     1,385     1,175     1,183       3,550     3,126  
Federal deposit insurance and regulatory assessments     2,618     2,685     2,557       8,438     6,771  
Data processing     5,940     6,018     6,086       17,914     18,405  
Check card processing     1,153     1,075     1,154       3,278     3,649  
Professional fees     1,970     2,161     5,258       6,863     15,439  
Amortization of core deposit intangible     803     810     987       2,457     3,008  
Branch consolidation expense, net                       70  
Merger related expenses     1,669               1,669     22  
Other operating expense     6,171     5,317     5,087       16,365     15,109  
Total operating expenses     63,736     58,620     64,484       181,028     188,723  
Income before provision for income taxes     32,650     31,514     26,991       103,411     100,422  
Provision for income taxes     7,464     7,082     6,459       25,183     24,109  
Net income     25,186     24,432     20,532       78,228     76,313  
Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest     70     59     (135 )     72     (34 )
Net income attributable to OceanFirst Financial Corp.     25,116     24,373     20,667       78,156     76,347  
Dividends on preferred shares     1,004     1,004     1,004       3,012     3,012  
Net income available to common stockholders   $ 24,112   $ 23,369   $ 19,663     $ 75,144   $ 73,335  
Basic earnings per share   $ 0.42   $ 0.40   $ 0.33     $ 1.29   $ 1.24  
Diluted earnings per share   $ 0.42   $ 0.40   $ 0.33     $ 1.29   $ 1.24  
Average basic shares outstanding     58,065     58,356     59,104       58,405     59,037  
Average diluted shares outstanding     58,068     58,357     59,111       58,407     59,068  
                                   

OceanFirst Financial Corp.
SELECTED LOAN AND DEPOSIT DATA
(dollars in thousands)

LOANS RECEIVABLE     At
      September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,
       2024     2024     2024     2023     2023 
Commercial:                      
Commercial real estate - investor     $ 5,273,159     $ 5,324,994     $ 5,322,755     $ 5,353,974     $ 5,334,279  
Commercial real estate - owner-occupied     841,930       857,710       914,582       943,891       957,216  
Commercial and industrial       660,879       616,400       677,176       666,532       652,119  
Total commercial       6,775,968       6,799,104       6,914,513       6,964,397       6,943,614  
Consumer:                      
Residential real estate       3,003,213       2,977,698       2,965,276       2,979,534       2,928,259  
Home equity loans and lines and other consumer ("other consumer")         242,975       242,526       245,859       250,664       251,698  
Total consumer       3,246,188       3,220,224       3,211,135       3,230,198       3,179,957  
Total loans       10,022,156       10,019,328       10,125,648       10,194,595       10,123,571  
Deferred origination costs (fees), net     10,508       10,628       9,734       9,263       8,462  
Allowance for loan credit losses       (69,066 )     (68,839 )     (67,173 )     (67,137 )     (63,877 )
Loans receivable, net     $ 9,963,598     $ 9,961,117     $ 10,068,209     $ 10,136,721     $ 10,068,156  
Mortgage loans serviced for others   $ 142,394     $ 104,136     $ 89,555     $ 68,217     $ 52,796  
  At September 30, 2024 Average Yield                    
Loan pipeline (1):                      
Commercial 8.28 %   $ 199,818     $ 166,206     $ 66,167     $ 124,707     $ 50,756  
Residential real estate 6.09       137,978       80,330       57,340       49,499       66,682  
Other consumer 8.94       13,788       12,586       13,030       8,819       13,795  
Total 7.45 %   $ 351,584     $ 259,122     $ 136,537     $ 183,025     $ 131,233  


  For the Three Months Ended
  September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,
  2024    2024    2024    2023    2023
  Average Yield                    
Loan originations:                      
Commercial 7.99 %   $ 245,886   $ 56,053   $ 123,010   $ 94,294   $ 90,263
Residential real estate 6.51       169,273     121,388     78,270     113,227     92,299
Other consumer 8.98       15,760     16,970     11,405     16,971     17,019
Total 7.44 %   $ 430,919   $ 194,411   $ 212,685   $ 224,492   $ 199,581
Loans sold     $ 65,296   $ 45,045   $ 29,965   $ 20,138   $ 15,404
(1) Loan pipeline includes loans approved but not funded.

