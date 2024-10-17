Ep. 196 – Helping Businesses with the American Disabilities Act

The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) of 1990 helped change the landscape for employees with disabilities across the country. As Iowa Workforce Development continues to celebrate National Disability Employment Awareness Month (NDEAM) it’s important to show employers how they can make improvements to their businesses and become more accessible to Iowans with disabilities. Ashlee Cummings, Disability Workforce Manager with Iowa’s Vocational Rehabilitation division, joins the Mission: Employable podcast sharing how her team is making on-site visits to employers and organizations across the state in order to help them make changes to their building or hiring practices in order to become a welcoming place for employees with disabilities. The biggest standout to this effort is that it comes at no cost to the employer. Listen to Episode Watch the Episode Featured Guest: Ashlee Cummings, Disability Workforce Manager Hosts: Ben Oldach and Kathy Leggett Produced by: Iowa Workforce Development Communications Bureau

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.