Major Solar Milestone Achieved a Year Early

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that 6 gigawatts (GW) of distributed solar have been installed across New York, marking the early achievement of the State’s Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act statutory goal a year ahead of schedule. The solar power generation, which benefits homes, business owners and off-takers of community solar projects, is enough to power more than a million homes, underscoring New York’s leadership in growing one of the strongest distributed solar markets in the nation.

“Today we celebrate the early achievement of New York’s 6-GW milepost, which brings us one step closer to a reliable and resilient zero-emission grid,” Governor Kathy Hochul said. “Distributed solar is at the heart of reducing greenhouse gas emissions, expanding the availability of renewable energy, and delivering substantial benefits for our health, our environment, and our economy.”

New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) President and CEO Doreen M. Harris made the announcement at a distributed solar project in the Town of New Scotland. The project, developed by New Leaf Energy and owned by Generate Capital, includes a 5.7-megawatt solar array that will produce 6.7 million kilowatt-hours of solar energy annually, enough to power nearly one thousand homes. The project participates in the Solar for All pilot program with utility partner National Grid where the energy harnessed by this project benefits low-income households.

New York State Energy Research and Development Authority President and CEO Doreen M. Harris said, “As the top community solar market in the nation, New York State has provided a replicable model for others to deliver clean, low-cost renewable energy to more consumers. Our public-private partnerships are the catalysts which have helped us to achieve our 6-GW goal well ahead of target, trailblazing New York’s path to an equitable energy transition.”

With the achievement of New York’s 6-GW goal—which is underpinned by support from the State’s signature $3.3 billion NY Sun initiative—distributed solar is generating enough energy to power more than a million homes and businesses across the state, including those in disadvantaged communities. The expeditious achievement of the 6-GW goal has also generated approximately $9.2 billion in private investment across New York.

To date, solar projects in New York have created more than 14,000 solar jobs statewide, from engineering and design to installation. In addition, New York requires all solar projects more than 1 megawatt (MW) in size to pay prevailing wages, further supporting the opportunity to advance family sustaining clean energy jobs across New York.

In anticipation of the success, three years ago Governor Hochul directed NYSERDA and the Department of Public Service to expand the goal to 10 GW by 2030. With 6 GW now complete, New York continues to be ahead of schedule for reaching the expanded 10-GW goal with almost 3.4 GW already in development.

New York State Public Service Commission Chair Rory M. Christian said, “Hitting this 6 GW milestone is an important accomplishment, and all involved in this endeavor deserve a round of applause. This is further evidence that distributed solar is a critically important piece of the equation and, through Governor Hochul’s leadership, we are well on our way to creating a clean energy economy.”

New York Power Authority President and CEO Justin E. Driscoll said, “Today’s milestone is a testament to the power of strong partnerships in advancing distributed solar projects across New York State. As we work together to expand the deployment of solar energy, NYPA is committed to working with municipalities, school districts, and state entities to build a portfolio of projects that reduce greenhouse gas emissions and provide energy savings for our customers.”

Generate Capital Investments Managing Director Peggy Flannery said, “Customers and consumers are asking for access to clean energy, and New York state is listening. We’re very excited to have helped New York reach six gigawatts of solar and deliver the benefits of clean energy to the community. Generate operates 69 projects and counting in New York, and this celebration is another proof point of our successful efforts in serving developers, customers, and local communities and accelerating the clean energy transition.”

New Leaf Energy Director of Policy and Business Development Sam Jasinski said, “New Leaf is honored to be celebrating this impressive milestone with the many State and local agencies, towns, fellow industry members, and utilities that made it happen. It shows real progress towards meeting New York's nation-leading clean energy goals. And while we're incredibly proud of the work and partnerships that have led to this achievement, we're more excited that it can be repeated and multiplied. With the State's continued leadership, we're confident we can get to 10 GW and beyond.”

New York is the national leader in community solar deployments, allowing renters, low-income residents, and others who cannot install their own panels to benefit from solar energy. In 2023, New York ranked first in the nation in total installed community solar capacity. Last year was also the state’s most productive year ever for solar installations, with 885 MW of capacity installed.

Through NY-Sun, New York is making it much easier for low-income households to benefit from solar projects through the first of its kind Solar for All pilot program. The Solar for All program, which is administered through NYSERDA, allows solar project developers to partner with National Grid to provide additional bill savings to low-income customers in their Energy Affordability Program (EAP). The Public Service Commission has approved an order to replicate NYSERDA’s Solar for All pilot program statewide, including solar projects in National Grid, ConEdison, Orange and Rockland, New York State Electric and Gas, Central Hudson Gas & Electric, and Rochester Gas and Electric utility territories.

The statewide Solar for All program delivers an electric bill credit to EAP customers. The long-term program design is driving continued community solar and storage growth and directs the benefits of that growth to New York State’s low-income residents.

Building on this effort, in April 2024, NYSERDA was selected to receive nearly $250 million from the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Solar for All program to enhance New York State’s existing portfolio of highly successful and effective solar deployment, technical assistance, and workforce development programs for the benefit of over 6.8 million residents that live in low-income households and disadvantaged communities. As part of the grant funding, the New York State Housing and Community Renewal, the New York City Department of Environmental Protection, and New York City Housing Preservation and Development, will also implement new programs that target specific barriers to solar deployment for this population.

Clean solar energy reduces the need for fossil fuel-based power generation while producing less harmful emissions, resulting in cleaner air and improved public health.

