Sezzle to Announce Third Quarter 2024 Results

Minneapolis, MN, Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) (Sezzle or Company) // Purpose-driven digital payment platform, Sezzle, will release its third quarter 2024 results after the market close on November 07, 2024. The Company will host a conference call at 5:00pm ET that same day.

Participants can register for the conference call by navigating to:

https://dpregister.com/sreg/10193861/fdcca5b749

Please note that registered participants will receive their dial-in number upon registration.

Investors are encouraged to submit any questions in advance of the call by emailing them to: investorrelations@sezzle.com.

Contact Information

Lee Brading, CFA

Investor Relations

+651 240 6001

investorrelations@sezzle.com Erin Foran

Media Enquiries

+651 403 2184

erin.foran@sezzle.com

About Sezzle Inc.

Sezzle is a certified B Corporation on a mission to financially empower the next generation. Sezzle’s payment platform increases the purchasing power for millions of consumers by offering installment plans online and in-store. Sezzle’s transparent, inclusive, and seamless payment option allows consumers to take control over their spending, be more responsible, and gain access to financial freedom.

For more information visit sezzle.com

