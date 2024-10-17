Carahsoft and Partners Showcase Law Enforcement, Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence and Mobility Innovations at IACP 2024 in Boston, MA, Oct. 19-22, 2024

RESTON, Va., Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, will be joined by more than 50 of its technology providers, resellers and integrators at IACP 2024, The International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) Annual Conference and Exposition. Held October 19-22, 2024 at the Boston Convention & Exhibitions Center in Boston, Massachusetts, the conference brings together public safety professionals to explore innovative techniques to enhance their knowledge and careers. Attendees can engage in hands-on workshops, panel discussions and networking sessions designed to equip their departments for success.

LEARN:

This year, the three tenets of the conference are training, networking and exhibit hall education, spanning four days, and including more than 16,000 public safety professionals and more than 600 vendors showcasing their products and services.

ATTEND:

Saturday-Tuesday, October 19-22, 2024

Boston Convention & Exhibitions Center

415 Summer Street,

Boston, MA, 02210

Directions

ENGAGE:

Carahsoft and more than 50 of its partners will showcase a full range of Law Enforcement, Cybersecurity, AI and Mobility solutions. Visit Carahsoft and its partners in booth #932 and at the booths highlighted below.

Vendor Partners Demoing in the Carahsoft Booth (#932):

Sunday, October 20:

10 a.m. – 5 p.m.



Apira Technologies

Detego Global

Entrust

Illumio

MarkLogic

NetImpact

SectorNet

TIAG Monday, October 21

10 a.m. – 5 p.m.



BlackBerry

Juniper

Magnet Forensics

Multitude Insights

SaferWatch

ShadowDragon

Vantiq

Vector Solutions Tuesday, October 22

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.



Appian

BlackBerry

Magnet Forensics

Multitude Insights

Rubrik

SaferWatch

Samsara

ShadowDragon

Vendor Partners Exhibiting Outside the Carahsoft Booth:

ADF Solutions (#268)

Amazon Business (#871)

Axon (#531, #539, #928)

C3 AI (#282)

Cellebrite (#546)

Chorus Intelligence Inc (#211)

Dataminr (#501)

Dedrone Holdings Inc. (#1500)

Dell Technologies (#2309)

Exterro (#269)

Flashpoint (#2826) Gridless (#2162)

Guardian Alliance Tech (#964)

IDI (#226)

LexisNexis Risk Solutions Government (#1118)

Lightsense Tech (#2254)

Mark43 (#1122)

Medex Forensics (#333)

Microsoft (#1110)

Oracle (#2331)

Parsec Technologies, Inc. (#209) Samsung (#556)

Siren Data Intelligence Inc. (#2976)

Skydio (#2565)

Splunk (#2702)

T-Mobile for Government (#521)

TRM Labs, Inc. (#327)

Tyler Tech (#1712)

Verkada (#2511)

Zebra Technologies (#1136)

Zencity (#321)

ZeroEyes (#565) ​

NETWORK WITH CARAHSOFT

Attendees are invited to Carahsoft’s networking event from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, October 21st at SPIN Boston. Attendees must wear their IACP 2024 badges to scan in.

SPIN Boston

30 Melcher St.

Boston, MA 02210

Directions

Carahsoft is also hosting a Client Suite in Room #587, which will be available all three days of the event. Additionally, two Carahsoft Partners have client suites for attendee use; Mark43 in Room #181 and Cellebrite in Room #388.

Additionally, Saferwatch, who is sponsoring the entertainment at Carahsoft’s booth, will be in attendance offering personalized leather engravings on keychains and luggage tags.

JOIN TODAY!

For additional conference information and to register for the event, click here. For more information on Carahsoft's presence at the event and to participate in this opportunity for training, networking and education among today's Law Enforcement, visit Carahsoft's IACP events page or contact Josette Rios-Melean at 571-662-4847 or Josette.riosmelean@carahsoft.com; or IACP@carahsoft.com.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Law Enforcement, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more.

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

PR@carahsoft.com

