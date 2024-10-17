National Fuel Schedules Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2024 Earnings Conference Call

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. , Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE: NFG) today announced it will release its fourth quarter fiscal 2024 earnings results on Wednesday, November 6, 2024 after market close.



A conference call to discuss the results will be held on Thursday, November 7, 2024 beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET. Prepared remarks from the executive team are planned for approximately 20 minutes followed by a question and answer session.

All participants must pre-register to join this conference using the Participant Registration link.

A webcast link to the conference call will be provided under the Events Calendar on the NFG Investor Relations website at investor.nationalfuelgas.com.

A replay will be available following the call through the end of the day, Thursday, November 14, 2024. To access the replay, dial 1-866-813-9403 and provide Access Code 646147.

For additional information, contact:

Natalie Fischer, Director of Investor Relations (716) 857-7315

Kathryn Nikisch-Hoffman, Equity Plan Administrator (716) 857-7340

Karen Merkel, Media Contact (716) 857-7654

Email: nfg_investor_relations@natfuel.com

National Fuel is a diversified energy company headquartered in Western New York that operates an integrated collection of natural gas assets across four business segments: Exploration & Production, Pipeline & Storage, Gathering, and Utility. Additional information about National Fuel is available at www.nationalfuel.com.





Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.