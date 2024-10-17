Yost Assists Veterans with Transportation Needs

(CINCINNATI, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost visited Joseph House today to celebrate with staff and honor a pledge he made in the spring to help the Cincinnati-based nonprofit in acquiring an accessible van that will help transport military veterans affected by addiction.

Yost unveiled the vehicle to Joseph House Executive Director Alicia Patterson, who was asked in May during a tour of Joseph House by the attorney general: What are the agency’s greatest needs?

Patterson replied: “We are working to get an accessible van.”

Yost took note, offering a grant of $45,000 from his office, securing a matching amount from the Eric B. Yeiser Family Foundation and $5,000 from the Northrop Grumman Foundation.

“I’m grateful to be able to help Joseph House provide essential services to our veterans,” he said. “These men and women sacrificed so much for the rest of us, and we owe it to them to make sure they have the support they need to thrive.”

The new van will improve Joseph House’s ability to transport veterans to vital counseling, education and other support services.

“Our new home in Camp Washington enables in-patient care for veterans with mobility issues for the first time in our history,” Patterson said. “Thanks to the support of Ohio Attorney General Yost and his team, the Eric B. Yeiser Family Foundation and Northrop Grumman we now have an accessible van to help transport these clients to critical appointments and activities on their recovery journey. We appreciate their generosity in making this valuable tool a reality for our disabled veterans.”

As head of the National Association of Attorneys General (NAAG) last year, Yost chose a presidential initiative theme of “Serving Those Who Serve,” with a goal of improving how attorneys general nationwide connect returning soldiers with the services they need to successfully re-enter civilian life.

In Ohio, the attorney general has championed Veterans Response Programs, which bring together law enforcement, the courts and community resources to better aid struggling veterans. In other ways, too, he is dedicated to helping veterans get the support they need.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Hannah Hundley: 614-906-9113

-30-