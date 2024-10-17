TrustCloud Unveils Quantum Vault in DocuSign’s App Center: The Future of Post-Quantum Encryption Preservation

MIAMI, Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TrustCloud has launched the TrustCloud Quantum Vault, a state-of-the-art custody solution incorporating post-quantum encryption technology. Now available in the DocuSign App Center, this innovative offering sets a new standard for secure digital storing, document preservation, and evidence archiving and management. By leveraging advanced cryptographic methods, TrustCloud Quantum Vault ensures that sensitive data and digital agreements remain protected from potential quantum threats, allowing businesses to future-proof their digital assets against evolving security challenges.

The Growing Importance of Post-Quantum Encryption

As quantum computing advances, traditional encryption methods face the risk of becoming obsolete. Fully developed quantum computers could potentially break classical encryption algorithms, leaving sensitive information vulnerable. TrustCloud Quantum Vault addresses this emerging risk by using cutting-edge post-quantum cryptography, ensuring that digital documents, signatures, and other critical data remain secure in a quantum-driven future. This reflects TrustCloud’s commitment to staying ahead of digital security trends.

Streamlined Secure Workflows with DocuSign and TrustCloud

DocuSign Maestro, an advanced workflow automation tool, simplifies complex agreement processes by integrating tasks like document creation, signature collection, and approval into a seamless workflow. This tool is essential for businesses seeking to improve efficiency while maintaining compliance and security. With TrustCloud Quantum Vault integrated into Maestro, businesses benefit from an additional layer of protection, ensuring all agreements are secured with post-quantum encryption at every stage.

The DocuSign App Marketplace also provides a centralized platform where businesses can explore and integrate solutions like TrustCloud Quantum Vault. The marketplace allows users to customize their DocuSign experience with third-party applications that enhance document security, compliance, and workflow efficiency.

Compliance and Legal Preservation with TrustCloud Quantum Vault

A key feature of the TrustCloud Quantum Vault is its ability to meet stringent legal and regulatory standards for document preservation. In sectors such as finance, healthcare, and legal services, maintaining compliance is critical. The Vault’s tamper-proof storage ensures that digital agreements remain legally valid and secure. It complies with U.S. NIST and HIPAA regulations, European eIDAS standards, and international ISO certifications, making it a trusted solution for long-term document preservation.

The Future of Digital Custody Solutions

As businesses continue to digitize, the demand for secure digital custody solutions is expected to grow. TrustCloud Quantum Vault, with its integration of post-quantum encryption, qualified preservation, and seamless evidence management, offers a robust solution for businesses looking to protect their assets from future technological risks. Whether safeguarding sensitive contracts or ensuring compliance, TrustCloud Quantum Vault represents the future of digital security.

About TrustCloud

TrustCloud is one of the most certified (ISO 27001, 17068, 22301, 27017, 27018, 27701, NIST 800-63 & 800-171, SOC2, HIPAA, eIDAS, among others), Qualified Trust Service Providers (QTSP), ensuring additional security and compliance at every level of transactional orchestration and choreography. TrustCloud has been securing the digital transactions and identity verification of leading banks, financial institutions, government entities, healthcare providers and fast-growing Fintech companies worldwide. The unique choreographing ability of TrustCloud allows for a seamless management of high transaction volumes across various geographies, while keeping the client in the driver’s seat through a singular interface, API and SLA with guaranteed worldwide compliance. For more information, please see https://trustcloud.tech/ or follow on LinkedIn or X (formerly Twitter).

