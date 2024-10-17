Submit Release
Marten Transport Announces Third Quarter Results

MONDOVI, Wis., Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marten Transport, Ltd. (Nasdaq/GS:MRTN) today reported net income of $3.8 million, or 5 cents per diluted share, for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared with $13.6 million, or 17 cents per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2023. For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2024, net income was $21.3 million, or 26 cents per diluted share, compared with $58.0 million, or 71 cents per diluted share, for the 2023 nine-month period.

Operating revenue was $237.4 million for the third quarter of 2024 compared with $279.5 million for the third quarter of 2023. Excluding fuel surcharges, operating revenue was $207.9 million for the 2024 quarter compared with $239.1 million for the 2023 quarter. Fuel surcharge revenue decreased to $29.5 million for the 2024 quarter from $40.5 million for the 2023 quarter.

Operating revenue was $733.3 million for the first nine months of 2024 compared with $863.2 million for the first nine months of 2023. Excluding fuel surcharges, operating revenue was $637.1 million for the 2024 period compared with $742.6 million for the 2023 period. Fuel surcharge revenue decreased to $96.1 million for the 2024 period compared with $120.6 million for the 2023 period.

Operating income was $4.3 million for the third quarter of 2024 compared with $17.2 million for the third quarter of 2023.

Operating income was $26.5 million for the first nine months of 2024 compared with $74.5 million for the first nine months of 2023.

Operating expenses as a percentage of operating revenue were 98.2% for the 2024 quarter and 93.8% for the 2023 quarter. Operating expenses as a percentage of operating revenue, with both amounts net of fuel surcharges, were 97.9% for the 2024 quarter and 92.8% for the 2023 quarter.

Operating expenses as a percentage of operating revenue were 96.4% for the first nine months of 2024 and 91.4% for the first nine months of 2023. Operating expenses as a percentage of operating revenue, with both amounts net of fuel surcharges, were 95.8% for the 2024 period and 90.0% for the 2023 period.

Executive Chairman Randolph L. Marten stated, “Our earnings were heavily pressured by the considerable duration and depth of the freight market recession’s oversupply and weak demand - and the cumulative impact of inflationary operating costs and freight rate reductions, which has also led to freight network disruptions. Our unique multifaceted business model’s value is highlighted by the operating results this year for our dedicated, brokerage and MRTN de Mexico operations.”

“This quarter was the first quarter with sequential improvement in our combined truckload and dedicated rate per total mile since the fourth quarter of 2022.”

“We are seeing increased interest by our customers to secure dedicated capacity. The recent addition of new multi-year dedicated programs for an additional 133 drivers, which I mentioned in our second quarter earnings release, has increased to 149 drivers, who we expect to be substantially in service by the end of this year. Additionally, we extended each of our contracts for dedicated programs due in the third quarter covering 337 of our drivers.”

“We are focused on minimizing the freight market’s impact on our operations while investing in and positioning our operations to capitalize on profitable organic growth opportunities, with fair compensation for our premium services, across each of our business operations for what comes next in the freight cycle as the market moves toward equilibrium.”

Marten Transport, with headquarters in Mondovi, Wis., is a multifaceted business offering a network of refrigerated and dry truck-based transportation capabilities across Marten’s five distinct business platforms - Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, Brokerage and MRTN de Mexico. Marten is one of the leading temperature-sensitive truckload carriers in the United States, specializing in transporting and distributing food, beverages and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment. The Company offers service in the United States, Mexico and Canada, concentrating on expedited movements for high-volume customers. Marten’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol MRTN.

This press release contains certain statements that may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements include a discussion of Marten’s prospects for future growth and by their nature involve substantial risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. Important factors known to the Company that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements are discussed in Part I, Item 1A of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023. The Company undertakes no obligation to correct or update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACTS: Tim Kohl, Chief Executive Officer, Doug Petit, President, and Jim Hinnendael, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, of Marten Transport, Ltd., 715-926-4216.

 
MARTEN TRANSPORT, LTD.
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS
 
    September 30,     December 31,  
(In thousands, except share information)   2024     2023  
      (Unaudited)          
ASSETS                
Current assets:                
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 42,990     $ 53,213  
Receivables:                
Trade, net     93,539       105,501  
Other     6,893       10,356  
Prepaid expenses and other     26,853       27,512  
Total current assets     170,275       196,582  
                 
Property and equipment:                
Revenue equipment, buildings and land, office equipment and other     1,192,736       1,162,336  
Accumulated depreciation     (364,712 )     (370,103 )
Net property and equipment     828,024       792,233  
Other noncurrent assets     1,705       1,524  
Total assets   $ 1,000,004     $ 990,339  
                 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY                
Current liabilities:                
Accounts payable   $ 47,282     $ 36,516  
Insurance and claims accruals     42,946       47,017  
Accrued and other current liabilities     26,521       26,709  
Total current liabilities     116,749       110,242  
Deferred income taxes     116,443       122,462  
Noncurrent operating lease liabilities     351       249  
Total liabilities     233,543       232,953  
                 
