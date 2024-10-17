Alliance for Tribal Clean Energy Welcomes Matthew R. Dannenberg as Head of Tribal Affairs

Matt Dannenberg, Head of Tribal Affairs at the Alliance for Tribal Clean Energy

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alliance for Tribal Clean Energy is pleased to announce the appointment of Matthew (Matt) R. Dannenberg, a proud member of the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, as Head of Tribal Affairs. Matt joins the Alliance after a distinguished tenure at the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), where he served as Senior Tribal Liaison in the Office of Congressional & Intergovernmental Affairs. His leadership and advocacy for Indigenous communities are widely recognized, and he brings with him a wealth of experience coordinating high-level consultations and advancing clean energy solutions for Native American tribes and Alaska Native communities.“Matt is a passionate and transformative leader who will ensure that the sovereign rights and clean energy priorities of Native American tribes remain central to the Alliance’s mission,” said Chéri Smith, President & CEO of the Alliance for Tribal Clean Energy. “He has dedicated his career to amplifying the voices of tribal leaders and members on critical issues like energy, and we are excited to have him continue that vital work here. Matt has already begun strengthening the trusting relationships the Alliance has established with many tribes and will lead efforts to extend the Alliance’s no-cost technical assistance, policy advocacy, workforce development, and gap funding support to as many tribes as possible.”Most recently, at the DOE, Dannenberg served as Chief Consultation Officer, coordinating tribal consultations and engagement across the entire agency. During his tenure, Dannenberg led efforts to update and implement DOE Order 144.1A – DOE Requirements for Consultation and Engagement with Federally Recognized Indian Tribes and Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act Corporations. This Order expanded and clarified the Department's policy on tribal consultation and engagement, ensuring that federal responsibilities toward tribes were upheld in accordance with DOE Policy 144.1. Dannenberg’s leadership was instrumental in establishing clearer processes for consultation and engagement with tribes, solidifying the Department’s commitment to fostering respectful and meaningful partnerships with Native American and Alaska Native communities.He also served as Tribal Liaison and Deputy Chief of Staff at the DOE’s Office of Energy Efficiency & Renewable Energy (EERE), where he supported the management of over 600 staff and 14 offices. Dannenberg’s career also includes time at the White House as Senior Associate Director for the Presidential Personnel Office, where he was responsible for advancing economic opportunities and innovative, community-driven strategies for tribal nations."I am thrilled to join the Alliance for Tribal Clean Energy and collaborate with such an experienced and dedicated team," said Dannenberg. "I look forward to strengthening partnerships with tribal nations and continuing to advocate for energy sovereignty that drives both economic opportunities, environmental justice, and benefits our native people."For more information about the Alliance, visit www.tribalcleanenergy.org About the Alliance for Tribal Clean EnergyThe Alliance for Tribal Clean Energy is an Indigenous-led 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting Native American tribes in their self-determined transition to clean energy. Through no-cost technical and financial assistance, policy advocacy, education and workforce development support, and impactful convening and events, the Alliance supports tribes in advancing economic development, combating climate change, and strengthening sovereignty with the regenerative power of clean energy. The critical work of the Alliance is fully supported by philanthropy, including the MacArthur Foundation, Hewlett Foundation, Blank Foundation, Invest in Our Future Fund, The Lemelson Foundation, Energy Foundation, and other major philanthropies, family offices, and individual donors.