New York Solar Energy Industries Association Executive Director Noah Ginsburgh said, “New York has achieved its 2025 rooftop and community solar goal ahead of schedule and under budget, and we're just getting started. Distributed solar projects are lowering New Yorkers' electric bills, providing tax revenue to local governments, and employing thousands of workers across the Empire State. NYSEIA congratulates Governor Hochul, the legislature, NYSERDA, the Public Service Commission, the solar industry, and all New Yorkers on this important milestone.”

Coalition for Community Solar Access Northeast Regional Director Kate Daniel said, “The Coalition for Community Solar Access (CCSA) congratulates the Empire State on reaching this impressive milestone. We are tremendously proud of the large role community solar has played in achieving the first Climate Act requirement ahead of schedule. The 6 GW of rooftop and community solar operating today in New York means direct bill savings for millions of customers, good-paying jobs and economic benefits to host communities, and millions of tons of reduced greenhouse gas emissions. We look forward to continued growth in New York’s community solar programs to help New York on its way to the remaining Climate Act goals.”

State Senator Kevin Parker said, “The installation of six gigawatts of distributed solar energy is a giant step to meeting the state’s renewable energy goals and a major win for clean energy development, the environment and New York’s disadvantaged communities. I applaud Governor Hochul and NYSERDA for taking strong action to ensure New York is a national leader in solar energy production and making tremendous progress toward the goals under the CLCPA.”

State Senator Neil Breslin said, “This program spreads the economic opportunities of solar power beyond corporate investors to local homeowners, property owners and small businesses. It is an increasingly important part of the clean energy mix New York State, and our nation, needs to leverage.”

Assemblymember Patricia Fahy said, “Meeting New York’s ambitious climate mandates under the nation-leading CLCPA is not a question of if – but when. Today’s announcement showcases New York’s commitment to responsibly building out solar energy to help us transition to clean energy and reduce emissions that are driving costly extreme-weather events for too many communities across the state. Climate change is the transcendent threat of our time, and we are already paying for it. I couldn’t be prouder to see the Town of New Scotland right here in the 109th District leading the way to ensure that New York’s clean energy future is bright, affordable, and within reach.”

New Scotland Town Supervisor Douglas LaGrange said, “As a Climate Smart Community, the Town of New Scotland is proud to have been a part of seeing this project come to fruition. We are equally proud that we can do our part to help reach Governor Hochul’s goals for renewable energy in New York State.”

New York League of Conservation Voters President Julie Tighe said, “The state reaching its goal of 6GW of installed distributed solar is an important reminder that, with strong leaders like Governor Hochul and NYSERDA President Dorreen Harris, we are capable of tackling difficult challenges. And as the climate crisis grows more urgent by the day, there is no more important challenge than transitioning to a clean energy economy, which is why we must increase the pace of our renewable energy development and double down on our efforts to meet all of our CLCPA obligations, including by continuing to increase the distributed solar goal as we exceed initial targets.”

Vote Solar Northeast Director Elena Weissmann said, “Distributed solar is a key component of NY's decarbonization mandate, and promises cleaner air, good jobs, and lower energy bills for New Yorkers. As we celebrate this remarkable milestone – a year ahead of schedule – we must seize this opportunity to double down on what’s working so well. This moment is a testament to the power of distributed solar and a call to accelerate deployment of solar for our homes and communities, so that communities across the State can harness the benefits of a clean energy future.”

National Grid’s Chief Operating Officer for Electric Brian Gemmell said, “Today’s announcement is an important next step in our ongoing efforts to build a smarter, stronger, cleaner electric grid that delivers reliable power for all New Yorkers. Greater access to renewable generation resources like solar power not only advances the state’s clean energy goals, but also helps secure long-term economic stability. We appreciate the partnership of Governor Hochul, NYSERDA, and all the other stakeholders who share our commitment to ensuring a safe, reliable, and accessible energy future.”

New York State's Nation-Leading Climate Plan

New York State's climate agenda calls for an orderly and just transition that creates family-sustaining jobs, continues to foster a green economy across all sectors and ensures that at least 35 percent, with a goal of 40 percent of the benefits of clean energy investments are directed to disadvantaged communities. Guided by some of the nation’s most aggressive climate and clean energy initiatives, New York is advancing a suite of efforts – including the New York Cap-and-Invest program (NYCI) and other complementary policies – to reduce greenhouse gas emissions 40 percent by 2030 and 85 percent by 2050 from 1990 levels. New York is also on a path to achieving a zero-emission electricity sector by 2040, including 70 percent renewable energy generation by 2030, and economy wide carbon neutrality by mid-century. A cornerstone of this transition is New York's unprecedented clean energy investments, including more than $28 billion in 61 large-scale renewable and transmission projects across the State, $6.8 billion to reduce building emissions, $3.3 billion to scale up solar, nearly $3 billion for clean transportation initiatives and over $2 billion in NY Green Bank commitments. These and other investments are supporting more than 170,000 jobs in New York’s clean energy sector as of 2022 and over 3,000 percent growth in the distributed solar sector since 2011. To reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve air quality, New York also adopted zero-emission vehicle regulations, including requiring all new passenger cars and light-duty trucks sold in the State be zero emission by 2035. Partnerships are continuing to advance New York’s climate action with more than 400 registered and more than 130 certified Climate Smart Communities, nearly 500 Clean Energy Communities, and the State’s largest community air monitoring initiative in 10 disadvantaged communities across the State to help target air pollution and combat climate change.