Stockholders’ equity:                
Preferred stock, $.01 par value per share; 2,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding     -       -  
Common stock, $.01 par value per share; 192,000,000 shares authorized; 81,447,838 shares at September 30, 2024, and 81,312,168 shares at December 31, 2023, issued and outstanding     814       813  
Additional paid-in capital     52,225       49,789  
Retained earnings     713,422       706,784  
Total stockholders’ equity     766,461       757,386  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 1,000,004     $ 990,339  
                 


 
MARTEN TRANSPORT, LTD.
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
 
    Three Months     Nine Months  
    Ended September 30,     Ended September 30,  
(In thousands, except per share information)   2024     2023     2024     2023  
                                 
Operating revenue   $ 237,366     $ 279,538     $ 733,276     $ 863,233  
                                 
Operating expenses (income):                                
Salaries, wages and benefits     83,442       92,620       258,723       287,468  
Purchased transportation     44,862       49,673       129,911       152,075  
Fuel and fuel taxes     35,781       48,695       114,151       137,706  
Supplies and maintenance     16,464       17,896       49,006       51,291  
Depreciation     27,392       29,017       84,125       87,974  
Operating taxes and licenses     2,505       2,821       7,619       8,345  
Insurance and claims     13,759       13,254       37,975       40,805  
Communications and utilities     2,166       2,584       6,834       7,625  
Gain on disposition of revenue equipment     (881 )     (3,014 )     (4,584 )     (11,810 )
Other     7,607       8,762       23,023       27,301  
                                 
Total operating expenses     233,097       262,308       706,783       788,780  
                                 
Operating income     4,269       17,230       26,493       74,453  
                                 
Other     (922 )     (1,017 )     (2,732 )     (2,938 )
                                 
Income before income taxes     5,191       18,247       29,225       77,391  
                                 
Income taxes expense     1,437       4,649       7,936       19,417  
                                 
Net income   $ 3,754     $ 13,598     $ 21,289     $ 57,974  
                                 
Basic earnings per common share   $ 0.05     $ 0.17     $ 0.26     $ 0.71  
                                 
Diluted earnings per common share   $ 0.05     $ 0.17     $ 0.26     $ 0.71  
                                 
Dividends declared per common share   $ 0.06     $ 0.06     $ 0.18     $ 0.18  
                                 


 
MARTEN TRANSPORT, LTD.
SEGMENT INFORMATION
(Unaudited)
 
                    Dollar     Percentage  
                    Change     Change  
    Three Months     Three Months     Three Months  
    Ended     Ended     Ended  
    September 30,     September 30,     September 30,  
(Dollars in thousands)   2024     2023     2024 vs. 2023     2024 vs. 2023  
Operating revenue:                                
Truckload revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue   $ 93,278     $ 96,516     $ (3,238 )     (3.4 )%
Truckload fuel surcharge revenue     15,146       17,711       (2,565 )     (14.5 )
Total Truckload revenue     108,424       114,227       (5,803 )     (5.1 )
                                 
Dedicated revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue     62,898       82,963       (20,065 )     (24.2 )
Dedicated fuel surcharge revenue     12,123       18,834       (6,711 )     (35.6 )
Total Dedicated revenue     75,021       101,797       (26,776 )     (26.3 )
                                 
Intermodal revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue     12,289       18,122       (5,833 )     (32.2 )
Intermodal fuel surcharge revenue     2,220       3,925       (1,705 )     (43.4 )
Total Intermodal revenue     14,509       22,047       (7,538 )     (34.2 )
                                 
Brokerage revenue     39,412       41,467       (2,055 )     (5.0 )
                                 
Total operating revenue   $ 237,366     $ 279,538     $ (42,172     (15.1 )%
                                 
Operating income/(loss):                                
Truckload   $ (142 )   $ 2,738     $ (2,880 )     (105.2 )%
Dedicated     3,056       11,286       (8,230 )     (72.9 )
Intermodal     (1,542 )     (1,074 )     (468 )     (43.6 )
Brokerage     2,897       4,280       (1,383 )     (32.3 )
Total operating income   $ 4,269     $ 17,230     $ (12,961 )     (75.2 )%
                                 
Operating ratio:                                
Truckload     100.1 %     97.6 %                
Dedicated     95.9       88.9                  
Intermodal     110.6       104.9                  
Brokerage     92.6       89.7                  
Consolidated operating ratio     98.2 %     93.8 %                
                                 
Operating ratio, net of fuel surcharges:                                
Truckload     100.2 %     97.2 %                
Dedicated     95.1       86.4                  
Intermodal     112.5       105.9                  
Brokerage     92.6       89.7                  
Consolidated operating ratio, net of fuel surcharges     97.9 %     92.8 %                


 
MARTEN TRANSPORT, LTD.
SEGMENT INFORMATION
(Unaudited)
 