   

DEPOSITS At
  September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,
   2024    2024    2024    2023    2023
Type of Account                  
Non-interest-bearing $ 1,638,447   $ 1,632,521   $ 1,639,828   $ 1,657,119   $ 1,827,381
Interest-bearing checking   3,896,348     3,667,837     3,865,699     3,911,766     3,708,874
Money market   1,288,555     1,210,312     1,150,979     1,021,805     860,025
Savings   1,071,946     1,115,688     1,260,309     1,398,837     1,484,000
Time deposits (1)   2,220,871     2,367,659     2,320,036     2,445,422     2,653,649
Total deposits $ 10,116,167   $ 9,994,017   $ 10,236,851   $ 10,434,949   $ 10,533,929


(1)    Includes brokered time deposits of $201.0 million, $401.6 million, $543.4 million, $631.5 million, and $995.5 million at September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, and September 30, 2023, respectively.


OceanFirst Financial Corp.
ASSET QUALITY
(dollars in thousands)

ASSET QUALITY (1)

 September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,
 2024     2024     2024     2023     2023 
Non-performing loans:                  
Commercial real estate - investor $ 12,478     $ 19,761     $ 21,507     $ 20,820     $ 20,723  
Commercial real estate - owner-occupied   4,368       4,081       3,355       351       240  
Commercial and industrial   122       434       567       304       1,120  
Residential real estate   9,108       7,213       7,181       5,542       5,624  
Other consumer   2,063       1,933       2,401       2,531       2,391  
Total non-performing loans $ 28,139     $ 33,422     $ 35,011     $ 29,548     $ 30,098  
Delinquent loans 30 to 89 days $ 15,458     $ 9,655     $ 17,534     $ 19,202     $ 20,591  
Modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty (2)                  
Non-performing (included in total non-performing loans above) $ 8,409     $ 8,677     $ 9,075     $ 6,420     $ 6,679  
Performing   26,655       27,184       15,619       15,361       7,645  
Total modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty (2) $ 35,064     $ 35,861     $ 24,694     $ 21,781     $ 14,324  
Allowance for loan credit losses $ 69,066     $ 68,839     $ 67,173     $ 67,137     $ 63,877  
Allowance for loan credit losses as a percent of total loans receivable (3)   0.69 %     0.69 %     0.66 %     0.66 %     0.63 %
Allowance for loan credit losses as a percent of total non-performing loans (3)   245.45       205.97       191.86       227.21       212.23  
Non-performing loans as a percent of total loans receivable   0.28       0.33       0.35       0.29       0.30  
Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets   0.21       0.25       0.26       0.22       0.22  
Supplemental PCD and non-performing loans                  
PCD loans, net of allowance for loan credit losses $ 15,323     $ 16,058     $ 16,700     $ 16,122     $ 18,640  
Non-performing PCD loans   2,887       2,841       3,525       3,183       3,177  
Delinquent PCD and non-performing loans 30 to 89 days   1,279       1,188       2,088       1,516       13,007  
PCD modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty (2)   760       759       764       771       750  
Asset quality, excluding PCD loans (4)                  
Non-performing loans   25,252       30,581       31,486       26,365       26,921  
Delinquent loans 30 to 89 days (excludes non-performing loans)     14,179       8,467       15,446       17,686       7,584  
Modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty (2)   34,304       35,102       23,930       21,010       13,574  
Allowance for loan credit losses as a percent of total non-performing loans (3)   273.51 %     225.10 %     213.34 %     254.64 %     237.28 %
Non-performing loans as a percent of total loans receivable   0.25       0.31       0.31       0.26       0.27  
Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets   0.19       0.23       0.23       0.19       0.20  


(1)   The quarters ended September 30, 2023 and 2024 include the addition and subsequent resolution of a single commercial relationship exposure of $7.2 million, which had life-to-date charge-offs of $10.0 million.
(2)   Balances include both modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty, in accordance with ASU 2022-02 adopted on January 1, 2023, and previously existing troubled debt restructurings.
(3)   Loans acquired from prior bank acquisitions were recorded at fair value. The net unamortized credit and PCD marks on these loans, not reflected in the allowance for loan credit losses, was $5.7 million, $6.1 million, $7.0 million, $7.5 million and $8.8 million at September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, and September 30, 2023, respectively.
(4)   All balances and ratios exclude PCD loans.
     

