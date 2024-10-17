Submit Release
Bank OZK Announces Record Third Quarter 2024 Earnings

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bank OZK (the “Bank”) (Nasdaq: OZK) today announced that net income available to common stockholders for the third quarter of 2024 was $177.1 million, its eighth consecutive quarterly record and a 4.4% increase from $169.7 million for the third quarter of 2023. For the first nine months of 2024, net income available to common stockholders was $522.1 million, a 3.7% increase from $503.5 million for the first nine months of 2023.

Diluted earnings per common share for the third quarter of 2024 were $1.55, its eighth consecutive quarterly record and a 4.0% increase from $1.49 for the third quarter of 2023. For the first nine months of 2024, diluted earnings per common share were $4.58, a 4.8% increase from $4.37 for the first nine months of 2023.

Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue (“PPNR”) was a record $282.6 million for the third quarter of 2024, a 7.0% increase from $264.0 million for the third quarter of 2023. For the first nine months of 2024, PPNR was $834.6 million, an 8.4% increase from $769.9 million for the first nine months of 2023. The calculation of PPNR and the reconciliation to generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

Provision for credit losses was $46.4 million for the third quarter of 2024 compared to $44.0 million for the third quarter of 2023, while our net charge-offs were only $26.0 million and $9.4 million, respectively, for those quarters. For the first nine months of 2024, provision for credit losses was $138.4 million compared to $121.6 million for the first nine months of 2023, while our net charge-offs were only $45.1 million and $25.4 million, respectively, for those nine month periods. The Bank’s total allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) was $594.5 million at September 30, 2024, an increase of $133.1 million or 28.8% compared to $461.5 million at September 30, 2023.

The Bank’s annualized returns on average assets, average common stockholders’ equity and average tangible common stockholders’ equity for the third quarter of 2024 were 1.90%, 13.65% and 15.65%, respectively, compared to 2.13%, 14.81% and 17.33%, respectively, for the third quarter of 2023. For the first nine months of 2024, the Bank’s annualized returns on average assets, average common stockholders’ equity and average tangible common stockholders’ equity were 1.93%, 13.92%, and 16.04%, respectively, compared to 2.26%, 15.06%, and 17.68%, respectively, for the first nine months of 2023. The calculation of the Bank’s returns on average common stockholders’ equity and average tangible common stockholders’ equity and the reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

George Gleason, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We are very pleased with our results for the quarter just ended giving us our eighth consecutive quarter of record net income and earnings per share and ninth consecutive quarter of record net interest income. This consistent achievement of record results has allowed us to consistently increase dividends, significantly grow capital and opportunistically repurchase shares, all while significantly increasing our allowance for credit losses.”

KEY BALANCE SHEET METRICS

Loans were $29.22 billion at September 30, 2024, a 15.3% increase from $25.33 billion at September 30, 2023. Deposits were $30.57 billion at September 30, 2024, a 19.6% increase from $25.55 billion at September 30, 2023. Total assets were $37.44 billion at September 30, 2024, a 14.3% increase from $32.77 billion at September 30, 2023.

Common stockholders’ equity was $5.25 billion at September 30, 2024, a 15.1% increase from $4.56 billion at September 30, 2023. Tangible common stockholders’ equity was $4.59 billion at September 30, 2024, a 17.7% increase from $3.90 billion at September 30, 2023.

Book value per common share was $46.31 at September 30, 2024, a $5.96 increase from $40.35 at September 30, 2023. Tangible book value per common share was $40.49 at September 30, 2024, a $5.99 increase from $34.50 at September 30, 2023.

The Bank’s strong earnings and earning retention rate, among other factors, have contributed to our robust capital ratios. The Bank’s ratio of total common stockholders’ equity to total assets was 14.03% at September 30, 2024, compared to 13.93% at September 30, 2023. The Bank’s ratio of total tangible common stockholders’ equity to total tangible assets was 12.49% at September 30, 2024, compared to 12.16% at September 30, 2023. The calculations of the Bank’s total common stockholders’ equity, tangible common stockholders’ equity, ratio of total tangible common stockholders’ equity to total tangible assets and tangible book value per common share, and the reconciliations to GAAP, are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

ASSET QUALITY

The Bank’s ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans was 0.60% at September 30, 2024, compared to 0.30% at June 30, 2024 and 0.27% as of September 30, 2023. The Bank’s ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets was 0.68% at September 30, 2024, compared to 0.42% at June 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023. The Bank's annualized ratio of net charge-offs to average total loans was 0.36% for the quarter and 0.21% for the first nine months of 2024, compared to 0.15% for both the third quarter and first nine months of 2023.

MANAGEMENT’S COMMENTS, CONFERENCE CALL, TRANSCRIPT AND FILINGS

In connection with this release, the Bank released management’s comments on its quarterly results, which are available at http://ir.ozk.com. This release should be read in conjunction with management’s comments on the quarterly results.

Management will conduct a conference call to take questions at 10:00 a.m. CT (11:00 a.m. ET) on Friday, October 18, 2024. Interested parties may access the conference call live via webcast on the Bank’s investor relations website at https://ir.ozk.com/news/event-calendar, or may participate via telephone by registering using this online form. Upon registration, all telephone participants will receive the dial-in number along with a unique PIN number that can be used to access the call. A replay of the conference call webcast will be archived on the Bank’s website for at least 30 days.

