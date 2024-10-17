Adrien Matray Co-authors Novel Research Presented at the 2024 FOM Conference at Dartmouth

Adrien Matray and co-authors introduce research on entrepreneurship at the 2024 Finance, Organizations, and Markets (FOM) Conference at Dartmouth.

HANOVER, NH, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acclaimed economist Adrien Matray ’s research was presented by co-author Paul Beaumont at the 2024 Finance, Organizations, and Markets (FOM) Conference, held at the Tuck School of Business, Dartmouth College, from October 10-11, 2024. The FOM Conference, in its 12th year, was a prestigious event that brought together leading scholars in finance, organizational theory, and market dynamics to explore critical intersections of these fields.The research, introduced by Matray's coauthor Paul Beaumont from McGill University, focused on the paper titled "Contract Completeness of Company Bylaws and Entrepreneurial Success." This study investigated whether reducing the cost for entrepreneurs to write more complete financial contracts with financiers enhanced their success.Utilizing comprehensive tax-filing data from 2004 to 2015, Matray, Beaumont, and their third coauthor Johan Hombert at HEC Paris examined the impact of a 2008 French reform that lowered the cost for new firms to adopt a legal structure allowing more detailed contracts in their bylaws. The research revealed significant growth in capital, labor, and revenues for these firms, particularly those with high marginal returns to capital. The findings offered valuable insights into reducing capital misallocation and underscored the importance of legal and financial frameworks in fostering entrepreneurial success.The FOM Conference gathered an elite group of scholars specializing in corporate finance, venture capital, private equity, and the internal organization of firms. The annual conference fostered rigorous academic dialogue and culminated in a seminar-style setting aimed at encouraging interaction among experts in the field.The FOM Research Group advanced interdisciplinary studies in finance, organizational theory, and market structures, focusing on the internal organization of firms, mergers and acquisitions, venture capital, and private equity. The annual FOM Conference brought together scholars to engage in seminar-style discussions that explored the dynamic interplay between financial and organizational strategies.Adrien Matray is an economist who has held positions at Princeton, Stanford, and Harvard University. His research focuses on the intersection of development economics, macroeconomics, and finance, examining how financial systems impact economic growth in developed and developing nations. He explores issues like credit constraints, banking reforms, and institutional quality, aiming to inform policies that promote equitable growth. With a Ph.D. from HEC Paris, Adrien is a respected scholar whose work influences both academic circles and policymakers worldwide.###For more information about the FOM Research Group, visit their website To learn more about Adrien Matray, please visit his LinkedIn profile XXX