                    Dollar     Percentage  
                    Change     Change  
    Nine Months     Nine Months     Nine Months  
    Ended     Ended     Ended  
    September 30,     September 30,     September 30,  
(Dollars in thousands)   2024     2023     2024 vs. 2023     2024 vs. 2023  
Operating revenue:                                
Truckload revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue   $ 284,346     $ 300,104     $ (15,758 )     (5.3 )%
Truckload fuel surcharge revenue     48,152       51,887       (3,735 )     (7.2 )
Total Truckload revenue     332,498       351,991       (19,493 )     (5.5 )
                                 
Dedicated revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue     202,080       257,231       (55,151 )     (21.4 )
Dedicated fuel surcharge revenue     40,667       56,000       (15,333 )     (27.4 )
Total Dedicated revenue     242,747       313,231       (70,484 )     (22.5 )
                                 
Intermodal revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue     38,230       60,277       (22,047 )     (36.6 )
Intermodal fuel surcharge revenue     7,315       12,724       (5,409 )     (42.5 )
Total Intermodal revenue     45,545       73,001       (27,456 )     (37.6 )
                                 
Brokerage revenue     112,486       125,010       (12,524 )     (10.0 )
                                 
Total operating revenue   $ 733,276     $ 863,233     $ (129,957     (15.1 )%
                                 
Operating income/(loss):                                
Truckload   $ 1,462     $ 22,348     $ (20,886 )     (93.5 )%
Dedicated     18,964       39,143       (20,179 )     (51.6 )
Intermodal     (2,420 )     (452 )     (1,968 )     (435.4 )
Brokerage     8,487       13,414       (4,927 )     (36.7 )
Total operating income   $ 26,493     $ 74,453     $ (47,960 )     (64.4 )%
                                 
Operating ratio:                                
Truckload     99.6 %     93.7 %                
Dedicated     92.2       87.5                  
Intermodal     105.3       100.6                  
Brokerage     92.5       89.3                  
Consolidated operating ratio     96.4 %     91.4 %                
                                 
Operating ratio, net of fuel surcharges:                                
Truckload     99.5 %     92.6 %                
Dedicated     90.6       84.8                  
Intermodal     106.3       100.7                  
Brokerage     92.5       89.3                  
Consolidated operating ratio, net of fuel surcharges     95.8 %     90.0 %                

        

 
MARTEN TRANSPORT, LTD.
OPERATING STATISTICS
(Unaudited)
 
    Three Months     Nine Months  
    Ended September 30,     Ended September 30,  
    2024     2023     2024     2023  
Truckload Segment:                                
Revenue (in thousands)   $ 108,424     $ 114,227     $ 332,498     $ 351,991  
Average revenue, net of fuel surcharges, per tractor per week(1)   $ 4,187     $ 4,285     $ 4,090     $ 4,442  
Average tractors(1)     1,695       1,714       1,776       1,732  
Average miles per trip     533       529       533       515  
Non-revenue miles percentage(2)     12.2 %     12.1 %     12.1 %     12.4 %
Total miles (in thousands)     39,288       39,093       119,838       116,651  
                                 
Dedicated Segment:                                
Revenue (in thousands)   $ 75,021     $ 101,797     $ 242,747     $ 313,231  
Average revenue, net of fuel surcharges, per tractor per week(1)   $ 3,693     $ 3,900     $ 3,744     $ 3,949  
Average tractors(1)     1,296       1,619       1,379       1,670  
Average miles per trip     311       339       321       335  
Non-revenue miles percentage(2)     1.3 %     1.3 %     1.2 %     1.2 %
Total miles (in thousands)     26,571       33,039       83,882       101,948  
                                 
Intermodal Segment:                                
Revenue (in thousands)   $ 14,509     $ 22,047     $ 45,545     $ 73,001  
Loads     4,119       6,327       13,172       19,871  
Average tractors     104       154       117       168  
                                 
Brokerage Segment:                                
Revenue (in thousands)   $ 39,412     $ 41,467     $ 112,486     $ 125,010  
Loads     24,628       24,077       67,389       67,483  
                                 
At September 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023:                                
Total tractors(1)     3,080       3,454                  
Average age of company tractors (in years)     1.8       1.8                  
Total trailers     5,456       5,726                  
Average age of company trailers (in years)     5.2       4.4                  
Ratio of trailers to tractors(1)     1.8       1.7                  
Total refrigerated containers     786       788                  


    Three Months     Nine Months  
    Ended September 30,     Ended September 30,  
(In thousands)   2024     2023     2024     2023  
                                 
Net cash provided by operating activities   $ 29,478     $ 28,132     $ 111,021     $ 126,333  
Net cash used for investing activities     (59,222 )     (35,831 )     (107,247 )     (124,470 )
Net cash used for financing activities     (4,465 )     (4,762 )     (13,997 )     (14,396 )
                                 
Weighted average shares outstanding:                                
Basic     81,437       81,306       81,389       81,260  
Diluted     81,492       81,454       81,460       81,414  


(1)   Includes tractors driven by both company-employed drivers and independent contractors. Independent contractors provided 94 and 99 tractors as of September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively. 
   
(2)   Represents the percentage of miles for which the company is not compensated.