The Bank files annual, quarterly and current reports, proxy materials, and other information required by the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (“FDIC”), copies of which are available electronically at the FDIC’s website at https://efr.fdic.gov/fcxweb/efr/index.html and are also available on the Bank’s investor relations website at ir.ozk.com. To receive automated email alerts for these materials please visit https://ir.ozk.com/other/email-alerts to sign up.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. The Bank uses these non-GAAP financial measures, specifically return on average common stockholders’ equity, return on average tangible common stockholders’ equity, tangible book value per common share, total common stockholders’ equity, total tangible common stockholders’ equity, the ratio of total tangible common stockholders’ equity to total tangible assets, and PPNR, to assess the strength of its capital, its ability to generate earnings on tangible capital invested by its shareholders and trends in its net revenue. These measures typically adjust GAAP financial measures to exclude intangible assets or provision for credit losses. Management believes presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplemental information which contributes to a proper understanding of the financial results and capital levels of the Bank. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, and they are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other banks. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the tables at the end of this release under the caption “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release and other communications by the Bank include certain “forward-looking statements” regarding the Bank’s plans, expectations, thoughts, beliefs, estimates, goals and outlook for the future that are intended to be covered by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations as well as certain assumptions and estimates made by, and information available to, management at the time. Those statements are not guarantees of future results or performance and are subject to certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to: potential delays or other problems in implementing the Bank’s growth, expansion and acquisition strategies, including obtaining regulatory or other approvals, delays in acquiring satisfactory sites, obtaining permits and designing, constructing and opening new offices, relocating, selling or closing existing offices, or integrating any acquisitions; the availability of and access to capital; possible downgrades in the Bank’s credit ratings or outlook which could increase the costs of or decrease the availability of funding from capital markets; the ability to attract new or retain existing deposits or to retain or grow loans, including growth from unfunded closed loans; the ability to generate future revenue growth or to control future growth in non-interest expense; interest rate fluctuations, including changes in the yield curve between short-term and long-term interest rates or changes in the relative relationships of various interest rate indices; competitive factors and pricing pressures, including their effect on the Bank’s net interest margin or core spread; general economic, unemployment, credit market and real estate market conditions, and the effect of such conditions on the creditworthiness of borrowers, collateral values, the value of investment securities and asset recovery values; conditions within the banking industry; recently enacted and potential new laws and regulatory requirements or changes to existing laws and regulatory requirements, including changes affecting oversight of the financial services industry, changes intended to manage or mitigate climate and related environmental risks or changes in the interpretation and enforcement of such laws and requirements, changes as a result of the U.S. presidential and congressional elections, and the costs and expenses to comply with new and/or existing legislation and regulatory requirements; uncertainty regarding changes in U.S. government monetary and fiscal policy; the impact of any U.S. federal government shutdown or budgetary crisis; FDIC special assessments or changes to regular assessments; the ability to keep pace with technological changes, including changes regarding artificial intelligence and maintaining cybersecurity; the impact of any failure in, or breach of, our operational or security systems or infrastructure, or those of third parties with whom we do business or others, including as a result of cyberattacks or an increase in the incidence or severity of fraud, illegal payments, security breaches or other illegal acts impacting the Bank, its customers or others; natural disasters; acts of war or terrorism; the potential impact of continuing inflationary pressures; the potential impact of supply chain disruptions; national or international political instability or military conflict, including the conflict in the Middle East and the ongoing war in Ukraine; competition for and costs of recruiting and retaining qualified personnel; impairment of our goodwill; adoption of new accounting standards, or changes in existing standards; and adverse results (including costs, fines, reputational harm and/or other negative effects) from current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions or rulings as well as other factors identified in this communication or as detailed from time to time in our public filings, including those factors described in the disclosures under the headings “Forward-Looking Information” and “Item 1A. Risk Factors” in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Should one or more of the foregoing risks materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results or outcomes may vary materially from those described in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements. The Bank disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements based on the occurrence of future events, the receipt of new information or otherwise.

GENERAL INFORMATION

Bank OZK (Nasdaq: OZK) is a regional bank providing innovative financial solutions delivered by expert bankers with a relentless pursuit of excellence. Established in 1903, Bank OZK conducts banking operations in approximately 240 offices in nine states including Arkansas, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, New York, California and Mississippi and had $37.44 billion in total assets as of September 30, 2024. For more information, visit www.ozk.com.

 
Bank OZK
Consolidated Balance Sheets
Unaudited
         
    September 30, 2024   December 31, 2023
    (Dollars in thousands)
ASSETS        
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 2,678,726     $ 2,149,529  
Investment securities – available for sale (“AFS”)     2,952,022       3,244,371  
Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (“FHLB”) and other bankers’ bank stocks     13,808       50,400  
Loans     29,218,144       26,459,075  
Allowance for loan losses     (420,058 )     (339,394 )
Net Loans     28,798,086       26,119,681  
Premises and equipment, net     712,787       676,821  
Foreclosed assets     77,949       61,720  
Accrued interest receivable     173,246       170,110  
Bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”)     823,598       808,490  
Goodwill     660,789       660,789  
Other, net     550,793       295,546  
Total assets   $ 37,441,804     $ 34,237,457  
         
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY        
Deposits:        
Demand non-interest bearing   $ 3,855,214     $ 4,095,874  
Savings and interest bearing transaction     9,303,466       9,074,296  
Time     17,412,933       14,234,973  
Total deposits     30,571,613       27,405,143  
Other borrowings     151,035       805,318  
Subordinated notes     348,370       347,761  
Subordinated debentures     121,652       121,652  
Reserve for losses on unfunded credit commitments     174,479       161,834  
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities     481,100       255,773  
Total liabilities     31,848,249       29,097,481  
         
