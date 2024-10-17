ABM Announces Appointment of New General Counsel

EVP General Counsel Andrea Newborn retiring; to be succeeded by current SVP and Deputy General Counsel Miranda Tolar





NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ABM (NYSE: ABM), one of the world’s largest providers of integrated facility services, infrastructure solutions and parking management, today announced the appointment of Miranda Tolar as Executive Vice President and General Counsel effective January 1, 2025. In this critical role for the Company, Tolar will oversee the legal, compliance, risk and safety organization, succeeding Andrea Newborn who recently announced her retirement. Newborn will remain with the company through a transition period ending in February 2025.



First joining ABM in 2011, Tolar most recently served as Senior Vice President and Deputy General Counsel overseeing litigation and employment law. Prior to ABM, she was a Partner within the labor and employment practice at Locke Lord LLP.

Scott Salmirs, ABM’s President and Chief Executive Officer said, “I want to thank Andrea for her dedicated service and countless contributions over the last several years. She has truly served ABM with distinction during a time of tremendous growth and transformation, including building a deep bench of talent, and we wish her all the best on her well-earned retirement.”

Mr. Salmirs continued, “We are thrilled to promote Miranda to the General Counsel role, who for more than a decade, has served as an exceptional strategic partner and advisor, working closely across our organization, including with senior leadership and our Board of Directors.”

As part of this transition, Scott Flynn, Senior Vice President and Deputy General Counsel has been named Chief Compliance Officer and David Goldman, Associate General Counsel and Assistant Corporate Secretary, has been promoted to Vice President and Corporate Secretary. Both Flynn and Goldman will report to Tolar in their new roles.

ABOUT ABM

ABM (NYSE: ABM) is one of the world’s largest providers of facility services and solutions. A driving force for a cleaner, healthier and more sustainable world, ABM provides essential services and forward-looking performance solutions that improve the spaces and places that matter most. From curbside to rooftop, ABM’s comprehensive services include janitorial, engineering, parking, electrical and lighting, energy and electric vehicle charging infrastructure, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, and mission critical solutions. ABM serves a wide range of industries—from commercial office buildings to universities, airports, hospitals, data centers, manufacturing plants and distribution centers, entertainment venues and more. Founded in 1909, ABM serves over 20,000 clients, with annualized revenue exceeding $8 billion and more than 100,000 team members in 350+ offices throughout the United States, United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland and other international locations. For more information, visit www.abm.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

ABM

Michael Valentino

media@abm.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1bf4b724-5a58-4975-8439-1c748e8d7ea7

Miranda Tolar Miranda Tolar

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.