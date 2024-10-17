Wyatt Surgery Center Selects Nextech Platform for Revenue Cycle Management

Billing Services Drives Significant Increase in Collections and Cash Flow

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nextech, market leader of comprehensive technology solutions for specialty physician practices, announced that Wyatt Surgery Center in Tucson, Ariz., has selected Nextech’s platform with fully integrated revenue cycle management (RCM) capabilities to maximize revenue across its multiple locations.

“Our surgery center includes ophthalmology, neurosurgery, orthopedic spine, interventional pain management, and anesthesia services. And we needed a platform that could handle everything,” said Dr. Michael Diesenhouse, managing partner, Wyatt Surgery Center. “We determined Nextech was the only end-to-end technology partner that could support our growing business.”

Diesenhouse added, “since deploying Nextech’s integrated RCM billing services, we have seen a nearly 20% increase in our collections.”

RCM is fully integrated within the Nextech platform, providing a comprehensive package of services that can be customized to suit an individual facility’s workflows and priorities, including sending unpaid patient responsibility to collections, executing on a patient payment plan, and more. Core features include prior authorization, provider enrollment and credentialing, coding, claim submission, payment posting, denial management, AR clean-up, reporting, and analytics.

“The growing complexities in healthcare billing, stringent regulatory requirements, and changing care models underscore the importance of a fully integrated RCM solution,” said Rusty Frantz, chief executive officer of Nextech. “As specialty practices are faced with rising costs, underpayments, and denied claims, RCM solutions are becoming increasingly important in maximizing revenue, reducing administrative burdens, and improving the customer care experience.”

About Nextech

Nextech is the complete healthcare technology solution for specialty providers. Since 1997, Nextech has been focused on delivering innovative solutions and services that drive efficiency, fuel growth, and enhance the patient care experience. Nextech services more than 16,000 physicians and over 60,000 office staff members in the clinical specialties of dermatology, med spa, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and plastic surgery.

About Wyatt Surgery Center

Wyatt Surgery Center, LLC is a multi-specialty surgery center located on the Tucson Medical Center campus in the heart of Tucson, Arizona. Independently owned by physicians, surgeons and southern Arizona’s only locally based non-profit health system, Wyatt Surgery Center boasts 4-operating rooms utilized by interventional pain physicians, ophthalmologists, neurosurgeons and spine surgeons.