Commitments and contingencies        
         
Stockholders’ equity:        
Preferred stock: $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 14,000,000 issued and outstanding at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023     338,980       338,980  
Common stock: $0.01 par value; 300,000,000 shares authorized; 113,449,886 and 113,148,672 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively     1,135       1,131  
Additional paid-in capital     1,619,832       1,612,446  
Retained earnings     3,684,869       3,283,818  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (51,957 )     (97,374 )
Total stockholders’ equity before noncontrolling interest     5,592,859       5,139,001  
Noncontrolling interest     696       975  
Total stockholders’ equity     5,593,555       5,139,976  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 37,441,804     $ 34,237,457  
                 


 
Bank OZK
Consolidated Statements of Income
Unaudited
         
    Three Months Ended
September 30, 		  Nine Months Ended
September 30,
    2024   2023   2024   2023
    (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Interest income:                
Loans   $ 629,934     $ 529,031     $ 1,843,167     $ 1,428,291  
Investment securities:                
Taxable     7,874       9,887       26,000       29,761  
Tax-exempt     11,555       9,534       33,876       28,288  
Deposits with banks     32,689       17,061       83,899       36,338  
Total interest income     682,052       565,513       1,986,942       1,522,678  
                 
Interest expense:                
Deposits     286,608       178,823       811,735       408,577  
Other borrowings     953       14,326       5,668       30,339  
Subordinated notes     2,631       2,631       7,808       7,808  
Subordinated debentures     2,462       2,472       7,405       7,017  
Total interest expense     292,654       198,252       832,616       453,741  
                 
Net interest income     389,398       367,261       1,154,326       1,068,937  
Provision for credit losses     46,443       44,036       138,378       121,638  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses     342,955       323,225       1,015,948       947,299  
                 
Non-interest income:                
Service charges on deposit accounts:                
NSF fees           1,102             3,097  
Overdraft fees     3,563       3,606       10,354       10,262  
All other service charges     7,561       6,973       21,958       20,662  
Trust income     2,529       2,213       6,935       6,358  
BOLI income:                
Increase in cash surrender value     5,758       5,252       16,870       15,295  
Death benefits     1,344             1,344        
Loan service, maintenance and other fees     6,534       3,995       19,358       12,165  
Gains on sales of other assets     1,303       364       2,835       5,740  
Net gains (losses) on investment securities     25       (270 )     560       2,066  
Other     4,988       2,492       11,257       9,877  
Total non-interest income     33,605       25,727       91,471       85,522  
                 
Non-interest expense:                
Salaries and employee benefits     75,324       64,107       218,297       192,576  
Net occupancy and equipment     17,380       17,797       53,775       55,357  
Other operating expenses     47,697       47,074       139,092       136,616  
Total non-interest expense     140,401       128,978       411,164       384,549  
                 
Income before taxes     236,159       219,974       696,255       648,272  
Provision for income taxes     54,953       46,144       161,958       132,564  
Net income     181,206       173,830       534,297       515,708  
Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest     (12 )     (37 )     (22 )     (50 )
Preferred stock dividends     4,047       4,047       12,141       12,141  
Net income available to common stockholders   $ 177,147     $ 169,746     $ 522,134     $ 503,517  
                 
Basic earnings per common share   $ 1.56     $ 1.50     $ 4.60     $ 4.39  
                 
Diluted earnings per common share   $ 1.55     $ 1.49     $ 4.58     $ 4.37  
                                 


 
Bank OZK
Consolidated Statements of Stockholders’ Equity
Unaudited
                             
    Preferred Stock   Common Stock   Additional
Paid-in
Capital 		  Retained Earnings   Accumulated Other Comprehensive (Loss) Income   Non-Controlling Interest   Total
    (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three months ended September 30, 2024:                            
Balances – June 30, 2024   $ 338,980     $ 1,135     $ 1,615,101     $ 3,553,523     $ (100,939 )   $ 985     $ 5,408,785  
Net income                       181,206                   181,206  
Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest                       (12 )           12        
Total other comprehensive income                             48,982             48,982  
Preferred stock dividends, $0.28906 per share                       (4,047 )                 (4,047 )
Common stock dividends, $0.40 per share                       (45,801 )                 (45,801 )
Return of capital paid to noncontrolling interest                                   (301 )     (301 )
Issuance of 3,197 shares of common stock pursuant to stock-based compensation plans                 28                         28  
Repurchase and cancellation of 11,903 shares of common stock under share repurchase program                 (462 )                       (462 )
Stock-based compensation expense                 5,165                         5,165  
Forfeitures of 6,646 shares of unvested restricted common stock                                          
Balances – September 30, 2024   $ 338,980     $ 1,135     $ 1,619,832     $ 3,684,869     $ (51,957 )   $ 696     $ 5,593,555  
                             
