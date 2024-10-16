New CDC Report Shows Wisconsin Families Behind Other States in Protecting Children from Vaccine-Preventable Diseases

For Immediate Release October 17, 2024 Contact Elizabeth Goodsitt, 608-266-1683

Declining vaccination rates leave children and communities vulnerable to outbreaks

A new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows Wisconsin children are behind other states in getting vaccines, leaving children and communities vulnerable to outbreaks.

Using data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS), the CDC compared the vaccination rates of kindergarteners for the 2023-2024 school year to data from other states and found Wisconsin children are behind on important childhood vaccines including polio, pertussis, diphtheria and tetanus (DTaP), and measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR). Most notably, the report shows only 84.8% of Wisconsin kindergarteners were up to date on their MMR vaccine, while nationally 92.7% of children have received the MMR vaccine. As a result of that decline, diseases like measles and pertussis have increased across the U.S. in recent years.

"While most Wisconsinites are protecting their children with vaccines, we are below where we need to be to protect our state against preventable outbreaks," said State Health Officer and Division of Public Health Administrator Paula Tran. "Vaccines are proven to be one of the safest and most effective ways each of us can prevent serious illness and death due to diseases. When the majority of people are vaccinated, it is much harder for that disease to spread in a household, a classroom, or across a community."

DHS monitors vaccination rates to identify areas that may be at most risk for the spread of communicable diseases, which can impact the health of people statewide.

"There's no shortage of vaccines, but we know families can be short on time, may not have a clinic close by, or worry about the cost, and that can make it difficult to get their kids in to be vaccinated. They may also have questions about the safety of the vaccines," said Dr. Stephanie Schauer, Wisconsin Immunization Program Manager. "Parents should talk to their pediatrician, community clinic, or local health department if they have questions about how to best protect their child from illnesses. They can answer questions, help them find vaccination clinics near them, and help them access health care coverage their family may need."

Vaccines are available statewide at doctor's offices, clinics, pharmacies, and health departments. DHS supports Wisconsin communities and residents who do not have health insurance or whose insurance may not cover vaccines to make sure people can access them through grant programs and the Vaccines for Children or Vaccines for Adults programs.

Information about the recommended vaccines for children and teens can be found on the DHS website.

The Wisconsin Immunization Registry (WIR) lets families see if they're up-to-date on their vaccines and which shots they may still need. Instructions are available in English, Spanish, and Hmong. They can also find their vaccine status by contacting their doctor's office or local health department.