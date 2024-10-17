American College of Tax Counsel Elects New Fellows and Selects New Regent

These new Fellows bring a range of diversity and tax practice experience to the important work of the College in advancing sound tax policy and effective tax administration.” — Bahar Schippel, President of the American College of Tax Counsel

ROCHESTER, NY, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- At a virtual meeting held on September 27, 2024, the Board of Regents of the American College of Tax Counsel (the “College”) elected the following 14 new Fellows into its ranks:Andrew R. Comiter, Comiter, Singer, Baseman & Braun LLP, Palm Beach Gardens, FLJeffrey M. Glassman, Meadows, Collier, Reed, Cousins, Crouch & Ungerman, LLP, Dallas, TXSarah Ritchey Haradon, U.S. Department of Treasury, Washington, D.C.Michelle M. Kwon, University of Tennessee College of Law, Knoxville, TNAlan S. Lederman, Gunster, Fort Lauderdale, FLMark A. Melton, Holland & Knight LLP, Dallas, TXRostyslav (Rosty) Shiller, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, Arlington, VAAndrew Strelka, Latham & Watkins LLP, Washington, D.C.Henry Talavera, Polsinelli Law Firm, Dallas, TXJeff Van Hove, IRS Office of Chief Counsel, Washington, D.C.Amanda Wilson, Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP, Orlando, FLBrigen Winters, Groom Law Group, Washington, D.C.Roger Wise, Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP, Washington, D.C.Joshua Wu, Latham & Watkins LLP, Washington, D.C.In addition to the election of the 14 new fellows, the College selected Lynn A. Gandhi of Foley & Lardner LLP in Detroit, Michigan, as its new Regent for the Sixth Circuit.To become a Fellow of the College, individuals must be nominated by a current Fellow and then evaluated by a committee of the College’s Board of Regents. Criteria for membership in the College include having been a member of the bar of one or more States of the United States (or the District of Columbia, possessions, or territories of the United States) for at least 15 years prior to the date of their election to membership as a Fellow in the College, with a career that is principally devoted to tax law and tax-related matters. Prospective Fellows must be currently engaged in (or retired or semi-retired from) full-time legal work, whether in private law practice, in a corporate legal or tax department, in a governmental legal position, in a trade association, in a law or business school or other graduate level teaching position, or a combination thereof. For all prospective Fellows, demonstration of a high standard of excellence and ethical conduct in the practice of tax law is required. This commitment can be shown in a number of ways, including through active involvement in the taxation committees or sections of national, international, regional, state or local bar associations, as well as through significant legal writing, teaching in the field of taxation, and holding responsible senior-level office involving tax policy or administration with the federal, state, or local government, with a global intergovernmental organization, or with a multistate commission.Bahar A. Schippel, President of the College, welcomed the new Fellows, noting that “they bring a range of diversity and tax practice experience to the important work of the College in advancing sound tax policy and effective tax administration. We look forward to their active engagement with the College on a range of important projects and initiatives that we are working to advance,” said Schippel.About the American College of Tax CounselThe American College of Tax Counsel, founded in 1981, is a nonprofit association of tax attorneys in private practice, law, business, and graduate school teaching positions, and government, who are recognized for their excellence in tax practice and their substantial contributions and commitment to the legal profession. One of the chief purposes of the College is to provide a mechanism for input by tax attorneys into the development of U.S. tax laws and policy. A Board of nineteen Regents serves as the governing body of the College, with one regent drawn from each of the thirteen federal judicial circuits, plus two at-large positions. The Board is rounded out by the four members of its Executive Committee -- President, Vice President, Secretary-Treasurer, and Immediate Past President. The College can be found online at http://www.actconline.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.