Adams Natural Resources Fund Reports Nine Month Results

BALTIMORE, Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE: PEO) today announced the Fund’s results for the nine months ended September 30th. The total return on Adams Natural Resources’ net asset value, with dividends and capital gains reinvested, was 10.2%. This compares to a total return of 9.5% for the Fund’s benchmark, which is comprised of the S&P 500 Energy Sector (80% weight) and the S&P 500 Materials Sector (20% weight), over the same period. The total return on the market price of the Fund’s shares for the period was 16.3%.

For the twelve months ended September 30th, the total return on Adams Natural Resources’ net asset value, with dividends and capital gains reinvested, was 6.2%. Comparable return for the Fund’s benchmark was 4.9%. The total return on the market price of the Fund’s shares for the period was 9.2%.

The Third Quarter Report to Shareholders is expected to be available on or about October 23, 2024.

ANNUALIZED COMPARATIVE RETURNS (9/30/2024) 1 Year 3 Year 5 Year 10 Year Adams Natural Resources Fund (NAV) 6.2% 21.8% 14.6% 4.4% Adams Natural Resources Fund (market price) 9.2% 22.1% 15.5% 4.8% S&P 500 Energy Sector 0.9% 24.1% 13.9% 4.0% S&P 500 Materials Sector 25.2% 9.1% 13.0% 9.1%





NET ASSET VALUE ANNOUNCED The Fund’s net asset value at September 30, 2024, compared with the year earlier, was: 9/30/2024 9/30/2023 Net assets $681,420,546 $678,249,981 Shares outstanding 25,728,942 25,024,860 Net asset value per share $26.48 $27.10





TEN LARGEST EQUITY PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS (9/30/2024) % of Net Assets Exxon Mobil Corporation 25.6% Chevron Corporation 11.2% ConocoPhillips 5.4% Linde plc 4.7% EOG Resources, Inc. 3.9% Marathon Petroleum Corporation 3.3% Williams Companies, Inc. 3.0% Hess Corporation 2.8% ONEOK, Inc. 2.5% Valero Energy Corporation 2.4% Total 64.8%





INDUSTRY WEIGHTINGS (9/30/2024) % of Net Assets Energy Integrated Oil & Gas 37.4% Exploration & Production 18.3% Storage & Transportation 8.2% Refining & Marketing 7.6% Equipment & Services 5.9% Energy Related 1.0% Materials Chemicals 14.2% Metals & Mining 4.0% Construction Materials 1.3% Containers & Packaging 1.2%

Since 1929, Adams Funds has consistently helped generations of investors reach their investment goals. Adams Funds is comprised of two closed-end funds, Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE: ADX) and Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE: PEO). The Funds are actively managed by an experienced team with a disciplined approach and have paid dividends for more than 85 years across many market cycles. The Funds are committed to paying a minimum annual distribution rate of 8% of NAV paid evenly each quarter throughout the year, providing reliability for long-term shareholders. A portion of any distribution may be treated as paid from sources other than net income, including but not limited to short-term capital gain, long-term capital gain, and return of capital. The final determination of the source of all distributions for tax reporting purposes in a calendar year, including the percentage of qualified dividend income, will be made after year-end. Shares can be purchased through our transfer agent or through a broker. For more information about Adams Funds, please visit: adamsfunds.com .

