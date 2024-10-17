kama.ai and Makwa7 Inc. Forge Strategic Partnership to Empower Indigenous Communities Through Responsible AI and Data Sovereignty

A Partnership to Safeguard Cultural Identity Through Responsible AI and Data Sovereignty

TORONTO, Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- kama.ai, a leader in responsible conversational AI solutions, and Makwa7, a trailblazer in intelligent information management, are thrilled to announce a strategic partnership designed to support Indigenous communities. This collaboration aims to promote cultural preservation, data sovereignty, and historical information sharing through advanced AI and data management technologies.



By joining forces, kama.ai and Makwa7 will leverage their unique strengths to deliver tailored solutions that honor and protect the cultural heritage of Indigenous communities amongst other important operational and community information. Through this partnership, Indigenous communities can gain access to AI-driven tools to help them retain control over their data, foster cultural understanding, and enhance community operations and well-being.

“Working with Makwa7 allows us to blend AI technology with deep respect for Indigenous values,” said Brian Ritchie, CEO of kama.ai. “We’re dedicated to delivering AI solutions that reflect and uphold the cultural and ethical priorities of Indigenous Peoples across North America. This partnership is a critical step towards a more inclusive and respectful approach to technology.”

Jon Harrison, Chief Revenue Officer and Founder of Makwa7 Inc., shares his strong support: "Data sovereignty is at the heart of our mission, and this partnership adds a crucial layer to our work. By incorporating kama.ai's Responsible AI into our platforms, we can offer Indigenous communities a trusted way to safeguard their cultural identity and make informed decisions about their data. It's about empowering communities to have a say in how their heritage and information are managed and shared."

This collaboration builds on the successful deployment of Makwa7’s sovereign data center, which provides data hosting solutions on First Nations land in Canada. By combining Makwa7's expertise in data management and sovereignty with kama.ai’s Designed Experiential Intelligence® (kama DEI®) platform, the partnership aims to drive meaningful change in how information is curated and accessed within First Nations communities.

As the relationship progresses, kama.ai and Makwa7 Inc. plan to expand their services to more Indigenous communities, offering a scalable model for managing, safeguarding and disseminating cultural knowledge, operating practices and other essential information for healthy, prosperous and efficient communities. Together, they are positioned to set a standard for how AI and data management can serve as tools of empowerment and preservation.

About kama.ai

kama.ai’s Designed Experiential Intelligence® (kama DEI®) platform offers responsible, emotionally intelligent conversational AI. Serving industries such as finance, education, healthcare, and Indigenous communities and services, kama.ai empowers organizations with AI solutions that prioritize human values and ethical governance. For more information, visit kama.ai .

About Makwa7

Makwa7 is a leading intelligent information management company dedicated to helping businesses modernize their systems and processes to harness the power of data to drive informed decisions. At Makwa7 Inc. knowing matters. With a range of cutting-edge solutions, Makwa7 Inc. empowers organizations to efficiently capture, manage, and analyze data, enabling them to gain valuable insights and maintain a competitive edge in today’s data-driven world. Learn more at makwa7.com.

