FeganScott Bolsters Nationwide Practice, Welcomes Four Attorneys and a Paralegal

Kyle Jacobsen, Nicolette Wolfrey, Ashali Chimata, Barbara Moran, and Carlye Abitbol are the newest members to join the growing firm

CHICAGO, Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FeganScott recently welcomed four attorneys and a paralegal to its growing practice, opening offices in Philadelphia and expanding the firm’s recently established D.C. presence.



Attorney Kyle Jacobsen will lead the Philadelphia office as a senior associate. Attorneys Nicolette Wolfrey and Ashali Chimata join the FeganScott D.C. office as associates, and staff attorney Barbara Moran and paralegal Carlye Abitbol are the firm’s newest remote team members.

“We are very happy to welcome such talented, driven, and dedicated professionals to the FeganScott team,” said Elizabeth Fegan, managing partner of FeganScott. “We are also excited about our geographic expansion and the benefits it will bring to our work and our clients.”

Kyle Jacobsen brings nearly a decade of experience working on a variety of complex civil and criminal matters to FeganScott. Prior to joining the firm, Jacobsen worked at Ross Feller Casey, LLP, where he litigated cases primarily involving catastrophic medical malpractice, product liability, sexual assault, and wrongful death. Prior to that, he handed complex commercial and class action litigation at a large defense firm. He earned his Juris Doctor from Temple University’s Beasley School of Law and his undergraduate degree from Penn State University’s Smeal College of Business.

Nicolette Wolfrey comes to FeganScott after serving as an associate at the D.C.-based firm Venable, where she represented clients across various industries in federal and state litigation. At FeganScott, her practice will be focused on commercial litigation, specifically cases involving gender-based discrimination and sexual assault. Wolfrey earned her Juris Doctor from the University of Virginia School of Law and her Bachelor of Arts in Government and Politics from the University of Maryland.

Joining Wolfrey in FeganScott’s D.C. office is Ashali Chimata, who previously served as a law clerk to the Honorable Robert E. Grossman of the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of New York after receiving her Juris Doctor from William & Mary Law School. Chimata received her Bachelor of Arts in International Affairs from Texas A&M University.

Barbara Moran joins the firm's staff attorney team dedicated to analysis of large document sets in nationwide class actions. With a career spanning over thirty years, she has honed her skills in roles at several leading law firms and through her own practice. Most recently, she worked as an associate attorney for a litigation team representing child sex abuse survivors against the Boy Scouts of America. Moran received her Juris Doctor from Stetson University College of Law and her Bachelor of Arts from Rutgers University.

In addition to hiring this group of new attorneys, FeganScott hired Carlye Abitbol as the newest paralegal to join the team. Throughout her decade-long career, she has cultivated a diverse skill set, effectively managing large caseloads, drafting, revising, and finalizing various pleadings and discovery documents, and supporting attorneys in preparing for hearings and trials.

This personnel announcement follows a busy summer at FeganScott, during which attorneys Georgia Zacest, Shannon Lohrentz, and Dawn Ehlke started at the firm—this season of growth also included the opening of a new firm office in Houston, Texas, where Zacest is based.

“With an expanded national footprint and a robust team, FeganScott is more poised than ever to tackle wrongdoings against consumers, holding big industry players and companies accountable for their actions,” added Fegan.

About FeganScott

FeganScott is a national class action law firm dedicated to helping victims of sexual abuse, discrimination, consumer fraud, antitrust violations, and more. The firm is championed by acclaimed class action and veteran attorneys and has successfully recovered $14 billion for victims nationwide. FeganScott is committed to pursuing successful outcomes with integrity and excellence while holding unjust parties accountable. To learn more, visit www.feganscott.com.

