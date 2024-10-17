Qualifacts RCMS+ Outsourced Billing Services Offer Reimbursement Success Nationally

RCMS+ expands its services across the country helping behavioral health organizations big and small to strengthen their financial performance.

Nashville, Tenn., Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qualifacts, a leading provider of electronic health record (EHR), data, and revenue cycle management (RCM) solutions for behavioral health and human services organizations, today announced the expansion of its Revenue Cycle Management Services Plus (RCMS+) services across the country. Several prominent behavioral health organizations have recently selected Qualifacts RCMS+ to modernize their billing processes, optimize revenue, and improve operational efficiency.





RCMS+ offers a comprehensive suite of services designed to advance the entire revenue cycle for behavioral health organizations. By automating administrative tasks, improving claim accuracy, and providing valuable insights, RCMS+ empowers its customers to maximize their revenue and focus on delivering exceptional client care.

Qualifacts RCMS+ expertise extends across the country, to support Federal, state and local reimbursement requirements and rules.

Qualifacts customers who have recently chosen RCMS+ as their partner to scale their operations and optimize revenue include:

Lutheran Family Services of Nebraska (NE) offers caring and supportive programs focused on children and families, behavioral health, and refugees . This longstanding Qualifacts customer has chosen RCMS+ to enhance their billing operations and ensure accurate, timely payments.

offers caring and supportive programs focused on children and families, behavioral health, and refugees This longstanding Qualifacts customer has chosen RCMS+ to enhance their billing operations and ensure accurate, timely payments. Catholic Charities Family Counseling and Guidance Center (MA) provides outpatient mental health services to over 400 individuals of all ages and is the behavioral health clinic of Catholic Charities Boston, the leading provider of emergency assistance and long-term economic empowerment for families and individuals in Massachusetts. RCMS+ will provide the Family Counseling and Guidance Center with greater visibility into their billing processes, enabling them to optimize reimbursement and improve financial performance.

Pathways Neuropsychology Associates (NJ) provide neuropsychological rehabilitation and treatment for individuals with brain injuries and other neurological impairments. This New Jersey-based agency will leverage RCMS+ to improve their billing workflows and reduce administrative burdens ultimately improving their financial performance, operational efficiency, and scalability.

Rock Valley Community Programs (WI) is a private, non-profit agency that has been providing correctional services in Rock County since 1971, beginning with the opening of a residential service for parolees. This Wisconsin-based organization will benefit from RCMS+'s expertise in revenue cycle management to enhance their financial performance and focus on delivering high-quality care.

Charles Reitano, Senior Vice President of RCM Services at Qualifacts states, “By choosing Qualifacts RCMS+ and joining our RCMS+ community, these customers across the country are enhancing the sustainability of their organizations. Our commitment to providing innovative and effective revenue cycle management services is unwavering, and we are excited to help these organizations achieve their financial goals.”

Additionally, Reitano noted, “RCMS+ seamlessly integrates with a Qualifacts EHR, providing advanced reporting and analytics for optimized data insights. With RCMS+, Qualifacts’ customers can benefit from fully outsourced RCM services for claims/remits, eligibility, and labs, allowing them to focus on delivering high-quality client care while reducing costs and improving efficiency.”

ABOUT QUALIFACTS

Qualifacts is the leading provider of end-to-end electronic health record (EHR) software and data solutions designed specifically for behavioral health, rehabilitative, and human services organizations. Its mission is to enhance the well-being of individuals and our communities and elevate the standard of care through innovative software and data solutions, including its award-winning EHRs Credible, CareLogic, and InSync. Over its nearly 25-year journey, Qualifacts has cultivated a loyal customer base of more than 3,000 organizations across all 50 states, including 33% of the nation's Certified Community Behavioral Health Centers (CCBHCs). Non-profit and for-profit organizations, large and small, partner with Qualifacts to simplify workflows and improve clinical productivity, compliance and state reporting, revenue, business intelligence, client outcomes, and more.

