During Cybersecurity Awareness Month, Attorney General Bonta Urges Californians to Stay Safe Against Online Threats

Staying safe online is easier than you think

OAKLAND – In recognition of Cybersecurity Awareness Month, which is celebrated annually every October, California Attorney General Rob Bonta today provided tips for consumers and businesses to defend themselves against cybersecurity threats.

“During Cybersecurity Awareness Month and beyond, I urge Californians and businesses to take online threats seriously,” said Attorney General Bonta. “Don’t wait for a cyberattack or data breach to prioritize your protection – the time to act is now. Whether you’re an individual or a business, digital security is for everyone. In a world that increasingly operates online, keeping data safe is a collective responsibility.”

The theme of Cybersecurity Awareness Month 2024 is “Secure Our World,” to remind us that there are simple ways to protect yourself, your family, and your workplace from online threats.

Below are four simple and effective ways you can stay safe online at home or on the job:

Use Strong Passwords

Fight the urge to reuse passwords. Strong passwords are long, random, and unique, and include all four character types (uppercase, lowercase, numbers, and symbols). Password managers are a powerful tool to help you create strong passwords for each of your accounts.

Turn On Multifactor Authentication (MFA)

Turning on MFA provides you with extra security by confirming your identity when logging in to your accounts. MFA significantly protects you from being hacked. Enable MFA on all your online accounts that offer it, especially email, social media, and financial accounts.

Think Before You Click!

Be cautious of unsolicited messages asking for personal information and avoid sharing sensitive information or credentials with unknown sources. Phishing is the fraudulent practice where bad actors send emails or other messages pretending to be from reputable sources in order to obtain private and personal information from individuals. Report phishing attempts and remember to delete the phishing message.

Promptly Update Software

Avoid clicking “Remind me later” when you see an update alert. Ensuring your software is up to date is the best way to make sure you have the latest security updates on your devices. Regularly check for updates if automatic updates are unavailable.

Helpful Resources

Individuals can find data privacy resources and information on our privacy and data security web page. Additional cybersecurity resources can be found on the Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency’s (CISA) cybersecurity resources website, as well as on the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s cybersecurity website.

Businesses can find useful cybersecurity resources on CISA’s resources for business web page.

California law requires a business or state agency to notify any California resident whose unencrypted personal information was acquired, or reasonably believed to have been acquired, during a data security breach. You can find more information regarding this requirement on our data security breach reporting web page.

For more information about Cybersecurity Awareness Month, visit here.