  

NET LOAN RECOVERIES (CHARGE-OFFS) For the Three Months Ended
  September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,
   2024     2024     2024     2023     2023 
Net loan recoveries (charge-offs):                  
Loan charge-offs (1) $ (124 )   $ (1,600 )   $ (441 )   $ (98 )   $ (8,379 )
Recoveries on loans   212       148       92       63       108  
Net loan recoveries (charge-offs) $ 88     $ (1,452 )   $ (349 )   $ (35 )   $ (8,271 )
Net loan recoveries (charge-offs) to average total loans (annualized) NM*     0.06 %     0.01 %     %     0.33 %
Net loan recoveries (charge-offs) detail:                  
Commercial $ 129     $ (1,576 )   $ (35 )   $ 9     $ (8,332 )
Residential real estate   (6 )     87       66       9       17  
Other consumer   (35 )     37       (380 )     (53 )     44  
Net loan recoveries (charge-offs) $ 88     $ (1,452 )   $ (349 )   $ (35 )   $ (8,271 )


(1)   The three months ended June 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023 includes charge-offs related to a single commercial real estate relationship of $1.6 million and $8.4 million, respectively.
    * Not meaningful as amounts are net loan recoveries.


OceanFirst Financial Corp.
ANALYSIS OF NET INTEREST INCOME

  For the Three Months Ended
  September 30, 2024   June 30, 2024   September 30, 2023
(dollars in thousands) Average
Balance 		  Interest   Average
Yield/
Cost(1) 		  Average
Balance 		  Interest   Average
Yield/
Cost(1) 		  Average
Balance 		  Interest   Average
Yield/
Cost (1)
Assets:                                  
Interest-earning assets:                                  
Interest-earning deposits and short-term investments $ 210,245     $ 2,971   5.62 %   $ 132,574     $ 1,770   5.37 %   $ 470,825     $ 6,440   5.43 %
Securities (2)   2,063,633       21,919   4.23       2,058,711       21,607   4.22       1,873,450       18,039   3.82  
Loans receivable, net (3)                                  
Commercial   6,782,777       102,881   6.03       6,845,988       102,620   6.03       6,923,743       103,069   5.91  
Residential real estate   2,992,138       29,677   3.97       2,978,749       29,072   3.90       2,918,612       26,765   3.67  
Other consumer   242,942       4,077   6.68       246,024       4,357   7.12       252,126       4,097   6.45  
Allowance for loan credit losses, net of deferred loan costs and fees   (59,063 )             (58,270 )             (53,959 )        
Loans receivable, net   9,958,794       136,635   5.46       10,012,491       136,049   5.46       10,040,522       133,931   5.30  
Total interest-earning assets   12,232,672       161,525   5.26       12,203,776       159,426   5.25       12,384,797       158,410   5.08  
Non-interest-earning assets   1,206,024               1,237,442               1,252,416          
Total assets $ 13,438,696             $ 13,441,218             $ 13,637,213          
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity:                                  
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                  
Interest-bearing checking $ 3,856,281       21,731   2.24 %   $ 3,862,060       21,043   2.19 %   $ 3,692,500       14,938   1.61 %
Money market   1,256,536       11,454   3.63       1,183,429       10,482   3.56       832,729       5,698   2.71  
Savings   1,088,926       2,218   0.81       1,164,203       2,604   0.90       1,391,811       3,311   0.94  
Time deposits   2,339,370       26,915   4.58       2,337,458       25,942   4.46       2,867,921       29,340   4.06  
Total   8,541,113       62,318   2.90       8,547,150       60,071   2.83       8,784,961       53,287   2.41  
FHLB Advances   757,535       9,140   4.80       711,801       8,746   4.94       701,343       8,707   4.93  
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase   75,871       491   2.57       72,305       478   2.66       76,620       261   1.35  
Other borrowings   499,839       7,357   5.86       541,266       7,868   5.85       317,210       5,159   6.45  
Total borrowings   1,333,245       16,988   5.07       1,325,372       17,092   5.19       1,095,173       14,127   5.12  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   9,874,358       79,306   3.20       9,872,522       77,163   3.14       9,880,134       67,414   2.71  
Non-interest-bearing deposits   1,634,743               1,626,165               1,841,198          
Non-interest-bearing liabilities   240,560               268,078               272,982          
Total liabilities   11,749,661               11,766,765               11,994,314          
Stockholders’ equity   1,689,035               1,674,453               1,642,899          
Total liabilities and equity $ 13,438,696             $ 13,441,218             $ 13,637,213          
Net interest income     $ 82,219           $ 82,263           $ 90,996    
Net interest rate spread (4)         2.06 %           2.11 %           2.37 %
Net interest margin (5)         2.67 %           2.71 %           2.91 %
Total cost of deposits (including non-interest-bearing deposits)         2.44 %           2.37 %           1.99 %


