TPC Group Commitment to Sustainability Receives Prestigious Recognition and Valued Certification

HOUSTON, Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TPC Group (TPC) announced today that the Company has been recognized for its ongoing commitment to sustainability and established programs that support product stewardship throughout the supply chain.

TPC Group's commitment to environmental, health and safety performance, as well as sustainable business practices are combined and aligned with industry-recognized standards established by the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), Sustainability Accounting Standards Board, American Chemistry Council's Responsible Care®, UN Global Compact and UN Sustainable Development Guide, and prioritizes sustainability efforts that align with TPC's values and stakeholder expectations encompassing environmental, social and governance practices.

TPC Group received a prestigious EcoVadis Silver Medal. The Company scored in the 82nd percentile of peer companies assessed by EcoVadis, marking a significant milestone in the Company's commitment to enhancing environmental and social practices within its operations. The rating further underscores TPC Group's unwavering dedication to driving improvements in the Company's sustainability and corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives, assuring a sustainable future for all stakeholders.

The Company also received certification from the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) system. The ISCC is a globally recognized certification system that ensures compliance with social sustainability requirements and traceability throughout the supply chain. By achieving ISCC Plus certification, the Company has demonstrated its alignment with these principles, underscoring our efforts for sustainable operations and enhancing our role in the circular economy. The certification marks a significant advancement in TPC Group’s sustainability journey and highlights TPC’s commitment to high environmental standards and responsible business practices.

"ISCC Plus certification is critical in supporting our customers' sustainability goals. As more companies strive to reduce their environmental footprint and meet sustainability targets, our ISCC Plus certification assures them that TPC, as a safe and reliable partner, is also dedicated to sustainable practices," said TPC Group Director of Sustainability and Enterprise Risk Management, Margarite Saldaña. "These noteworthy accomplishments speak to the collective commitment from the organization to ensure TPC Group focuses on driving improvements in our sustainability and corporate social responsibility initiatives."

TPC Group, headquartered in Houston, is a leading producer of value-added products derived from petrochemical raw materials such as C4 hydrocarbons, and provider of critical infrastructure and logistics services along the Gulf Coast. The Company sells its products into a wide range of performance, specialty and intermediate markets, including synthetic rubber, fuels, lubricant additives, plastics and surfactants. With an operating history of 80 years, TPC Group has a manufacturing facility in the industrial corridor adjacent to the Houston Ship Channel and operates product terminals in Port Neches, Texas and Lake Charles, Louisiana.

