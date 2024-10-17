Adams Diversified Equity Fund Reports Nine Month Results

BALTIMORE, Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE: ADX) today announced the Fund’s results for the nine months ended September 30th. The total return on Adams Diversified Equity’s net asset value, with dividends and capital gains reinvested, was 21.3%. Comparable figures for the S&P 500 and the Morningstar U.S. Large Blend category were 22.1% and 20.4%, respectively. The total return on the market price of the Fund’s shares for the period was 24.9%.

For the twelve months ended September 30th, the total return on Adams Diversified Equity’s net asset value, with dividends and capital gains reinvested, was 37.0%. Comparable figures for the S&P 500 and the Morningstar U.S. Large Blend category were 36.4% and 34.5%, respectively. The total return on the market price of the Fund’s shares for the period was 41.9%.

The Third Quarter Report to Shareholders is expected to be available on or about October 23, 2024.

ANNUALIZED COMPARATIVE RETURNS (9/30/2024) 1 Year 3 Year 5 Year 10 Year Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NAV) 37.0% 13.1% 16.4% 14.0% Adams Diversified Equity Fund (market price) 41.9% 13.9% 16.4% 14.4% Morningstar U.S. Large Blend Category 34.5% 10.6% 14.9% 12.0% S&P 500 36.4% 11.9% 16.0% 13.4%





NET ASSET VALUE ANNOUNCED

The Fund’s net asset value at September 30, 2024, compared with the year earlier, was:

9/30/2024 9/30/2023 Net assets $2,739,312,275 $2,347,175,163 Shares outstanding 112,690,081 120,809,873 Net asset value per share $24.31 $19.43





TEN LARGEST EQUITY PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS (9/30/2024) % of Net Assets Apple Inc. 7.7% Microsoft Corporation 7.4% NVIDIA Corporation 6.3% Amazon.com, Inc. 4.1% Alphabet Inc. Class A 3.5% Meta Platforms, Inc. Class A 2.8% JPMorgan Chase & Co. 2.0% Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc.* 1.9% Broadcom Inc. 1.8% Eli Lilly and Company 1.8% Total 39.3% *Non-controlled affiliated closed-end fund







SECTOR WEIGHTINGS (9/30/2024) % of Net Assets Information Technology 31.0% Financials 12.5% Health Care 11.6% Consumer Discretionary 10.3% Communication Services 9.0% Industrials 8.5% Consumer Staples 6.1% Energy 3.6% Utilities 2.4% Real Estate 2.3% Materials 2.1%

About Adams Funds

Since 1929, Adams Funds has consistently helped generations of investors reach their investment goals. Adams Funds is comprised of two closed-end funds, Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE: ADX) and Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE: PEO). The Funds are actively managed by an experienced team with a disciplined approach and have paid dividends for more than 85 years across many market cycles. The Funds are committed to paying a minimum annual distribution rate of 8% of NAV paid evenly each quarter throughout the year, providing reliability for long-term shareholders. A portion of any distribution may be treated as paid from sources other than net income, including but not limited to short-term capital gain, long-term capital gain, and return of capital. The final determination of the source of all distributions for tax reporting purposes in a calendar year, including the percentage of qualified dividend income, will be made after year-end. Shares can be purchased through our transfer agent or through a broker. For more information about Adams Funds, please visit: adamsfunds.com.

For further information please contact: adamsfunds.com/about/contact │800.638.2479