  For the Nine Months Ended September 30,
    2024       2023  
(dollars in thousands) Average
Balance 		  Interest   Average
Yield/
Cost (1) 		  Average
Balance 		  Interest   Average
Yield/
Cost (1)
Assets:                      
Interest-earning assets:                      
Interest-earning deposits and short-term investments $ 168,822     $ 6,966   5.51 %   $ 304,184     $ 11,661   5.13 %
Securities (2)   2,073,552       65,782   4.24       1,919,660       51,124   3.56  
Loans receivable, net (3)                      
Commercial   6,851,021       309,922   6.04       6,892,456       295,199   5.73  
Residential real estate   2,981,822       87,345   3.91       2,895,601       77,862   3.59  
Other consumer   245,777       12,538   6.81       257,063       11,694   6.08  
Allowance for loan credit losses, net of deferred loan costs and fees   (58,825 )             (52,626 )        
Loans receivable, net   10,019,795       409,805   5.46       9,992,494       384,755   5.15  
Total interest-earning assets   12,262,169       482,553   5.25       12,216,338       447,540   4.90  
Non-interest-earning assets   1,216,562               1,234,942          
Total assets $ 13,478,731             $ 13,451,280          
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity:                      
Interest-bearing liabilities:                      
Interest-bearing checking $ 3,881,344       63,570   2.19 %   $ 3,757,417       33,171   1.18 %
Money market   1,177,612       31,107   3.53       744,689       11,136   2.00  
Savings   1,202,533       9,284   1.03       1,336,497       4,034   0.40  
Time deposits   2,363,542       78,283   4.42       2,388,299       64,210   3.59  
Total   8,625,031       182,244   2.82       8,226,902       112,551   1.83  
FHLB Advances   704,911       25,657   4.86       1,055,106       38,530   4.88  
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase   72,239       1,380   2.55       73,441       544   0.99  
Other borrowings   513,951       22,566   5.86       302,649       14,008   6.19  
Total borrowings   1,291,101       49,603   5.13       1,431,196       53,082   4.96  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   9,916,132       231,847   3.12       9,658,098       165,633   2.29  
Non-interest-bearing deposits   1,631,841               1,913,624          
Non-interest-bearing liabilities   251,878               253,014          
Total liabilities   11,799,851               11,824,736          
Stockholders’ equity   1,678,880               1,626,544          
Total liabilities and equity $ 13,478,731             $ 13,451,280          
Net interest income     $ 250,706           $ 281,907    
Net interest rate spread (4)         2.13 %           2.61 %
Net interest margin (5)         2.73 %           3.09 %
Total cost of deposits (including non-interest-bearing deposits)         2.37 %           1.48 %


(1)   Average yields and costs are annualized.
(2)   Amounts represent debt and equity securities, including FHLB and Federal Reserve Bank stock, and are recorded at average amortized cost, net of allowance for securities credit losses.
(3)   Amount is net of deferred loan costs and fees, undisbursed loan funds, discounts and premiums and allowance for loan credit losses, and includes loans held for sale and non-performing loans.
(4)   Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on interest-earning assets and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
(5)   Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.


