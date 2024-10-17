Islanders encouraged to get their free flu and COVID-19 vaccines this fall

CANADA, October 17 - With respiratory illness season approaching, Islanders are urged to protect themselves and those around them by getting vaccinated against influenza (flu) and COVID-19. Vaccination is a proven way to reduce the spread of these illnesses and keep communities healthy.

“Vaccines continue to be one of the best tools we have to stop the spread of these illnesses. I encourage all Islanders, especially those at higher risk, to take advantage of the free flu and COVID-19 vaccines being offered this fall.” - Health and Wellness Minister Mark McLane

The flu and COVID-19 vaccines are available to all Islanders aged six months and older. Both vaccines are free and can be accessed through family doctors, nurse practitioners, community pharmacies, and Public Health Nursing.

Islanders can book their vaccinations through Public Health Nursing by calling toll-free 1-844-975-3303 or by visiting Skip the Waiting Room. Additionally, FluMist, a nasal spray vaccine for children aged 2 to 17, is available exclusively at Public Health Nursing clinics.

“Getting vaccinated against flu and COVID-19 helps protect you, your family, and your community,” said Dr. Heather Morrison, Chief Public Health Officer. “I encourage everyone to make their appointments early to help reduce the spread of these respiratory illnesses this season.”

Immunization is especially important for those at increased risk of infection or severe disease from COVID-19 or influenza, for example:

Adults (65 years of age or older)

Children (6 months of age and older)

Residents of long-term care homes and other congregate living settings

Individuals with underlying medical conditions

Individuals who are pregnant

Indigenous peoples

Members of racialized and other equity-deserving communities

People who provide essential community services (e.g. first responders, health care workers, etc.)

Media contact:

Autumn Tremere

Department of Health and Wellness

agtremere@gov.pe.ca