Global Aircraft Line Maintenance Market Overview And Statistics For 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The aircraft line maintenance market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $21.16 billion in 2023 to $22.55 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing air travel demand, stringent regulatory requirements, globalization of airline operations, outsourcing trends, airline profitability and competition, increasing complexity of aircraft systems.

The aircraft line maintenance market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $28.78 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to growing regional air connectivity, adoption of new aircraft models, focus on aircraft sustainability, government investments in aviation infrastructure, demand for on-wing engine maintenance.

The increasing military expenditure is expected to propel the growth of the aircraft line maintenance market going forward. Military expenditure, often referred to as defense spending or defense budget, is the total amount of financial resources that a country allocates for its military and defense-related purposes. Aircraft line maintenance is a critical element in military aviation operations that contributes to safety, readiness, and cost-effectiveness that ensures military aircraft are continuously prepared for missions and maintains a high level of operational readiness, which is essential for military effectiveness.

Key players in the market include Avia Solutions Group plc, BCT Aviation Maintenance Ltd., British Airways plc, Delta Air Lines Inc., Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Company Limited., Deutsche Lufthansa AG, Monarch Aircraft Engineering Limited, Nayak Group B.V., SAMCO Aircraft Maintenance B.V., SIA Engineering Company Limited, United Technical Operations Inc., STS Aviation Group Inc., Turkish Airlines, AAR Corp., AMAC Aerospace Switzerland AG, HAECO Group, JET MS UAB, TAP Maintenance & Engineering, Mexicana MRO Services, Air France Industries KLM Engineering & Maintenance, S7 Technics Holding LLC, SR Jet Maintenance India Private Limited, Flybe Aviation Services Limited, Air Arabia Maroc SA, ANA Line Maintenance Technics Co. Ltd., Ethiopian Airlines Group, Air Canada Technical Services Inc., Aero Norway AS, KLM UK Engineering Limited, MNG Technic, Atlas Air Service AG, Magnetic MRO AS.

Major companies operating in the aircraft line maintenance market are focusing on innovative products, such as satellite-based aircraft maintenance tracking, to drive revenues in their market. Satellite-based aircraft maintenance tracking is a technology and system used in the aviation industry to monitor and manage the maintenance and operational status of aircraft using data transmitted via satellites.

1) By Service: Component Replacement and Rigging Service, Defect Rectification Service, Engine and APU Service, Aircraft on Ground (AOG) Service, Line Station Setup and Management Service

2) By Type: Transit Checks, Routine Checks

3) By Aircraft Type: Narrow Body Aircraft, Wide Body Aircraft, Very Large Aircraft, Regional Aircraft, Other Aircraft Types

4) By Technology: Traditional Line Maintenance, Digital Line Maintenance

5) By Application: Commercial Aviation, Military Aviation, Business and General Aviation

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Aircraft line maintenance refers to the repair, inspection, or modification of an aircraft. It is used to evaluate and rectify any defects in aircraft. The core objective of aircraft line maintenance is to complete tasks while the aircraft is still in service and fit to fly.