OceanFirst Financial Corp.
SELECTED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA
(in thousands, except per share amounts)

    September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,
     2024    2024    2024    2023    2023
Selected Financial Condition Data:                    
Total assets   $ 13,488,483   $ 13,321,755   $ 13,418,978   $ 13,538,253   $ 13,498,183
Debt securities available-for-sale, at estimated fair value     911,753     721,484     744,944     753,892     453,208
Debt securities held-to-maturity, net of allowance for securities credit losses     1,075,131     1,105,843     1,128,666     1,159,735     1,189,339
Equity investments     95,688     104,132     103,201     100,163     97,908
Restricted equity investments, at cost     98,545     92,679     85,689     93,766     82,484
Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan credit losses     9,963,598     9,961,117     10,068,209     10,136,721     10,068,156
Deposits     10,116,167     9,994,017     10,236,851     10,434,949     10,533,929
Federal Home Loan Bank advances     891,860     789,337     658,436     848,636     606,056
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other borrowings     501,090     504,490     492,520     269,604     279,164
Total stockholders’ equity     1,694,508     1,676,669     1,665,837     1,661,945     1,637,604


    For the Three Months Ended,
    September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,
     2024    2024    2024     2023   2023 
Selected Operating Data:                    
Interest income   $ 161,525   $ 159,426   $ 161,602     $ 160,434   $ 158,410  
Interest expense     79,306     77,163     75,378       72,610     67,414  
Net interest income     82,219     82,263     86,224       87,824     90,996  
Provision for credit losses     517     3,114     591       3,153     10,283  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses     81,702     79,149     85,633       84,671     80,713  
Other income (excluding activity related to debt and equity investments and sale of trust business)     11,826     10,098     9,201       9,685     9,310  
Net gain on equity investments     1,420     887     1,923       2,176     1,452  
Net gain on sale of trust business     1,438         1,162            
Operating expenses (excluding FDIC special assessment and merger related expenses)     62,067     58,620     58,254       58,526     64,484  
FDIC special assessment             418       1,663      
Merger related expenses     1,669                    
Income before provision for income taxes     32,650     31,514     39,247       36,343     26,991  
Provision for income taxes     7,464     7,082     10,637       8,591     6,459  
Net income     25,186     24,432     28,610       27,752     20,532  
Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest     70     59     (57 )     70     (135 )
Net income attributable to OceanFirst Financial Corp.   $ 25,116   $ 24,373   $ 28,667     $ 27,682   $ 20,667  
Net income available to common stockholders   $ 24,112   $ 23,369   $ 27,663     $ 26,678   $ 19,663  
Diluted earnings per share   $ 0.42   $ 0.40   $ 0.47     $ 0.46   $ 0.33  
Net accretion/amortization of purchase accounting adjustments included in net interest income   $ 741   $ 1,086   $ 921     $ 1,604   $ 1,745  


    At or For the Three Months Ended
    September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,
    2024    2024    2024    2023    2023 
Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data(1) (2):                    
Performance Ratios (Annualized):                    
Return on average assets (3)   0.71 %   0.70 %   0.82 %   0.78 %   0.57 %
Return on average tangible assets (3) (4)   0.74     0.73     0.85     0.81     0.59  
Return on average stockholders’ equity (3)   5.68     5.61     6.65     6.41     4.75  
Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity (3) (4)   8.16     8.10     9.61     9.33     6.93  
Return on average tangible common equity (3) (4)   8.57     8.51     10.09     9.81     7.29  
Stockholders’ equity to total assets   12.56     12.59     12.41     12.28     12.13  
Tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets (4)   9.10     9.08     8.92     8.80     8.64  
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (4)   8.68     8.64     8.49     8.38     8.21  
Net interest rate spread   2.06     2.11     2.23     2.25     2.37  
Net interest margin   2.67     2.71     2.81     2.82     2.91  
Operating expenses to average assets   1.89     1.75     1.74     1.76     1.88  
Efficiency ratio (5)   65.77     62.86     59.56     60.38     63.37  
Loan-to-deposit ratio   99.10     100.30     98.90     97.70     96.10  


    For the Nine Months Ended September 30,
    2024    2023 
Performance Ratios (Annualized):        
Return on average assets (3)   0.74 %   0.73 %
Return on average tangible assets (3) (4)   0.77     0.76  
Return on average stockholders’ equity (3)   5.98     6.03  
Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity (3) (4)   8.62     8.85  
Return on average tangible common equity (3) (4)   9.05     9.31  
Net interest rate spread   2.13     2.61  
Net interest margin   2.73     3.09  
Operating expenses to average assets   1.79     1.88  
Efficiency ratio (5)   62.71     62.15  


