Governor Cooper Proclaims Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Announces Investments to Reduce Gun-Related Domestic Violence

NORTH CAROLINA, October 17 - Today, Governor Cooper announced new funding from the Governor’s Crime Commission to help criminal justice partners better enforce North Carolina’s laws to keep firearms out of the hands of domestic abusers. These grants are focused on supporting domestic violence survivors who apply for protective orders to keep guns out of the hands of their abusers, as well as judges and prosecutors who administer the protective orders. Earlier this month, Governor Cooper proclaimed October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

“This new funding represents an important step to protect women, families and communities,” said Governor Cooper. “By providing more resources to survivors of domestic abuse, judges, and prosecutors, we can work to prevent domestic violence and help keep guns out of the hands of domestic abusers.”

The Governor’s Crime Commission has allocated three federal Violence Against Women Act (VAWA) grants totaling $74,000. These funds will go to the N.C. Coalition Against Domestic Violence, the Administrative Office of the Courts, and the Conference of District Attorneys. The investments will help train judges and prosecutors, support victims of domestic violence, and evaluate how well these programs are working to keep firearms out of the hands of domestic abusers.

The Commission also voted to prioritize domestic violence firearm reduction programs during its yearly allocation of VAWA funds, with up to 20% of the approximately $5 million in federal funding going to programs that focus on this issue. Applications for 2025-2026 VAWA funding will be accepted as early as December, with $935,000 prioritized for domestic violence firearm reduction programs.

“The Governor’s Crime Commission recognizes the increased risk of homicide in domestic violence situations, making management of protective orders a critical issue that impacts the safety of North Carolinians,” said Caroline Farmer, Executive Director of the Governor’s Crime Commission.

“Research shows the presence of a gun in a domestic violence situation increases the risk of homicide by 500%,” said Dr. Elizabeth Cuervo Tilson, state health director and chief medical officer for the NC Department of Health and Human Services. “Restricting access to firearms when a protective order is issued can reduce intimate partner homicides 10% to 12%.”

The Commission’s decision reflects its partnership with NCDHHS to take a public health approach for domestic violence, including a focus on investing in evidence-based practices.

Today is Purple Thursday, a day to spread awareness of domestic abuse. North Carolinians are encouraged to help spread awareness by wearing purple and sharing images across social media using #WearPurpleDay. Purple is the nationally recognized color of domestic violence, representing courage, peace, and dedication to ending violence which often includes physical, mental, sexual, emotional and/or financial abuse.

NCDHHS officials recommended addressing these issues in a white paper that describes public health strategies to reduce firearm violence and misuse.

VAWA funding in North Carolina historically has addressed domestic violence, sexual violence, stalking, dating violence and other interconnected forms of gender-based violence. The new focus on gun violence was made possible due to new guidance from the federal government allowing states to direct federal investments towards the intersection of domestic violence and firearms.

Read the Domestic Violence Awareness Month 2024 Proclamation here.

Read the NCDHHS white paper on strategies to reduce firearm violence here.