Nine months ended September 30, 2024:                            
Balances – December 31, 2023   $ 338,980     $ 1,131     $ 1,612,446     $ 3,283,818     $ (97,374 )   $ 975     $ 5,139,976  
Cumulative effect of change in accounting principle                       12,690                   12,690  
Balances – January 1, 2024     338,980       1,131       1,612,446       3,296,508       (97,374 )     975       5,152,666  
Net income                       534,297                   534,297  
Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest                       (22 )           22        
Total other comprehensive income                             45,417             45,417  
Preferred stock dividends, $0.86718 per share                       (12,141 )                 (12,141 )
Common stock dividends, $1.17 per share                       (133,773 )                 (133,773 )
Return of capital paid to noncontrolling interest                                   (301 )     (301 )
Issuance of 521,651 shares of common stock pursuant to stock-based compensation plans           6       439                         445  
Repurchase and cancellation of 11,903 shares of common stock under share repurchase program                 (462 )                       (462 )
Repurchase and cancellation of 184,415 shares of common stock withheld for tax pursuant to stock-based compensation plans           (2 )     (8,008 )                       (8,010 )
Stock-based compensation expense                 15,417                         15,417  
Forfeitures of 24,119 shares of unvested restricted common stock                                          
Balances – September 30, 2024   $ 338,980     $ 1,135     $ 1,619,832     $ 3,684,869     $ (51,957 )   $ 696     $ 5,593,555  
                                                         


 
Bank OZK
Consolidated Statements of Stockholders’ Equity
Unaudited
                             
    Preferred Stock   Common Stock   Additional
Paid-in
Capital 		  Retained Earnings   Accumulated Other Comprehensive (Loss) Income   Non-Controlling Interest   Total
    (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three months ended September 30, 2023:                            
Balances – June 30, 2023   $ 338,980     $ 1,131     $ 1,602,964     $ 3,026,247     $ (159,431 )   $ 1,372     $ 4,811,263  
Net income                       173,830                   173,830  
Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest                       (37 )           37        
Total other comprehensive loss                             (39,555 )           (39,555 )
Preferred stock dividends, $0.28906 per share                       (4,047 )               (4,047 )
Common stock dividends, $0.36 per share                       (41,124 )                 (41,124 )
Issuance of 2,446 shares of common stock pursuant to stock-based compensation plans                 77                         77  
Stock-based compensation expense                 4,469                         4,469  
Forfeitures of 11,663 shares of unvested restricted common stock                                          
Balances – September 30, 2023   $ 338,980     $ 1,131     $ 1,607,510     $ 3,154,869     $ (198,986 )   $ 1,409     $ 4,904,913  
                             
Nine months ended September 30, 2023:                            
Balances – December 31, 2022   $ 338,980     $ 1,172     $ 1,753,941     $ 2,773,135     $ (177,649 )   $ 1,359     $ 4,690,938  
Net income                       515,708                   515,708  
Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest                       (50 )           50        
Total other comprehensive loss                             (21,337 )           (21,337 )
Preferred stock dividends, $0.86718 per share                       (12,141 )               (12,141 )
Common stock dividends, $1.05 per share                       (121,783 )                 (121,783 )
Issuance of 505,633 shares of common stock pursuant to stock-based compensation plans           5       618                         623  
Repurchase and cancellation of 4,304,239 shares of common stock under share repurchase program, including excise tax           (44 )     (151,421 )                       (151,465 )
Repurchase and cancellation of 215,362 shares of common stock withheld for tax pursuant to stock-based compensation plans.           (2 )     (8,672 )                       (8,674 )
Stock-based compensation expense                 13,044                         13,044  
Forfeitures of 26,728 shares of unvested restricted common stock                                          
Balances – September 30, 2023   $ 338,980     $ 1,131     $ 1,607,510     $ 3,154,869     $ (198,986 )   $ 1,409     $ 4,904,913  
                                                         


 
Bank OZK
Summary of Non-Interest Expense
Unaudited
       
  Three Months Ended
September 30, 		  Nine Months Ended
September 30,
  2024
 		  2023
 		  2024
 		  2023
  (Dollars in thousands)
Salaries and employee benefits $ 75,324     $ 64,107     $ 218,297     $ 192,576  
Net occupancy and equipment   17,380       17,797       53,775       55,357  
Other operating expenses:              
Software and data processing   12,742       9,584       36,016       28,634  
Deposit insurance and assessments   6,050       5,500       19,609       14,548  
Professional and outside services   5,620       4,640       18,272       15,190  
Advertising and public relations   6,089       3,779       16,874       10,998  
Amortization of CRA and tax credit investments(1)         8,171             20,151  
Other   17,196       15,400       48,321       47,095  
Total non-interest expense $ 140,401     $ 128,978     $ 411,164     $ 384,549  

(1) Effective January 1, 2024, the Bank adopted ASU 2023-02, Investments-Equity Method and Joint Ventures (Topic 323): Accounting for Investments in Tax Credit Structures Using the Proportional Amortization Method, which resulted in the amortization of the Bank's CRA and tax credit investments being included in income tax expense instead of non-interest expense.

 
Bank OZK
Summary of Total Loans Outstanding
Unaudited
       
  September 30, 2024   December 31, 2023
  (Dollars in thousands)
Real estate:              
Residential 1-4 family $ 1,075,912     3.7 %   $ 961,338     3.6 %
Non-farm/non-residential   7,924,453     27.1       5,309,239     20.1  
Construction/land development   9,827,974     33.6       11,653,487     44.0  
Agricultural   274,703     0.9       256,423     1.0  
Multifamily residential   3,058,056     10.5       2,064,106     7.8  
Total real estate   22,161,098     75.8       20,244,593     76.5  
Commercial and industrial   1,632,110     5.6       1,269,610     4.8  
Consumer   3,565,400     12.2       2,965,042     11.2  
Other   1,859,536     6.4       1,979,830     7.5  
Total loans   29,218,144     100.0 %     26,459,075     100.0 %
Allowance for loan losses   (420,058 )         (339,394 )    
Net loans $ 28,798,086         $ 26,119,681      
                       


