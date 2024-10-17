WellRithms Selected for BenefitsPRO’s 2024 Luminaries Awards

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WellRithms, the industry leading payment integrity firm, has been named to BenefitsPRO Luminaries Class of 2024 in the Rising Star category, one of only two recipients. This recognition celebrates top professionals and organizations within the benefits industry that strive to transform and humanize the field and set a bright example within the business.



The 2024 honorees were selected by a panel of industry experts based on how well they stated and achieved goals with regards to the nomination category; how impactful their work has been; how dedicated the nominee has been to furthering modernization and humanization in the insurance business; and the nominee’s commitment to the highest ethical standards, as well as dedication to service and excellence.

“Our 2024 honorees are leading examples of the progress our industry continues to make toward creating more equitable, affordable benefits and transparent, high-quality health care for millions of Americans,” says BenefitsPRO Editor in Chief Paul Wilson. “BenefitsPRO is proud to once again shine a spotlight on thought leaders and innovators in our industry who are doing things the right way.”

As an industry leader advancing payment integrity, WellRithms has nearly doubled its revenue over the past two years. This recognition from BenefitsPro follows WellRithms’ inclusion in Inc. Magazine’s annual list of fastest-growing private companies for the fourth consecutive year.

“Growing recognition of how we uniquely address the enormous problem of medical overbilling contributes to our reputation for providing the industry’s preeminent solution for payment integrity and how we address these issues for employers, unions and other payors,” says Merrit Quarum, M.D., CEO, WellRithms. “Our approach combines advanced AI, physician expertise and legal insight to combat medical billing errors, abuses and fraud. By carefully scrutinizing bills to ensure claims are paid accurately, the Company has generated over 70% in savings for clients on their reviewed claims.”

WellRithms recently hosted a complimentary webinar, Stem the Rise of High-Cost Medical Claims: Key Tips which introduced innovative, first-to-market captive solutions designed to protect plan sponsors from the financial impact of medical overbilling, as well as the latest advances in medical bill review and repricing.

Co-hosted by Anna Quarum, president, WellRithms, and Kari Niblack, JD, president, Blackwell Captive Solutions, the webinar offered comprehensive strategies to help self-insured employers manage and reduce high-cost claims through WellRithms' cost-based repricing methodologies and captive insurance models.

To access the webinar on demand, click here.

About WellRithms

WellRithms saves money for health plan sponsors by Leveling the Paying Field™ between healthcare purchasers and providers. The company serves group health and workers’ compensation payors who seek the most advanced medical bill review system available, the most precise repricing, and unsurpassed plan savings. WellRithms Shield Indemnification™, backed by our insurance captive, sets WellRithms apart by transferring full financial liability from the payor and participant to WellRithms, rendering balance billing tactics, collections, and pressures to overpay ineffective and unenforceable. Visit www.wellrithms.com.

Media: Nicole Dufour CPR Communications ndufour@cpronline.com 201.641.1911 x 54

