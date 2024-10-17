First Responders Children’s Foundation Announces 2024 CSX Pride in Service Scholarship Recipients

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Responders Children’s Foundation (FRCF), a national 501(c)3 organization dedicated to serving the children of U.S. first responders including firefighters, police officers, paramedics, EMTs, corrections officers, and 911 dispatchers, announced – in partnership with CSX – the names of 10 students who will receive the CSX Pride in Service Scholarship for the 2024/2025 academic year.



FRCF and CSX have awarded individual scholarships to deserving children of first responders in the communities where they operate, who are inspired and motivated by their parent’s dedication to service. This year, 197 scholarships to students from 20 states will collectively benefit from this generous program. This announcement is particularly timely with National First Responders Day observed later this month, on October 28, as this program serves as one way to celebrate and thank first responders and their families who perpetuate a cycle of community service.

Please view the special “reveal” video here , where select scholars learned about their awards.

CSX Pride in Service scholars embody the values of their first responder parent(s) and share their passion for serving others, as they are inspired to make a positive impact in their communities and beyond. Each scholar is awarded a grant for a single academic year. Awards are based on financial need, academic merit, leadership skills, outstanding performance in the arts or sports, and community service. Recipients are encouraged to reapply annually for a maximum of four years.

“Children of first responders face distinct challenges, and we're deeply thankful for CSX's continued commitment to helping us empower these young adults,” said Jillian Crane, President & CEO of the First Responders Children's Foundation. “These students have grown up watching their parents put their lives on the line daily, and sadly, some have experienced the devastating loss of a parent in the line of duty. We're grateful that CSX recognizes the importance of supporting these remarkable young people as they pursue their higher education goals, and we believe these scholarships will make a significant difference in their lives.”

“The CSX Pride in Service Scholarship highlights our continuing commitment to supporting first responders and their families,” said Mike Cory, CSX Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. “As the future leaders of America, the 197 recipients embody resiliency, service, and academic excellence. We’re honored to support these scholars in their academic journey as they as they work toward their degrees.”

This year’s recipients include:

Kyle O'Connor from East Northport, N.Y.: Kyle is a sophomore at Cornell University studying applied economics and management. Kyle's father was an officer with the NYPD, who is now on line-of-duty disability due to multiple conditions stemming from his time at Ground Zero.

Catelina Martinez from Littleton, Colo.: Catelina is a sophomore at Gallaudet University, a school for deaf students, studying information technology. Catelina's father is retired from fire services on line-of-duty disability.

Charlize Gutierrez-Lopez from Grapevine, Texas: Charlize will be a freshman at Florida Polytechnic University studying computer science. Her father is a police lieutenant.

Kalynne O'Brien from Apollo Beach, Fla.: Kalynne will be a freshman at Florida State University studying biology. Her father is a corrections officer, Deputy 2nd Class with the Sheriff's Office.

Calen Redic from Chicago, Ill.: Calen is a sophomore at Rice University studying political science. Her father is a police officer for Cook County Sheriff's Department specializing in Civil Process.

Nicholas Parnell from Romulus, Mich.: Nicholas will be a freshman at the University of Michigan studying business. His father died in the line of duty as a police officer in the Detroit Police Department.

Dylan Watkins from Redford, Mich.: Dylan will be a freshman at Morehouse College studying mechanical engineering. His father is a police officer in the Detroit Police Department and City Council Executive Protection Unit.

Megan Hronek from Jacksonville, N.C.: Megan is a senior at North Carolina State University studying biochemistry. Her father is a station captain in the Jacksonville Fire and Emergency Services.

Nicolina Tapia from East Brunswick, N.J.: Nicolina will be a freshman at West Virginia University studying mechanical engineering. Her father is a senior training officer in the Middlesex County Department of Corrections.

Gabriella Hoffman from Hartland, Wis.: Gabriella will be a freshman at Caroll University studying radiological sciences. Her father is a firefighter for the City of Waukesha.



Since 2018, through the CSX Pride in Service community investment initiative, FRCF and CSX have partnered to support the specific needs of children of first responders through scholarships, financial assistance grants, and bereavement assistance as well as to foster positive relationships between law enforcement and community members in key markets.

To learn more or donate to The First Responders Children’s Foundation, please visit www.1stRCF.org and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @1strcf.

ABOUT FIRST RESPONDERS CHILDREN’S FOUNDATION (FRCF)

First Responders Children’s Foundation is a national foundation that provides programs and resources that address the specific needs of children of first responders. The Foundation focuses on critical areas, including scholarships, financial assistance grants; bereavement assistance, mental health counseling for children; disaster relief; and community engagement programs to foster positive relationships between first responder agencies and the communities they serve. FRCF was founded over 22 years ago in response to 9/11 when 800 children lost a first responder parent. Additional information about FRCF can be found at www.1stRCF.org and on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram @1strcf .

ABOUT CSX

CSX, based in Jacksonville, Florida, is a premier transportation company. It provides rail, intermodal and rail-to-truck transload services and solutions to customers across a broad array of markets, including energy, industrial, construction, agricultural, and consumer products. For nearly 200 years, CSX has played a critical role in the nation’s economic expansion and industrial development. Its network connects every major metropolitan area in the eastern United States, where nearly two-thirds of the nation’s population resides. It also links over 240 short-line railroads and more than 70 ocean, river and lake ports with major population centers and farming towns alike. Additional information about CSX Corporation and its subsidiaries is available at www.csx.com and on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn , and Instagram .

