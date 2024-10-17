USS Oak Hill arrives in Larnaca, Cyprus

LARNACA, Cyprus - The Harpers Ferry-class amphibious landing dock ship USS Oak Hill (LSD 51) and embarked 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) Special Operations Capable (SOC) arrived in Larnaca, Cyprus, for a scheduled port visit, Oct. 17, 2024.

“This port visit enables us to conduct training with the Republic of Cyprus, as well as enjoy some downtime for the crew,” said Cmdr. Beth-Ann Martin, Oak Hill’s executive officer. “Port visits are vital opportunities to bolster relationships with our partners.”

While Oak Hill is in Larnaca, Marines of the 24th MEU (SOC) will conduct individual and small unit training with the Republic of Cyprus National Guard. Sailors and Marines will also have the opportunity to explore the city and surrounding areas.

Oak Hill is conducting operations as part of the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group (WSP ARG)-24th MEU (SOC) in the U.S. 6th Fleet and U.S. Naval Forces Europe-U.S. Naval Forces Africa (NAVEUR-NAVAF) areas of operations, supporting U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region, including in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea, to continue promoting regional stability and deterring aggression.

The WSP ARG-24th MEU (SOC) is comprised of its flagship namesake, the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1), San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS New York (LPD 21), Oak Hill, and the embarked 24th MEU (SOC).

The 24th MEU (SOC) is a Marine Air-Ground Task Force (MAGTF) with a Command Element, Aviation Combat Element, Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 365 (Reinforced), Ground Combat Element, Battalion Landing Team 1/8, and Logistics Combat Element, Combat Logistics Battalion 24.