    At or For the Three Months Ended
    September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,
     2024     2024     2024     2023     2023 
Trust and Asset Management:                    
Wealth assets under administration and management (“AUA/M”)   $ 152,797     $ 150,519     $ 236,891     $ 335,769     $ 336,913  
Nest Egg AUA/M     430,413       403,647       407,478       401,420       385,317  
Total AUA/M     583,210       554,166       644,369       737,189       722,230  
Per Share Data:                    
Cash dividends per common share   $ 0.20     $ 0.20     $ 0.20     $ 0.20     $ 0.20  
Book value per common share at end of period     29.02       28.67       28.32       27.96       27.56  
Tangible book value per common share at end of period (4)     19.28       18.93       18.63       18.35       17.93  
Common shares outstanding at end of period     58,397,094       58,481,418       58,812,498       59,447,684       59,421,498  
Preferred shares outstanding at end of period     57,370       57,370       57,370       57,370       57,370  
Number of full-service customer facilities:     39       39       39       39       38  
Quarterly Average Balances                    
Total securities   $ 2,063,633     $ 2,058,711     $ 2,098,421     $ 1,863,136     $ 1,873,450  
Loans receivable, net     9,958,794       10,012,491       10,088,771       10,089,161       10,040,522  
Total interest-earning assets     12,232,672       12,203,776       12,350,384       12,349,140       12,384,797  
Total goodwill and core deposit intangible     513,731       514,535       515,356       516,289       517,282  
Total assets     13,438,696       13,441,218       13,556,720       13,593,107       13,637,213  
Time deposits     2,339,370       2,337,458       2,414,063       2,596,706       2,867,921  
Total deposits (including non-interest-bearing deposits)     10,175,856       10,173,315       10,422,332       10,633,516       10,626,159  
Total borrowings     1,333,245       1,325,372       1,214,219       1,016,722       1,095,173  
Total interest-bearing liabilities     9,874,358       9,872,522       10,001,968       9,910,739       9,880,134  
Non-interest bearing deposits     1,634,743       1,626,165       1,634,583       1,739,499       1,841,198  
Stockholders' equity     1,689,035       1,674,453       1,673,040       1,650,699       1,642,899  
Tangible stockholders’ equity (4)     1,175,304       1,159,918       1,157,684       1,134,410       1,125,617  
                     
Quarterly Yields and Costs                    
Total securities     4.23 %     4.22 %     4.27 %     3.81 %     3.82 %
Loans receivable, net     5.46       5.46       5.46       5.40       5.30  
Total interest-earning assets     5.26       5.25       5.26       5.16       5.08  
Time deposits     4.58       4.46       4.24       4.13       4.06  
Total cost of deposits (including non-interest-bearing deposits)     2.44       2.37       2.31       2.22       1.99  
Total borrowed funds     5.07       5.19       5.14       5.13       5.12  
Total interest-bearing liabilities     3.20       3.14       3.03       2.91       2.71  
Net interest spread     2.06       2.11       2.23       2.25       2.37  
Net interest margin     2.67       2.71       2.81       2.82       2.91  


(1)   With the exception of end of quarter ratios, all ratios are based on average daily balances.
(2)   Performance ratios for each period are presented on a GAAP basis and include non-core operations. Refer to “Non-GAAP Reconciliation.”
(3)   Ratios for each period are based on net income available to common stockholders.
(4)   Tangible stockholders’ equity and tangible assets exclude intangible assets related to goodwill and core deposit intangible. Tangible common equity (also referred to as “tangible book value”) excludes goodwill, core deposit intangible and preferred equity. Refer to “Non-GAAP Reconciliation.”
(5)   Efficiency ratio represents the ratio of operating expenses to the aggregate of other income and net interest income.
     


OceanFirst Financial Corp.
OTHER ITEMS
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION

