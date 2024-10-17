Loki Moon Unveils Etheric Worlds in Debut Self-Titled EP

Cover Art for 'Loki Moon' by J Lambert Film

Exploring themes of self-discovery and cosmic love with its blend of electro-acoustic alt-pop.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Loki Moon, the electro-acoustic, alt-pop duo, invites listeners on a journey through consciousness, self-reflection, and inter-dimensional love with their debut self-titled EP, Loki Moon.

The EP delves into themes of conscious awareness, growth and acceptance across its four tracks, "Alone," "Sleepwalker," "UFO," and "Chameleon." Offering a small glimpse into the etheric worlds that Loki Moon inhabits, and a springboard for what's to come, the EP demonstrates their seamless genre transitions and ability to retain their fundamental, authentic sound. Exploring what it means to truly reflect on oneself, as well as how that individual chooses to move within the collective, it asks, "What path will you choose?."

Track Highlights:

"Alone" – With its haunting lyrics and evocative instrumentation, this track explores the nuances of conflict and resolution. The ethereal guitar solo and layered vocals create a sense of burning intensity and introspective dialogue.

"Sleepwalker" – A captivating journey through metaphysical realms, "Sleepwalker" reflects on the overstimulation of the mind and the quest for clarity, exploring themes of social constructs, relationships, and internal struggles. The repetitive, mantra-like chorus, combined with a hypnotic melody, makes this track a standout.

"UFO" – Blending cosmic imagery with ethereal sounds, "UFO" transports listeners to another galaxy, reflecting on love, consciousness, and the mysteries beyond our everyday reality. The song's dreamy lyrics and intricate instrumental layers offer a mesmerizing exploration of spirituality and the human experience.

"Chameleon" – With its playful and introspective lyrics, "Chameleon" addresses the fluid nature of identity and love. The track’s minimalist arrangement and poignant vocals underscore the duo’s philosophical musings.

The EP features notable collaborators including Nathan Schramm (Björk, Sting, James Blake, Joshua Bell, David Crosby, Attica Quartet) on violin and viola for "Alone," Ryan Christopher Imboden on Moog for both "Sleepwalker" and "UFO", and Damian Diaz (Trees Speak) on Moog and Mellotron for "UFO". Loki Moon is also mixed and mastered by a collective of engineers including Davis Ryan Jones, Pete Maher (The Pixies, Lana Del Rey, Jack White, Goldfrapp), Shawn Joseph (Johnny Greenwood, PJ Harvey, J Dilla, Black Coffee, Charles Mingus, Portishead, Trees Speak), and Dave Rowland (Ms Lauryn Hill, Travi$ Scott, Desiigner, Post Malone, Ellie Goulding, The-Dream, J Balvin).

About Loki Moon:

Loki Moon is the trickster who dances in light and bathes in the dark - a polarity dressed in lullabies. An alt-R&B electro-acoustic duo that brings forth an ethereal, percussive soundscape that explores that which is mystical and existential.... while still keeping an air of anonymity. Their music is ageless - speaking to the road less-traveled types - the wanderers, the outcasts.

Influenced by world music - a la Ethiopian jazz, music from the Sahara, and Japanese minimalist music - Loki Moon creates an immersive auditory experience that subjects listeners to explore their own subconscious. Born out of their connection over esoterism, and ideological and philosophical chemistry and perspective, the ever-evolving dialogue of their lyrics has been described as “...strange, beautiful, and in its own right, a novel” (-PopMatters).

Loki Moon

Legal Disclaimer:

