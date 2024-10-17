RT 107 Exit 3 Road Closure

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Royalton Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

VT Route 107 in the area of Exit 3 is closed due to a motor vehicle fire.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.