Attorney General Merrick B. Garland Announces Stephanie M. Hinds as Director of the Executive Office for U.S. Attorneys

Attorney General Merrick B. Garland today announced that Stephanie M. Hinds has been appointed as the Director of the Executive Office for U.S. Attorneys (EOUSA).

“Stephanie is a superb leader with decades of experience at the Justice Department who will be an outstanding advocate for all 94 of our U.S. Attorneys’ Offices across the country,” said Attorney General Garland. “Since joining the Justice Department 29 years ago, Stephanie has advanced its mission in a wide range of roles. The Justice Department, and the American people, are fortunate to have her in this role. I am grateful to her for her continued dedication to this Department and to the public we serve.”

Prior to her appointment, Hinds served as Associate Deputy Attorney General beginning in May 2023. Hinds previously served as the Interim and Acting U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of California (NDCA) from March 2021 to March 2023. At NDCA since 1995, Hinds also served in various positions such as First Assistant U.S. Attorney, Deputy U.S. Attorney, Deputy Chief of the Criminal Division, Chief of the Asset Forfeiture Section, and as an Assistant U.S. Attorney.

Norman Wong, who has been serving as the Acting Director of EOUSA since July 1, 2023, will return to his position as Principal Deputy Director.

“Norm Wong has been an excellent steward of EOUSA since becoming Acting Director of the Office in July 2023,” said Attorney General Garland. “Norm is an extraordinary public servant, and I am grateful to him for all he has done and will continue to do on behalf of EOUSA.”

