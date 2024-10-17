Submit Release
ADT To Release Third Quarter 2024 Results On Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADT Inc. (NYSE: ADT) will release its third quarter 2024 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024. Following the release, management will host a conference call at 10 a.m. ET to discuss the financial results and lead a question-and-answer session.

Participants may listen to a live webcast through the investor relations website at investor.adt.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website within 24 hours of the live event.

Alternatively, participants may listen to the live call by dialing 1-800-715-9871 (domestic) or 1-646-307-1963 (international), and providing the access code 4948265. An audio replay will be available for two weeks following the call, and can be accessed by dialing 1-800-770-2030 (domestic) or 1-609-800-9909 (international), and providing the access code 4948265.

About ADT Inc. 

ADT provides safe, smart and sustainable solutions for people, homes and small businesses. Through innovative offerings, unrivaled safety and a premium customer experience, all delivered by the largest network of smart home security professionals in the U.S., we empower people to protect and connect to what matters most.

