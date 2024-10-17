Sky Quarry to Ring the Nasdaq Closing Bell on Friday, October 25, 2024

WOODS CROSS, Utah, Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sky Quarry Inc. (NASDAQ: SKYQ) ("Sky Quarry" or the "Company"), an integrated energy solutions company committed to revolutionizing the waste asphalt shingle recycling industry, today announced the Company will ring the closing bell at the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square, New York on Friday, October 25, 2024.

“We are honored to ring the closing bell to celebrate our recent listing on the Nasdaq Exchange ,” said David Sealock, Chief Executive Officer, Co-Founder, and Chairman of Sky Quarry. “This celebration marks a significant milestone for the Company, its team members, and our shareholders as we continue our waste-to-energy mission of repurposing and upcycling millions of tons of asphalt shingle waste, diverting them from landfills. By leveraging our innovative technology, we plan to not only address a significant environmental challenge, but to also create economic opportunities that benefit the planet as well as our stakeholders. We look forward to everyone joining our bell ringing ceremony either in-person or via livestream.”

Mr. Sealock will be accompanied at the closing bell ceremony by Sky Quarry Co-Founder and VP Executive Marcus Laun and Chief Financial Officer Darryl Delwo.

The live broadcast of the Nasdaq Closing Bell ceremony will begin at 3:45 p.m. Eastern Time on Friday, October 25, 2024. To view the broadcast, visit: https://www.nasdaq.com/marketsite/bell-ringing-ceremony .

Management will also take part in a Behind the Bell interview from the Nasdaq MarketSite after the closing bell ceremony, which will be available here once published.

Company management will also be in New York City from October 24 – 25, 2024 for investor meetings and in-person media interviews. Interested parties should contact MZ Group at 949-491-8235 or SKYQ@mzgroup.us to schedule a meeting or interview.

For more information about Sky Quarry, please visit skyquarry.com .

About Sky Quarry Inc.

Sky Quarry Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYQ) and its subsidiaries are, collectively, an oil production, refining, and a development-stage environmental remediation company formed to deploy technologies to facilitate the recycling of waste asphalt shingles and remediation of oil-saturated sands and soils. Our waste-to-energy mission is to repurpose and upcycle millions of tons of asphalt shingle waste, diverting them from landfills. By doing so, we can contribute to improved waste management, promote resource efficiency, conserve natural resources, and reduce environmental impact. For more information, please visit skyquarry.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include ''forward-looking statements.'' All statements pertaining to our future financial and/or operating results, future events, or future developments may constitute forward-looking statements. The statements may be identified by words such as “expect,” “look forward to,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “seek,” “estimate,” “will,” “project,” or words of similar meaning. Such statements are based on the current expectations and certain assumptions of our management, of which many are beyond our control. These are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and factors, including but not limited to those described in our disclosures. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should underlying expectations not occur or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results, performance, or our achievements may (negatively or positively) vary materially from those described explicitly or implicitly in the relevant forward-looking statement. We neither intend, nor assume any obligation, to update or revise these forward-looking statements in light of developments which differ from those anticipated. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and the Company’s other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the offering statement filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained.

