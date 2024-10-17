The Dr. Wade Newman Grant for Healthcare Students Offers Fund to Aspiring Healthcare Professionals Nationwide

Esteemed Dental Professional Dr. Wade Newman Launches National Grant to Support Undergraduate Students Pursuing Careers in Healthcare

BELLEFONTE, Pa., Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Dr. Wade Newman Grant for Healthcare Students is now accepting applications from undergraduate students pursuing degrees in healthcare-related fields across the United States. Established by Dr. Wade Newman, a renowned dental professional with over two decades of distinguished service in both the civilian and military sectors, this prestigious grant aims to inspire and support the next generation of healthcare professionals who are dedicated to improving patient care and making a positive impact in their communities.



The grant provides a one-time award of $1,000 to a deserving undergraduate student enrolled in any healthcare-related field, including but not limited to nursing, medicine, dentistry, pharmacy, and allied health professions. The application deadline for the Dr. Wade Newman Grant is set for September 15, 2025, with the winner being announced on October 15, 2025.

Dr. Wade Newman: A Lifetime of Service and Commitment

Dr. Wade Newman, the founder of this grant, has built a legacy of service and excellence in healthcare. A graduate of West Virginia University School of Dentistry, Dr. Newman has garnered numerous accolades throughout his career, recognizing his clinical expertise and commitment to humanitarian outreach. His journey toward creating a positive impact in healthcare began during a transformative mission trip to Guatemala, where he witnessed firsthand the critical need for dental care in underserved communities. This experience cemented his passion for helping vulnerable populations and shaped his lifelong dedication to service, both locally and globally.

Dr. Wade Newman’s remarkable career also includes over 20 years of military service in the United States Air National Guard, where he currently holds the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. His military career has taken him to remote regions, including a humanitarian mission in Africa where he provided essential dental care to over 300 villagers suffering from chronic dental issues. Through both his military and civilian roles, Dr. Wade Newman exemplifies integrity, leadership, and a commitment to improving the lives of others—values he hopes to instill in the recipients of this grant.

Dr. Wade Newman’s commitment to fostering the growth of aspiring healthcare professionals extends through his private practice as well. He is the founder of Eagle Valley Family Dentistry in Milesburg, Pennsylvania, where he practices alongside his son, Dr. Jordan Newman. Together, they are dedicated to delivering high-quality dental care with a patient-centered approach. Through the Dr. Wade Newman Grant for Healthcare Students, Dr. Newman continues his mission of nurturing a new generation of healthcare providers who are equally passionate about patient care and community service.

Grant Details and Eligibility

The Dr. Wade Newman Grant for Healthcare Students is open to undergraduate students nationwide who are currently enrolled in a healthcare-related program. Eligible fields of study include nursing, medicine, dentistry, pharmacy, and allied health professions. Applicants must demonstrate a clear commitment to pursuing a career in healthcare and show a passion for making a positive impact within their communities.

To apply, students are required to submit a compelling essay responding to the following prompt:

“Reflect on a personal experience or moment that inspired your desire to pursue a career in healthcare. Discuss how this experience shaped your values and approach to patient care, and how you plan to utilize your education and skills to make a meaningful difference in the lives of others.”

The essay should offer a personal and reflective account of the applicant’s aspirations in the healthcare field, detailing how their education and experiences will contribute to the betterment of patient care and the community as a whole. The essay, along with the completed application, must be submitted by September 15, 2025, to be considered for the grant.

Application Process and Important Dates

Award Amount: $1,000

Application Deadline: September 15, 2025

: September 15, 2025 Winner Announcement: October 15, 2025



Students interested in applying for the Dr. Wade Newman Grant for Healthcare Students should submit their applications, including the essay, to apply@drwadenewmangrant.com. For any inquiries or further information, applicants are encouraged to reach out via the same email address.

Supporting the Future of Healthcare

Dr. Wade Newman is deeply committed to supporting individuals who share his passion for compassionate, patient-centered care. Through this grant, he hopes to empower aspiring healthcare professionals to follow in his footsteps, whether in the field of nursing, medicine, dentistry, or any other healthcare-related discipline. The Dr. Wade Newman Grant serves as an opportunity for students to reflect on the personal experiences that have inspired their career paths and to leverage these experiences to drive meaningful change in the healthcare landscape.

Dr. Newman’s belief in the power of education and service has been a driving force throughout his career, and through this grant, he continues to support students who are poised to become the healthcare leaders of tomorrow.

For more information on the Dr. Wade Newman Grant for Healthcare Students, please contact:

Email: apply@drwadenewmangrant.com

About Dr. Wade Newman

Dr. Wade Newman is a dedicated dental professional with over 20 years of experience in both civilian practice and military service. He is the founder of Eagle Valley Family Dentistry and a Lieutenant Colonel in the United States Air National Guard. Dr. Newman has been involved in numerous humanitarian missions around the world, providing critical dental care to underserved populations. Through his professional and philanthropic efforts, Dr. Newman has established himself as a leader in healthcare, inspiring others to pursue their passion for patient care and service.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Dr. Wade Newman

Organization: Dr. Wade Newman Grant

Website: https://drwadenewmangrant.com

Email: apply@drwadenewmangrant.com

Legal Disclaimer:

