Biodiesel Global Market 2024 To Reach $74.14 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 6.2%

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The biodiesel market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $54.95 billion in 2023 to $58.36 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to rising crude oil prices, environmental regulations, volatility in fossil fuel supply, energy security concerns, consumer awareness and preferences, transportation sector demand.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Biodiesel Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The biodiesel market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $74.14 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to global expansion of biodiesel production, focus on sustainable aviation fuels, biodiesel blending mandates, advancements in biodiesel distribution, expansion of sustainable agriculture.

Growth Driver Of The Biodiesel Market

An increase in demand for biofuels is expected to propel the growth of the biodiesel market. Biofuels are a cleaner-burning substitute generated from renewable resources, including fresh and used vegetable oils and animal fats. The rising environmental concerns and increasing demand for the adoption of renewable and sustainable energy sources favor the need for biofuel. Biodiesel is a biofuel that helps reduce the carbon footprint of transportation and other industries.

Who Are the Leading Competitors in the Biodiesel Market Share?

Key players in the market include Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Cargill Incorporated, Renewable Energy Group Inc., Wilmar International Limited, Bunge Limited, Neste Corporation, BIOX Corporation, Munzer Bioindustrie GmbH, Emami Agrotech Limited, Louis Dreyfus Company B.V., TerraVia Holdings Inc., REG Life Sciences LLC, Crimson Renewable Energy L.P., Green Energy Biofuel LLC, FutureFuel Corp., Delta American Fuel LLC, HERO BX LLC, Western Dubuque Biodiesel LLC, Iowa Renewable Energy LLC, Flint Hills Resources LLC, World Energy Alternatives LLC, Lake Erie Biofuels LLC, Pacific Biodiesel Technologies LLC, SeQuential LLC, White Mountain Biodiesel LLC, Blue Sun Biodiesel LLC, Community Fuels Inc., Newport Biodiesel LLC, Piedmont Biofuels Industrial LLC, Verbio Vereinigte BioEnergie AG

Which Key Trends Are Driving Biodiesel Market Growth?

Major companies operating in market are into partnerships to strengthen their position in the market. A business strategic partnership refers to a structured affiliation between two or more commercial enterprises, typically established via one or more business agreements or contracts.

How Is The Global Biodiesel Market Segmented?

1) By Feedstock: Vegetable Oil, Animal Fats

2) By Production Process: Alcohol Trans Esterification, Hydro-Heating

3) By Application: Fuel, Power Generation, Agriculture

Geographical Insights: Western Europe Leading The Biodiesel Market

Western Europe was the largest region in the market share in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Biodiesel Market Definition

Biodiesel is a sustainable, biodegradable fuel produced domestically from vegetable oils, animal fats, or used restaurant grease. Biodiesel is used as a source of power for automobiles, home appliances and others.

Biodiesel Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global biodiesel market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Biodiesel Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on biodiesel market size, biodiesel market drivers and trends, biodiesel market major players and biodiesel market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