 
Bank OZK
Allowance for Credit Losses
Unaudited
           
  Allowance for Loan Losses   Reserve for Losses on Unfunded Credit Commitments   Total Allowance for Credit Losses
  (Dollars in thousands)
Three months ended September 30, 2024:          
Balances – June 30, 2024 $ 407,079     $ 167,022     $ 574,101  
Net charge-offs   (26,007 )           (26,007 )
Provision for credit losses   38,986       7,457       46,443  
Balances – September 30, 2024 $ 420,058     $ 174,479     $ 594,537  
           
Nine months ended September 30, 2024:          
Balances – December 31, 2023 $ 339,394     $ 161,834     $ 501,228  
Net charge-offs   (45,069 )           (45,069 )
Provision for credit losses   125,733       12,645       138,378  
Balances – September 30, 2024 $ 420,058     $ 174,479     $ 594,537  
           
Three months ended September 30, 2023:          
Balances – June 30, 2023 $ 263,188     $ 163,632     $ 426,820  
Net charge-offs   (9,370 )           (9,370 )
Provision for credit losses   49,540       (5,504 )     44,036  
Balances – September 30, 2023 $ 303,358     $ 158,128     $ 461,486  
           
Nine months ended September 30, 2023:          
Balances – December 31, 2022 $ 208,858     $ 156,419     $ 365,277  
Net charge-offs   (25,429 )           (25,429 )
Provision for credit losses   119,929       1,709       121,638  
Balances – September 30, 2023 $ 303,358     $ 158,128     $ 461,486  
                       


 
Bank OZK
Deposits – By Customer Type
Unaudited
       
  September 30, 2024   December 31, 2023
  (Dollars in thousands)
Non-interest bearing $ 3,855,214     12.6 %   $ 4,095,874     14.9 %
Interest bearing:              
Consumer and commercial:              
Consumer – non-time   2,854,094     9.3       2,792,199     10.2  
Consumer – time   13,133,060     43.0       10,216,217     37.3  
Commercial – non-time   2,819,146     9.2       2,439,175     8.9  
Commercial – time   971,632     3.2       767,566     2.8  
Public funds   3,628,461     11.9       3,725,766     13.6  
Brokered   2,716,206     8.9       2,655,317     9.7  
Reciprocal   593,800     1.9       713,029     2.6  
Total deposits $ 30,571,613     100.0 %   $ 27,405,143     100.0 %
                           


 
Bank OZK
Selected Consolidated Financial Data
Unaudited
       
  Three Months Ended
September 30, 		  Nine Months Ended
September 30,
  2024   2023   %
Change 		  2024   2023   %
Change
  (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Income statement data:                      
Net interest income $ 389,398     $ 367,261     6.0 %   $ 1,154,326     $ 1,068,937     8.0 %
Provision for credit losses   46,443       44,036     5.5       138,378       121,638     13.8  
Non-interest income   33,605       25,727     30.6       91,471       85,522     7.0  
Non-interest expense   140,401       128,978     8.9       411,164       384,549     6.9  
Net income   181,206       173,830     4.2       534,297       515,708     3.6  
Preferred stock dividends   4,047       4,047           12,141       12,141      
Net income available to common stockholders   177,147       169,746     4.4       522,134       503,517     3.7  
Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue(1)   282,602       264,010     7.0       834,633       769,910     8.4  
Common share and per common share data:                      
Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.55     $ 1.49     4.0 %   $ 4.58     $ 4.37     4.8 %
Basic earnings per common share   1.56       1.50     4.0       4.60       4.39     4.8  
Common stock dividends per share   0.40       0.36     11.1       1.17       1.05     11.4  
Book value per share   46.31       40.35     14.8       46.31       40.35     14.8  
Tangible book value per common share(1)   40.49       34.50     17.4       40.49       34.50     17.4  
Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding (thousands)   114,031       113,770     0.2       113,988       115,226     (1.1 )
End of period shares outstanding (thousands)   113,450       113,136     0.3       113,450       113,136     0.3  
Balance sheet data at period end:                      
Total assets $ 37,441,804     $ 32,767,328     14.3 %   $ 37,441,804     $ 32,767,328     14.3 %
Loans   29,218,144       25,331,740     15.3       29,218,144       25,331,740     15.3  
Allowance for loan losses   420,058       303,358     38.5       420,058       303,358     38.5  
Foreclosed assets   77,949       68,738     13.4       77,949       68,738     13.4  
Investment securities – AFS   2,952,022       3,153,817     (6.4 )     2,952,022       3,153,817     (6.4 )
Deposits   30,571,613       25,552,856     19.6       30,571,613       25,552,856     19.6  
Other borrowings   151,035       1,430,192     (89.4 )     151,035       1,430,192     (89.4 )
Unfunded credit commitments   19,307,972       20,625,371     (6.4 )     19,307,972       20,625,371     (6.4 )
Reserve for losses on unfunded credit commitments   174,479       158,128     10.3       174,479       158,128     10.3  
Preferred stock   338,980       338,980           338,980       338,980      
Total common stockholders’ equity(1)   5,253,879       4,564,524     15.1       5,253,879       4,564,524     15.1  
Total tangible common stockholders' equity(1)   4,593,090       3,903,735     17.7       4,593,090       3,903,735     17.7  
Net unrealized losses on investment securities AFS included in stockholders’ equity   (51,957 )     (198,986 )         (51,957 )     (198,986 )    
Loan to deposit ratio   95.57 %     99.13 %         95.57 %     99.13 %    
Selected ratios:                      
Return on average assets(2)   1.90 %     2.13 %         1.93 %     2.26 %    
Return on average common stockholders’ equity(1)(2)   13.65       14.81           13.92       15.06      
Return on average tangible common stockholders’ equity(1)(2)   15.65       17.33           16.04       17.68      
Total tangible common stockholders' equity to total tangible assets(1)   12.49       12.16           12.49       12.16      
Net interest margin – FTE(2)   4.55       5.05           4.64       5.29      
Efficiency ratio   32.95       32.60           32.76       33.09      
Net charge-offs to average total loans(2)   0.36       0.15           0.21       0.15      
Nonperforming loans to total loans   0.60       0.27           0.60       0.27      
Nonperforming assets to total assets   0.68       0.42           0.68       0.42      
Allowance for loan losses to total loans   1.44       1.20           1.44       1.20      
Allowance for credit losses to total loans and unfunded credit commitments   1.23       1.00           1.23       1.00      
Other information:                      
Non-accrual loans $ 175,665     $ 68,233         $ 175,665     $ 68,233      

