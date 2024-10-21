Renowned Authors Bob Burg and Jeff West Launch 'Streetwise to Saleswise'—A Transformative Guide for Sales Professionals

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exciting news for sales professionals and aspiring achievers! "Streetwise to Saleswise," the latest collaboration from renowned authors Bob Burg and Jeff West, is now available. This transformative book offers a treasure trove of practical tips, deep insights, and effective tools designed to elevate your sales skills and propel you toward success.

Written in a captivating parable style, "Streetwise to Sales Wise" immerses readers in the vibrant world of New Orleans, following the journey of Thaddeus, a new open-minded salesperson, and his insightful manager, Andre. Each scene is woven with valuable lessons that encompass step-by-step tactics, leadership principles, and the essence of serving others. Readers will discover how to strip away the unnecessary stress often associated with selling, replacing it with a genuine sense of service, satisfaction, and achievement.

Jeff West, with over 30 years of successful sales and leadership experience—including 21 years with Fortune 500 insurance giant Aflac—brings a wealth of knowledge to the book. A sought-after speaker across various industries, his client list includes prominent names such as Edward Jones and Link Staffing.

Bob Burg, an advocate for the free enterprise system, has dedicated 35 years to helping businesses of all sizes communicate their value effectively, achieve higher prices with less resistance, and grow through his proven referral system. His commitment to serving others is evident on every page of this powerful book.

"Streetwise to Sales Wise" is not just a read; it's an experience that will leave you more effective in your sales career and perhaps even inspire a trip to the Big Easy. If you’re fully committed to succeeding in your sales journey, this book is a must-have.

Join the movement towards a more fulfilling and effective sales experience. Discover the gems of wisdom within "Streetwise to Sales Wise" and transform your approach today!

About the Author:

Jeff West is a coauthor of several acclaimed business parables, including Streetwise to Saleswise and The Unexpected Tour Guide. His works have won multiple awards, including from the Axiom Business Book Awards.

An internationally recognized sales expert, Jeff has appeared on numerous podcasts and spoken at major conferences. He has over 30 years of experience leading sales teams across various industries and was a top performer in field sales management with a Fortune 200 insurance company.

Bob Burg shares how a subtle shift in focus is not only a more uplifting and fulfilling way of conducting business but the most financially profitable way, as well. For 30 years he’s helped companies, sales leaders, and their teams to more effectively communicate their value, sell at higher prices with less resistance, and grow their businesses based on Endless Referrals.

Bob has regularly addressed audiences ranging in size from 50 to 16,000 — sharing the platform with notables including today’s top thought leaders, broadcast personalities, Olympic athletes and political leaders including a former United States President.

Although for years he was best known for his book Endless Referrals, it’s his business parable, The Go-Giver (coauthored with John David Mann) that captured the imagination of his readers.

The Go-Giver, a Wall Street Journal and BusinessWeek Bestseller, has sold over a million copies. Since its release it has consistently stayed in the Top 25 on Porchlight’s (formerly 800-CEO-READ) Business Book Bestsellers List. The book has been translated into 30 languages. It was rated #10 on Inc. Magazine’s list of the Most Motivational Books Ever Written, and was on HubSpot’s 20 Most Highly Rated Sales Books of All Time.

Bob is the author of a number of books on sales, referrals, influence, persuasion, and people skills, with total book sales exceeding two million copies.

The American Management Association named Bob one of the 30 Most Influential Leaders and he was named one of the Top 200 Most Influential Authors in the World by Richtopia.

Bob is an advocate, supporter and defender of the Free Enterprise system, believing that the amount of money one makes is directly proportional to how many people they serve.

He is also an unapologetic animal fanatic and serves as part of a South Florida rescue, foster, and adoption organization.

