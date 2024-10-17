ScribeAmerica Introduces Language Translation Capabilities for Speke AI Service

ScribeAmerica’s ambient AI service, Speke, now has the capability to translate healthcare provider-patient encounters spoken in over 30 different languages

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, October, 17th, 2024 – ScribeAmerica is proud to announce a major enhancement to Speke , a best-in-class AI solution for healthcare providers. Speke is now able to accurately translate over 30 different languages, allowing providers to engage with patients in their native language.

“The provider’s focus in any encounter must be on the patient, and Speke continues to allow providers to do just that,” said Vadim Khazan, Executive Vice President of Speke at ScribeAmerica. “This new capability gives providers a tool to capture comprehensive and linguistically accurate notes across a wide variety of languages.”

Speke’s expanded language capabilities allow healthcare providers serving culturally diverse populations to confidently rely on Speke for accurately translated clinical documentation, freeing them to engage more meaningfully in patient care. Speke now supports over 30 languages, including Spanish, French, Mandarin, Filipino, German, Dutch, Greek, Japanese, Turkish, and Vietnamese.

This latest update builds upon a series of enhancements made to Speke, including the expansion to three unique service tiers: Speke Express , Speke Plus , and Speke Pro . Speke also recently unveiled comprehensive EHR integration capabilities , further reducing provider administrative burdens that are a leading cause of burnout.



“ScribeAmerica continues to invest in delivering scalable market-leading solutions to address provider burnout, shortages, and revenue integrity. Speke’s engineers are aggressively evolving our AI capabilities based on provider feedback and guided by ScribeAmerica’s mission,” said Tony Andrulonis, President of ScribeAmerica. “Our goal is to offer a comprehensive suite of solutions built with providers in mind that integrates seamlessly into existing workflows and enables providers to focus on delivering exceptional patient care.”

To learn more about ScribeAmerica's Speke service line, please visit https://www.scribeamerica.com/speke/ . Stay updated on the latest news and developments by following ScribeAmerica on LinkedIn , Instagram , Facebook , or X .

About ScribeAmerica:

With more than 20 years of innovation and excellence, ScribeAmerica brings in-person services, TeleScribes, and ambient AI solutions to healthcare providers regardless of care setting and specialty. Serving over 600 clients at more than 3,000 care sites spanning health systems, medical groups, and individual practices in ambulatory specialties, hospital-based specialties, and veterinary medicine, ScribeAmerica combines unparalleled expertise with cutting-edge technology to allow providers to focus on what matters most: the patient.

Zach Walsh ScribeAmerica 954-228-7765 zach.walsh@scribeamerica.com