(1)  See accompanying schedules for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures.
(2)  Ratios for interim periods annualized based on actual days.

 
Bank OZK
Selected Consolidated Financial Data (continued)
Unaudited
   
  Three Months Ended
  September 30, 2024   June 30, 2024   %
Change
  (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Income statement data:          
Net interest income $ 389,398     $ 387,994     0.4 %
Provision for credit losses   46,443       49,012     (5.2 )
Non-interest income   33,605       28,782     16.8  
Non-interest expense   140,401       137,451     2.1  
Net income   181,206       177,535     2.1  
Preferred stock dividends   4,047       4,047      
Net income available to common stockholders   177,147       173,496     2.1  
Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue(1)   282,602       279,325     1.2  
Common share and per common share data:          
Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.55     $ 1.52     2.0 %
Basic earnings per common share   1.56       1.53     2.0  
Common stock dividends per share   0.40       0.39     2.6  
Book value per share   46.31       44.67     3.7  
Tangible book value per common share(1)   40.49       38.85     4.2  
Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding (thousands)   114,031       113,995      
End of period shares outstanding (thousands)   113,450       113,465      
Balance sheet data at period end:          
Total assets $ 37,441,804     $ 36,836,173     1.6 %
Loans   29,218,144       28,673,685     1.9  
Allowance for loan losses   420,058       407,079     3.2  
Foreclosed assets   77,949       71,023     9.8  
Investment securities – AFS   2,952,022       2,981,929     (1.0 )
Deposits   30,571,613       29,943,663     2.1  
Other borrowings   151,035       400,943     (62.3 )
Unfunded credit commitments   19,307,972       19,737,557     (2.2 )
Reserve for losses on unfunded credit commitments   174,479       167,022     4.5  
Total common stockholders’ equity(1)   5,253,879       5,068,820     3.7  
Total tangible common stockholders' equity(1)   4,593,090       4,408,031     4.2  
Net unrealized losses on investment securities AFS included in stockholders’ equity   (51,957 )     (100,939 )    
Loan to deposit ratio   95.57 %     95.76 %    
Selected ratios:          
Return on average assets(2)   1.90 %     1.92 %    
Return on average common stockholders’ equity(1)(2)   13.65       13.98      
Return on average tangible common stockholders’ equity(1)(2)   15.65       16.11      
Total tangible common stockholders' equity to total tangible assets(1)   12.49       12.19      
Net interest margin – FTE(2)   4.55       4.68      
Efficiency ratio   32.95       32.74      
Net charge-offs to average total loans(2)   0.36       0.17      
Nonperforming loans to total loans   0.60       0.30      
Nonperforming assets to total assets   0.68       0.42      
Allowance for loan losses to total loans   1.44       1.42      
Allowance for credit losses to total loans and unfunded credit commitments   1.23       1.19      
Other information:          
Non-accrual loans $ 175,665     $ 85,265      

(1)  See accompanying schedules for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures.
(2)  Ratios for interim periods annualized based on actual days.