    For the Three Months Ended
    September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,
     2024     2024     2024     2023     2023 
Core Earnings:                    
Net income available to common stockholders (GAAP)   $ 24,112     $ 23,369     $ 27,663     $ 26,678     $ 19,663  
(Less) add non-recurring and non-core items:                    
Net gain on equity investments     (1,420 )     (887 )     (1,923 )     (2,176 )     (1,452 )
Net gain on sale of trust business     (1,438 )           (1,162 )            
FDIC special assessment                 418       1,663        
Merger related expenses     1,669                          
Income tax expense on items     270       188       642       129       351  
Core earnings (Non-GAAP)   $ 23,193     $ 22,670     $ 25,638     $ 26,294     $ 18,562  
Income tax expense   $ 7,464     $ 7,082     $ 10,637     $ 8,591     $ 6,459  
Provision for credit losses     517       3,114       591       3,153       10,283  
Less: income tax expense on non-core items     270       188       642       129       351  
Core earnings PTPP (Non-GAAP)   $ 30,904     $ 32,678     $ 36,224     $ 37,909     $ 34,953  
Core earnings diluted earnings per share   $ 0.39     $ 0.39     $ 0.44     $ 0.45     $ 0.32  
Core earnings PTPP diluted earnings per share   $ 0.53     $ 0.56     $ 0.62     $ 0.65     $ 0.59  
                     
Core Ratios (Annualized):                    
Return on average assets     0.69 %     0.68 %     0.76 %     0.77 %     0.54 %
Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity     7.85       7.86       8.91       9.20       6.54  
Return on average tangible common equity     8.24       8.26       9.36       9.67       6.88  
Efficiency ratio     66.00       63.47       61.05       60.02       64.29  


    For the Nine Months Ended September 30,
     2024     2023 
Core Earnings:        
Net income available to common stockholders (GAAP)   $ 75,144     $ 73,335  
Add (less) non-recurring and non-core items:        
Net (gain) loss on equity investments(1)     (4,230 )     1,300  
Net loss on sale of investments(1)           5,305  
Net gain on sale of trust business     (2,600 )      
FDIC special assessment     418        
Merger related expenses     1,669       22  
Branch consolidation expense, net           70  
Income tax expense (benefit) on items     1,100       (1,608 )
Core earnings (Non-GAAP)   $ 71,501     $ 78,424  
Income tax expense   $ 25,183     $ 24,109  
Provision for credit losses     4,222       14,525  
Less: income tax expense (benefit) on non-core items     1,100       (1,608 )
Core earnings PTPP (Non-GAAP)   $ 99,806     $ 118,666  
Core diluted earnings per share   $ 1.22     $ 1.33  
Core earnings PTPP diluted earnings per share   $ 1.71     $ 2.01  
         
Core Ratios (Annualized):        
Return on average assets     0.71 %     0.78 %
Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity     8.20       9.46  
Return on average tangible common equity     8.61       9.96  
Efficiency ratio     63.49       60.79  


(1)   The sale of specific positions in two financial institutions impacted both equity investments and debt securities for the three months ended March 31, 2023. On the Consolidated Statements of Income, the losses on sale of equity investments and debt securities are reported within net gain (loss) on equity investments ($4.6 million) and other ($697,000), respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2023.


    September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,
     2024     2024     2024     2023     2023 
Tangible Equity:                    
Total stockholders' equity   $ 1,694,508     $ 1,676,669     $ 1,665,837     $ 1,661,945     $ 1,637,604  
Less:                    
Goodwill     506,146       506,146       506,146       506,146       506,146  
Core deposit intangible     7,056       7,859       8,669       9,513       10,489  
Tangible stockholders' equity     1,181,306       1,162,664       1,151,022       1,146,286       1,120,969  
Less:                    
Preferred stock     55,527       55,527       55,527       55,527       55,527  
Tangible common equity   $ 1,125,779     $ 1,107,137     $ 1,095,495     $ 1,090,759     $ 1,065,442  
                     
Tangible Assets:                    
Total assets   $ 13,488,483     $ 13,321,755     $ 13,418,978     $ 13,538,253     $ 13,498,183  
Less:                    
Goodwill     506,146       506,146       506,146       506,146       506,146  
Core deposit intangible     7,056       7,859       8,669       9,513       10,489  
Tangible assets   $ 12,975,281     $ 12,807,750     $ 12,904,163     $ 13,022,594     $ 12,981,548  
                     
Tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets     9.10 %     9.08 %     8.92 %     8.80 %     8.64 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets     8.68 %     8.64 %     8.49 %     8.38 %     8.21 %


Company Contact:                                                                                     

Patrick S. Barrett
Chief Financial Officer
OceanFirst Financial Corp.
Tel: (732) 240-4500, ext. 27507
Email: pbarrett@oceanfirst.com


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

OceanFirst Financial Corp. Announces Third Quarter Financial Results

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more