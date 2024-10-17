Saugeen Ojibway Nation, Bruce Power, Isogen and ITM double down on production of cancer-fighting medical isotopes

Kincardine, Ontario, Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- An international collaboration between Bruce Power, Saugeen Ojibway Nation (SON), Isogen (a Kinectrics and Framatome company), and ITM Isotope Technologies Munich SE (ITM) commenced commercial production of lutetium-177 today on a second production line of the Isotope Production System (IPS) on Bruce Power’s Unit 7, effectively doubling the production capabilities for this cancer-fighting isotope.

This investment in new isotope production infrastructure will significantly increase the isotope production capacity at Bruce Power, ensuring the partners continue to meet growing demand for cancer-fighting lutetium-177, used to treat cancer patients around the world.

“It is with great pride that we at Bruce Power, along with our partners at Isogen, ITM and Saugeen Ojibway Nation, celebrate today a second production line on the Isotope Production System at Bruce Power,” said James Scongack, Bruce Power’s Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice-President. “Bruce Power’s reactors have a nearly 40-year legacy of producing medical isotopes for patients all over the world. Together, with our partners, we share a vision to continue to push our isotope program further so we can ensure we have enough isotopes to meet the needs of doctors, researchers, and patients, for use in cutting-edge cancer treatments and procedures that help improve lives.”

Stephen Lecce, Ontario’s Minister of Energy and Electrification, expressed support for the international partnership and its advancement of Ontario as a global hub for isotope innovation and production.

“Not only does nuclear power provide more than 50 per cent of the province’s electricity, it’s also producing life-saving medical isotopes that are being used to diagnose and treat cancers in Ontario and around the world,” Minister Lecce said. “As someone who has been impacted by cancer in my family like so many other Canadians, I know that this initiative will save lives and further cement Ontario’s place as a global leader in the production of cancer-fighting medical isotopes.”

The new line is the final part of a phased approach to expand capacity for Unit 7’s production of lutetium-177, a project which began in 2023 with innovations to the existing system to increase an already robust production of the isotope. Bruce Power and its partners became the first to produce the short-lived medical isotope in a commercial nuclear power reactor in October 2022, utilizing the IPS. Lutetium-177 is used in precision oncology for targeted therapy of a growing number of cancers, including neuroendocrine tumours and prostate cancer.

“We are excited to announce the start of commercial production from this second line,” said John D’Angelo, President of Isogen. “Completing this project on schedule provides reassurance to cancer patients worldwide that they will have access to the treatments they need and highlights the dedication and expertise of the Isogen and Bruce Power teams.”

The made-in-Ontario IPS, designed and installed at Bruce Power by Isogen, enables large-scale, reliable production of lutetium-177, which is transported to ITM, a leading radiopharmaceutical biotech company in Germany, for GMP-compliant purification, filling, further processing and global distribution. The isotope is currently being used in various clinical and commercial radiopharmaceutical cancer treatments globally, and the increased production capacity is coming at a time demand for the isotope is on the rise.

“By partnering with Bruce Power and Isogen in their expansion of production capabilities, we are not only increasing the global supply of Lutetium-177 but also fulfilling our commitment to delivering radiopharmaceutical innovations on a global scale. Strengthening our supply chains enables us to ensure that more patients around the world have access to these vital treatments,” stated Dr. Andrew Cavey, CEO of ITM. “We are pleased to collaborate with Bruce Power and Isogen, whose partnership is instrumental in addressing the growing demand for innovative cancer treatment solutions and enhancing patient care.”

Bruce Power’s equity partnership with Saugeen Ojibway Nation is named Gamzook’aamin aakoziwin, which means Fighting Cancer Together, and supports the global fight against cancer while creating new economic opportunities within SON Territory.

“Through the Gamzook’aamin aakoziwin partnership, SON is playing a leadership role in the fight against cancer. Today’s announcement is another exciting milestone in our initiative, as we continue to increase access to isotopes which are helping people not only in our communities close to home, but around the world,” said Chief Greg Nadjiwon, Chippewas of Nawash Unceded First Nation.

“Our investment in the Gamzook’aamin aakoziwin is an investment in the future of health care both at home and around the world,” said Chief Conrad Ritchie, Chippewas of Saugeen First Nation.

Learn more about how isotopes help to keep hospitals safe, as well as diagnose and treat cancer at www.brucepower.com/isotopes.

About Bruce Power



Bruce Power is an electricity company based in Bruce County, Saugeen Ojibway Nation Territory, Ontario. We are powered by our people. Our 4,200 employees are the foundation of our accomplishments and are proud of the role they play in safely delivering clean, reliable nuclear power to families and businesses across the province and cancer-fighting medical isotopes around the world. Bruce Power has worked hard to build strong roots in Ontario and is committed to protecting the environment and supporting the communities in which we live. Formed in 2001, Bruce Power is a Canadian-owned partnership of TC Energy, OMERS, the Power Workers’ Union and The Society of United Professionals. Learn more at www.brucepower.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.

About Isogen

Isogen is a joint venture between Framatome and Kinectrics, whose mission is to enable the use of CANDU reactors to produce the medical isotopes needed to treat and diagnose patients with serious diseases world-wide. Isogen’s enabling partnerships with Bruce Power and ITM allows us to produce the world’s largest and most reliable supply of life-saving, short-lived, therapeutic medical isotopes. Learn more at www.isogen.ca and follow us on LinkedIn.

About ITM Isotope Technologies Munich SE

ITM, a leading radiopharmaceutical biotech company, is dedicated to providing a new generation of radiomolecular precision therapeutics and diagnostics for hard-to-treat tumors. We aim to meet the needs of cancer patients, clinicians and our partners through excellence in development, production and global supply. With improved patient benefit as the driving principle for all we do, ITM advances a broad precision oncology pipeline, including two phase III studies, combining the company’s high-quality radioisotopes with a range of targeting molecules. By leveraging our nearly two decades of pioneering radiopharma expertise, central industry position and established global network, ITM strives to provide patients with more effective targeted treatment to improve clinical outcome and quality of life. www.itm-radiopharma.com.

About the Saugeen Ojibway Nation (SON)

Saugeen Ojibway Nation describes the Territory and the Anishnaabek People of the Chippewas of Nawash Unceded First Nation and Chippewas of Saugeen First Nation. The Saugeen Anishnaabek have inhabited the Saugeen (Bruce) Peninsula for as long as history remembers. As Anishnaabek, SON People are subject to Anishnaabe law and are ever mindful of our duty to be stewards of our land. SON Territory includes over 2 million acres of southwestern Ontario and it includes the lake bed of Lake Huron surrounding the Territory. SON has treaties with the Crown, sharing part of our land with people from around the world.