 
Bank OZK
Supplemental Quarterly Financial Data
Unaudited
                   
  9/30/24   6/30/24   3/31/24   12/31/23   9/30/23
  (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Earnings summary:                  
Net interest income $ 389,398     $ 387,994     $ 376,934     $ 370,548     $ 367,261  
Fully taxable equivalent – FTE adjustment   3,151       3,037       3,030       2,925       2,632  
Net interest income – FTE   392,549       391,031       379,964       373,473       369,893  
Provision for credit losses   (46,443 )     (49,012 )     (42,923 )     (43,832 )     (44,036 )
Non-interest income   33,605       28,782       29,084       37,027       25,727  
Non-interest expense   (140,401 )     (137,451 )     (133,314 )     (145,011 )     (128,978 )
Pre-tax income – FTE   239,310       233,350       232,811       221,657       222,606  
FTE adjustment   (3,151 )     (3,037 )     (3,030 )     (2,925 )     (2,632 )
Provision for income taxes   (54,953 )     (52,778 )     (54,226 )     (43,600 )     (46,144 )
Noncontrolling interest   (12 )     8       (18 )     (6 )     (37 )
Preferred stock dividend   (4,047 )     (4,047 )     (4,047 )     (4,047 )     (4,047 )
Net income available to common stockholders $ 177,147     $ 173,496     $ 171,490     $ 171,079     $ 169,746  
Earnings per common share – diluted $ 1.55     $ 1.52     $ 1.51     $ 1.50     $ 1.49  
Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue(1) $ 282,602     $ 279,325     $ 272,704     $ 262,564     $ 264,010  
Selected balance sheet data at period end:                  
Total assets $ 37,441,804     $ 36,836,173     $ 36,029,904     $ 34,237,457     $ 32,767,328  
Loans   29,218,144       28,673,685       28,031,348       26,459,075       25,331,740  
Investment securities – AFS   2,952,022       2,981,929       3,072,391       3,244,371       3,153,817  
Deposits   30,571,613       29,943,663       29,406,070       27,405,143       25,552,856  
Unfunded credit commitments   19,307,972       19,737,557       20,458,796       20,561,029       20,625,371  
Allowance for credit losses:                  
Balance at beginning of period $ 574,101     $ 536,887     $ 501,228     $ 461,486     $ 426,820  
Net charge-offs   (26,007 )     (11,798 )     (7,264 )     (4,090 )     (9,370 )
Provision for credit losses   46,443       49,012       42,923       43,832       44,036  
Balance at end of period $ 594,537     $ 574,101     $ 536,887     $ 501,228     $ 461,486  
Allowance for loan losses $ 420,058     $ 407,079     $ 365,935     $ 339,394     $ 303,358  
Reserve for losses on unfunded credit commitments   174,479       167,022       170,952       161,834       158,128  
Total allowance for credit losses $ 594,537     $ 574,101     $ 536,887     $ 501,228     $ 461,486  
Selected ratios:                  
Net interest margin – FTE(2)   4.55 %     4.68 %     4.71 %     4.82 %     5.05 %
Efficiency ratio   32.95       32.74       32.59       35.33       32.60  
Net charge-offs to average total loans   0.36       0.17       0.11       0.06       0.15  
Nonperforming loans to total loans   0.60       0.30       0.22       0.25       0.27  
Nonperforming assets to total assets   0.68       0.42       0.34       0.38       0.42  
Allowance for loan losses to total loans   1.44       1.42       1.31       1.28       1.20  
Allowance for credit losses to total loans and unfunded credit commitments   1.23       1.19       1.11       1.07       1.00  
Loans past due 30 days or more, including past due non-accrual loans, to total loans   0.14       0.17       0.18       0.21       0.22  

(1)  Calculations of pre-tax pre-provision net revenue and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.
(2)  Ratios for interim periods annualized based on actual days.

 
Bank OZK
Average Consolidated Balance Sheets and Net Interest Analysis – FTE
Unaudited
       
  Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,
  2024   2023   2024   2023
  Average Balance   Income/ Expense   Yield/Rate   Average Balance   Income/ Expense   Yield/Rate   Average Balance   Income/ Expense   Yield/Rate   Average Balance   Income/ Expense   Yield/Rate
  (Dollars in thousands)
ASSETS                                              
Interest earning assets:                                              
Interest earning deposits $ 2,411,007   $ 32,689   5.39 %   $ 1,312,533   $ 17,061   5.16 %   $ 2,096,483   $ 83,899   5.35 %   $ 1,005,263   $ 36,338   4.83 %
Investment securities:                                              
Taxable   1,779,675     7,874   1.76       2,243,378     9,887   1.75       1,902,826     26,000   1.83       2,351,707     29,761   1.69  
Tax-exempt – FTE   1,204,528     14,627   4.83       1,031,685     12,068   4.64       1,173,413     42,882   4.88       1,033,430     35,807   4.63  
Total loans - FTE   28,957,386     630,013   8.66       24,461,488     529,129   8.58       28,294,238     1,843,379   8.70       22,811,326     1,428,609   8.37  
Total earning assets – FTE   34,352,596     685,203   7.94       29,049,084     568,145   7.76       33,466,960     1,996,160   7.97       27,201,726     1,530,515   7.52  
Non-interest earning assets   2,713,462             2,557,808             2,738,394             2,554,214        
Total assets $ 37,066,058           $ 31,606,892           $ 36,205,354           $ 29,755,940        
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY                                        
Interest bearing liabilities:                                              
Deposits:                                              
Savings and interest bearing transaction $ 9,156,941   $ 68,903   2.99 %   $ 8,806,690   $ 56,169   2.53 %   $ 9,205,428   $ 204,398   2.97 %   $ 9,201,712   $ 147,334   2.14 %
Time deposits   17,286,964     217,705   5.01       11,606,189     122,654   4.19       16,386,188     607,337   4.95       9,621,410     261,243   3.63  
Total interest bearing deposits   26,443,905     286,608   4.31       20,412,879     178,823   3.48       25,591,616     811,735   4.24       18,823,122     408,577   2.90  
Other borrowings(1)   120,203     953   3.15       1,048,566     14,326   5.42       175,386     5,668   4.32       783,566     30,339   5.20  
Subordinated notes   348,270     2,631   3.01       347,456     2,631   3.00       348,067     7,808   3.00       347,254     7,808   3.01  
Subordinated debentures   121,652     2,462   8.05       121,652     2,472   8.06       121,652     7,405   8.13       121,647     7,017   7.71  
Total interest bearing liabilities   27,034,030     292,654   4.31       21,930,553     198,252   3.59       26,236,721     832,616   4.24       20,075,589     453,741   3.02  
Non-interest bearing liabilities:                                              
Non-interest bearing deposits   3,866,808             4,294,191             3,953,241             4,370,763        
Other non-interest bearing liabilities   661,754             495,147             665,882             499,163        
Total liabilities   31,562,592             26,719,891             30,855,844             24,945,515        
Total stockholders’ equity before noncontrolling interest   5,502,526             4,885,620             5,348,540             4,809,053        
Noncontrolling interest   940             1,381             970             1,372        
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 37,066,058           $ 31,606,892           $ 36,205,354           $ 29,755,940        
Net interest income – FTE     $ 392,549           $ 369,893           $ 1,163,544           $ 1,076,774    
Net interest margin – FTE         4.55 %           5.05 %           4.64 %           5.29 %

(1) The interest expense and the rates paid related to "other borrowings" include capitalized interest which totaled $0.7 million and $1.5 million for the third quarter and first nine months of 2024. Capitalized interest was not material                 
for the third quarter and first nine months of 2023. Excluding capitalized interest from the "other borrowings" expense calculation would result in a rate of 5.42% and 5.46% for the third quarter and first nine months of 2024.

