Interpublic Further Elevates Integrated Data, Media, Creative and Production Engine

Launch of Interact Represents Holding Company’s Newest Platform to Orchestrate End-to-End Brand Marketing that Drives Business Outcomes for Clients

Interact Is Powered by Acxiom’s Industry-leading Audience Data and Identity Foundation

New York, NY, Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG) today announced Interact, the latest evolution of its revolutionary marketing engine. This powerful platform delivers unparalleled connectivity and global reach, serving as Interpublic’s core technology platform infrastructure.

Following a series of enhancements, this end-to-end framework integrates data flow across the campaign lifecycle, from brand research and audience insights to creative ideation, production, commerce and CRM programs, and earned media, as well as powering media activation and optimization.

By connecting the entire Interpublic portfolio, Interact establishes a unified set of standards, practices and a technology layer, built on consumer insights at scale fueled by Acxiom’s data and Real ID capabilities. This unified marketing platform, powered by industry-leading intelligence, enables Interpublic companies to drive better marketing performance in real time for clients across all media channels and touchpoints, while building brands for long-term success. Interact is available and being utilized across Interpublic clients.

This latest iteration of Interpublic’s data and technology core represents several significant advancements:

Unified Resources : Interpublic has unified its data, engineering, martech, and adtech resources under one leadership team, aligning Acxiom's data, identity resolution, and marketing cloud services with the engineering teams behind Interact.

: Interpublic has unified its data, engineering, martech, and adtech resources under one leadership team, aligning Acxiom's data, identity resolution, and marketing cloud services with the engineering teams behind Interact. Content Supply Chain Integration : earlier this year, Interpublic became the first company to unite all facets of the content supply chain by integrating Adobe's latest content supply chain and generative AI products into its marketing technology platform.

: earlier this year, Interpublic became the first company to unite all facets of the content supply chain by integrating Adobe's latest content supply chain and generative AI products into its marketing technology platform. Strategic Partnerships: Interact leverages technology and expertise from Interpublic's enterprise partnerships with IBM, Amazon, Google, Microsoft, Blackbird.AI, Getty Images, and others. These partnerships provide secure access to advanced generative AI tools and large language models, transforming internal processes and client service offerings.

With these advancements, Interact connects the marketing ecosystem and eliminates data silos to power unparalleled customer experiences. The platform unlocks deeper insights into targeting audiences, driving the creation of more compelling content and enabling real-time campaign optimization. This translates to a dramatic increase in speed to market, leading to significant improvements in business performance.

Philippe Krakowsky, CEO of Interpublic, commented, “Interact links the powerful expertise resident within our agencies with our technology capabilities to orchestrate the full range of marketing and sales activity in one place. In media and CRM, we’ve been delivering true personalization at scale with our marketing engine, and these enhancements allow us to do so consistently across all forms of marketing activity. Interact enables end-to-end solutions that help our clients better engage, convert and retain customers through the entire funnel, assessing and understanding the value of their investments across media, marketing and sales channels, in real-time.”

Jarrod Martin, CEO of Interpublic engineering and data companies KINESSO and Acxiom, commented, “Interact, AI-enabled with Acxiom data as its foundation, manages the production and dissemination of campaigns, whether on marketing technology platforms, in earned media, or in paid media investments, across all formats and channels. Mass-personalization done right is a meaningful strategic advantage for our clients, and our enhanced end-to-end solution helps our clients better engage, convert and retain customers through the entire marketing funnel.”

Jayna Kothary, Interpublic’s Chief Solutions Officer, added, “The Interact platform and functionality is better than anything we currently see in the market. The idea of mass personalization has generally been more of an aspiration than a reality, yet Interact makes it real. This platform takes everything we’ve learned from our partnerships and products — across all facets of our portfolio and the fullest breadth of marketing activities — to transform the entire marketing process. Interact can therefore be leveraged by all Interpublic clients to build brands and drive business growth.”

Developed and hosted by KINESSO, Interact is core to every significant engagement across Interpublic, and has helped power recent new business wins for the company, with existing and new clients.