 
Bank OZK
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
 
Calculation of Average Common Stockholders’ Equity,
Average Tangible Common Stockholders’ Equity
and the Annualized Returns on Average Common Stockholders’ Equity and
Average Tangible Common Stockholders’ Equity
 
Unaudited
       
  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  Sept. 30,   Sept. 30,   June 30   Sept. 30,   Sept. 30,
  2024   2023   2024   2024   2023
  (Dollars in thousands)
Net income available to common stockholders $ 177,147     $ 169,746     $ 173,496     $ 522,134     $ 503,517  
Average stockholders’ equity before noncontrolling interest $ 5,502,526     $ 4,885,620     $ 5,330,984     $ 5,348,540     $ 4,809,053  
Less average preferred stock   (338,980 )     (338,980 )     (338,980 )     (338,980 )     (338,980 )
Total average common stockholders’ equity   5,163,546       4,546,640       4,992,004       5,009,560       4,470,073  
Less average intangible assets:                  
Goodwill   (660,789 )     (660,789 )     (660,789 )     (660,789 )     (660,789 )
Core deposit and other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization                           (1,098 )
Total average intangibles   (660,789 )     (660,789 )     (660,789 )     (660,789 )     (661,887 )
Average tangible common stockholders’ equity $ 4,502,757     $ 3,885,851     $ 4,331,215     $ 4,348,771     $ 3,808,186  
Return on average common stockholders’ equity(1)   13.65 %     14.81 %     13.98 %     13.92 %     15.06 %
Return on average tangible common stockholders’ equity(1)   15.65 %     17.33 %     16.11 %     16.04 %     17.68 %

(1) Ratios for interim periods annualized based on actual days.

 
Calculation of Total Common Stockholders’ Equity,
Total Tangible Common Stockholders’ Equity
and Tangible Book Value per Common Share
Unaudited
       
  September 30,   June 30,
  2024   2023   2024
  (In thousands, except per share amounts)
Total stockholders’ equity before noncontrolling interest $ 5,592,859     $ 4,903,504     $ 5,407,800  
Less preferred stock   (338,980 )     (338,980 )     (338,980 )
Total common stockholders’ equity $ 5,253,879     $ 4,564,524     $ 5,068,820  
Less goodwill   (660,789 )     (660,789 )     (660,789 )
Total tangible common stockholders’ equity $ 4,593,090     $ 3,903,735     $ 4,408,031  
Shares of common stock outstanding   113,450       113,136       113,465  
Book value per common share $ 46.31     $ 40.35     $ 44.67  
Tangible book value per common share $ 40.49     $ 34.50     $ 38.85  
                       


 
Calculation of Total Common Stockholders’ Equity,
Total Tangible Common Stockholders’ Equity
and the Ratio of Total Tangible Common Stockholders’ Equity
to Total Tangible Assets

Unaudited
       
  September 30,   June 30,
  2024   2023   2024
  (Dollars in thousands)
Total stockholders’ equity before noncontrolling interest $ 5,592,859     $ 4,903,504     $ 5,407,800  
Less preferred stock   (338,980 )     (338,980 )     (338,980 )
Total common stockholders’ equity $ 5,253,879     $ 4,564,524     $ 5,068,820  
Less goodwill   (660,789 )     (660,789 )     (660,789 )
Total tangible common stockholders’ equity   4,593,090       3,903,735       4,408,031  
Total assets $ 37,441,804     $ 32,767,328     $ 36,836,173  
Less goodwill $ (660,789 )   $ (660,789 )   $ (660,789 )
Total tangible assets $ 36,781,015     $ 32,106,539     $ 36,175,384  
Ratio of total common stockholders’ equity to total assets   14.03 %     13.93 %     13.76 %
Ratio of total tangible common stockholders’ equity to total tangible assets   12.49 %     12.16 %     12.19 %
                       


 
Calculation of Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Net Revenue
Unaudited
       
  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  Sept 30,   June 30,   Mar 31,   Dec 31,   Sept 30,   September 30,
  2024
 		  2024   2024
 		  2023
 		  2023
 		  2024
 		  2023
  (Dollars in thousands)
Net income available to common stockholders $ 177,147     $ 173,496     $ 171,490     $ 171,079     $ 169,746     $ 522,134     $ 503,517  
Preferred stock dividends   4,047       4,047       4,047       4,047       4,047       12,141       12,141  
Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest   12       (8 )     18       6       37       22       50  
Provision for income taxes   54,953       52,778       54,226       43,600       46,144       161,958       132,564  
Provision for credit losses   46,443       49,012       42,923       43,832       44,036       138,378       121,638  
Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue $ 282,602     $ 279,325     $ 272,704     $ 262,564     $ 264,010     $ 834,633     $ 769,910  
                                                       


   
